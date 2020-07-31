Netflix Boyfriends Ranked: From Kissing Booth And To All The Boys To Riverdale And Sex Education

Netflix's films and series have had their fair share of heartthrobs. Picture: Netflix

Netflix have given us our fair share of heartthrobs over the years, thanks to the likes of The Kissing Booth and Riverdale, but which boyfriend from some of its hit series and films are the most popular?

If you find yourself watching Netflix’s films and TV series thinking, ’she should have picked him!’ have your say on your fave boyfriends from some of the platform’s most popular watches, including The Kissing Booth, To All The Boys, and Riverdale.

Rank some of the Netflix heartthrobs we’ve come to know and love over the years…

