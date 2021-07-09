Niall Horan Teases New Tik Tok Collab With Dixie D'Amelio

Niall Horan wants to make it big on Tik Tok like Dixie D'Amelio. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan is sparking rumours that he may collaborate with Tik Tok sensation, Dixie D'Amelio!

Get ready for some more Tik Tok content from Niall Horan!

The One Direction alumnus, 27, is teasing a video collaboration with none other than Tik Tok megastars, Charlie and Dixie D'Amelio!

Dixie is a viral video sensation and has racked up over a whopping 53 million followers on the platform!

We can't wait to see if this collab will come to fruition...

Niall Horan is teasing major Tik Tok collaborations. Picture: Getty

The 'Nice To Meet Ya' songwriter took to Twitter on Friday and he got the rumour mill whirling...

He wrote: "Just to let you all know. I’m a Tik Tok star now."

He then mentioned the famous sisters and prompted them to reach out if they ever wanted to make content together – intriguing!

Just to let you all know . I’m a Tik Tok star now . @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio give me a shout — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 8, 2021

Niall's Tik Tok page is already full with behind-the-scenes footage, funny videos and musical content – but his next step may be jumping on those viral dance trends with the D'Amelio sisters...

The social media stars are yet to respond but we have no doubt that they will surely be interested!

a ✨star✨ indeed — TikTok (@tiktok_us) July 8, 2021

The 27-year-old popstar is very active on social media but we can't complain if he wants to post even more!

Smash hit-maker, Twitter extraudinaire and Tik Tok star? Is there anything Niall Horan can't do?

