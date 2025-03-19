Adolescence's Stephen Graham tears up recalling his dad's reaction to landing major job

19 March 2025, 08:20 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 10:15

Adolescence's Stephen Graham tears up recalling his dad's reaction to landing major job!

By Abbie Reynolds

He literally cried his contact lens out!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stephen Graham is not only one of the incredible actors in Netflix's Adolescence, he actually co-wrote the show alongside Jack Throne.

Talking to Capital Breakfast he said: "I say it's kinda like we were like Frankenstein, I brought the body parts, [Jack] injected the spirit and then the rest, the cast and crew gave it the soul."

He revealed that the idea of the show came about after he had heard about multiple different instances happening across the UK of young men stabbing girls to death. He said: "And I just thought, 'Why?'"

The actor and co-writer admitted at first he did found himself blaming the parents but through this project and putting himself in the position of the parent - playing the perpetrator's dad - he has looked at how it "take a village to raise a child".

Stephen joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby
Stephen joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Throughout the show the father-son relationship plays a huge role as Jamie (played by Owen Cooper) chooses his dad Eddie (played by Stephen) as his appropriate adult when he is questioned by the police over the murder of a girl from his school.

Owen has received wide acclaim for taking on this mammoth role for his first ever acting job. Stephen ended up talking about his own relationship with his father as he explained to Capital's Jordan North and Sian Welby how he first got into acting.

He recalled telling his dad that he wanted to act at just 14 years old. "He said, 'are you sure?'. And so he took me to the video shop and he got three films, he got Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter and The God Father and we watched them over the weekend."

In his career, Stephen actually went on to work with Martin Scorsese twice, who famously directed Taxi Driver and The God Father sequel.

Jamie's parents in episode 4 of 'Adolescence'
Jamie's parents in episode 4 of 'Adolescence'. Picture: Netflix

Sian was aghast as she tried to imagine Stephen's dad's reaction to him landing jobs with Scorsese. "I actually can't [imagine]. It must've been the proudest moment," Sian said.

"It makes me wanna go," Stephen said as his eyes welled up with tears. He tried to recount the phone call he had with his dad when he landed a role in Scorsese's The Irishman, 17 years after first working with the director on Gangs of New York in 2002, but his emotions took over.

Trying to stifle his tears he continued: "My dad - woah I've gone - he proper backed me, and me mum. They supported me throughout everything, you know what I mean?

"The struggles you go through and everything - my contact lens has come out - you can imagine yeah, [the phone call] was unbelievable."

You can watch Stephen's full interview on Global player.

Jamie Miller in Adolescence
Jamie Miller in Adolescence. Picture: Netflix

Adolescence has received fave reviews as the show acts as cautionary tale to young men becoming indoctrinated in incel (involuntary celibate) culture.

Read more TV & Film news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Zara McDermott rose to fame on Love Island

Zara McDermott facts including age, Love Island season and more

What do we know about Awhina from MAFS Australia? Her ethnicity, age and Instagram.

What is Awhina from MAFS Australia’s ethnicity? Explaining her name origin and pronunciation

TV & Film

Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours

Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours

Love Island

MAFS Australia bride Jacqui has accused Ryan of 'physically threatening' her while on the show.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui makes bombshell claim about Ryan’s behaviour on show

TV & Film

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are the Maxton Hall books available in English? How to read a Save Me translation

TV & Film

A new video has revealed MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff are still together.

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff's relationship status confirmed in adorable new video

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Exclusive
Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson confirms she turned down major Devil Wears Prada role

TV & Film

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits