Netflix Boyfriends Ranked: From Kissing Booth And To All The Boys To Riverdale And Sex Education

31 July 2020, 15:49

Netflix's films and series have had their fair share of heartthrobs
Netflix's films and series have had their fair share of heartthrobs. Picture: Netflix

Netflix have given us our fair share of heartthrobs over the years, thanks to the likes of The Kissing Booth and Riverdale, but which boyfriend from some of its hit series and films are the most popular?

If you find yourself watching Netflix’s films and TV series thinking, ’she should have picked him!’ have your say on your fave boyfriends from some of the platform’s most popular watches, including The Kissing Booth, To All The Boys, and Riverdale.

Rank some of the Netflix heartthrobs we’ve come to know and love over the years…

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More News

See more More News

Amber Gill's fans called out Greg O'Shea for throwing shade

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea Throws Shade At Ex Amber Gill In Savage Tweet

Stephanie Meyer's 'Midnight Sun' set for release in August

Midnight Sun Release Date, Plot & Will There Be Another Twilight Movie?

Boris Johnson made the announcement at the Downing Street press conference.

Boris Johnson Postpones Latest Coronavirus Lockdown Easing Measure In England

Coronavirus

Kenneth Petty has asked a judge to break his curfew to attend Nicki Minaj's birth

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks Judge’s Permission To Be At Baby’s Birth Amid Pending Criminal Case
A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Zayn Malik's fans were freaking out over the adorable baby snaps

Zayn Malik’s Grandad Shares Adorable Baby Photos Of The Star

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters