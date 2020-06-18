Duffy Releases New Song ‘River In The Sky’ After Traumatic Kidnap Ordeal

Duffy has released her first new music in years. Picture: Getty

Duffy has released brand new music since revealing her traumatic kidnap and rape ordeal earlier this year.

Duffy vowed to return to music after opening up on her terrifying kidnap ordeal at the start of this year, and she has now released a new song titled ‘River in the Sky’.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Duffy wrote in the caption the track is “for the better days to come.”

It marks the singer’s official return to music after opening up on her harrowing ordeal in which she was drugged, kidnapped, and raped.

Many fans have already flooded the post with comments on how they stopped what they were doing to listen to the heartbreaking lyrics.

Duffy took a decade away from the spotlight. Picture: PA

The lyrics include:

If I let myself go back in time

I see the sadness in her eyes

She knew the tears would always come and go

Like the river in the

Like a river in the sky

Explaining why she hadn’t yet made new music Duffy explained in the blog post she shared in February: “You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke.”

The 35-year-old explained she’d taken almost a decade away from the spotlight after what happened and that her recovery “took time”.

Duffy was kidnapped following her birthday celebrations at a restaurant, during which she was drugged and then held captive for four weeks.

She was taken to a foreign country but was too afraid to run away in case her captor called the police to report her missing.

After eventually becoming free of her captor, Duffy got in touch with a psychologist who “got to know me and saw me as a person.”

Duffy is now living in “a remote town, overlooking the sea, in the middle of nowhere.

She said she considered changing her name and identity and fleeing to another country to begin a brand new life, but said she didn’t want to keep hiding.

