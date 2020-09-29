Naya Rivera’s Sister ‘Not Concerned With How Things Look’ As She Moves In With Glee Star’s Ex-Husband

Naya Rivera's sister is 'not concerned with the way things look' as she moves in with sister's ex-husband. Picture: instagram

Naya Rivera’s sister has taken to Instagram to let followers know she’s ‘not concerned with how things look’ as she moves in with the Glee star’s ex-husband.

Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla, has moved in with the Glee star’s ex-husband to help raise her five-year-old nephew, Josey.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram earlier this week to let her followers know she’s not concerned with how things look’ as all that matters is ’showing up for her nephew’.

Naya Rivera's sister has moved in with the Glee star's ex-husband to help raise her nephew. Picture: instagram

She wrote: “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family.

“Showing up for my nephew even though I can't show up for myself.

“What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted.

“I hope you all can do the same.”

Naya Rivera was found dead in July almost a week after she was reported missing at a lake in California.

The actress had been on a boat trip with her young son who was found wearing a life jacket, asleep and alone by workers from the dock.

The boy told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake but that she had not gotten back into the boat afterwards.

Glee stars paid tribute to the actress at the time, with Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on the series, writing on Instagram: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone?

"If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't.

"Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying.

"Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."

