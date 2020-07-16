Naya Rivera’s Former Glee Co-Star Heather Morris Shares Photos Of Their Sons In Emotional Tribute To Late Star

16 July 2020, 10:15

Glee's Heather Morris has shared a beautiful tribute to Naya Rivera on Instagram
Glee's Heather Morris has shared a beautiful tribute to Naya Rivera on Instagram. Picture: PA/Instagram/FOX

Heather Morris has paid tribute to Naya Rivera following the Glee star's tragic passing at age 33.

Heather Morris has penned a heartfelt tribute to her former Glee co-star and good friend Naya Rivera, after the 33-year-old’s body was found at a lake in California, following a boating trip with her four-year-old son Josey Hollis.

Just days after mother-of-one Naya was confirmed to have died after she went missing at Lake Piru, on Wednesday, July 8, Heather took to Instagram to share some touching words about the star.

Naya Rivera's Family Praise The 'Heroine' Who Found Their Daughter In Emotional Statement

She wrote: "We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding.

"The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f**king T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you.”

Heather Morris played Naya Rivera's on-screen girlfriend in Glee
Heather Morris played Naya Rivera's on-screen girlfriend in Glee. Picture: PA

She continued: "I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you. I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice.

"You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. 

"We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life.

"You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f**k (but still somehow respectful ). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted." 

Heather, who played cheerleader Brittany Pierce on Glee, while Naya played her on-screen girlfriend Santana Lopez, shared a collection of snaps of Josey, as well as Heather’s sons, together, in the post.

She added: "We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures...our relationship meant more than proof. I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I.

"I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.”

Other Glee stars including Dianna Agron, Lea Michele and Kevin McHale also shared touching messages on social media.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

Simon Cowell signed One Direction to Syco Music in 2010.

Simon Cowell Quits Syco Label That Signed One Direction, Days After Louis Tomlinson Announced Departure
Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump for the first time

Gigi Hadid Baby Bump: Pregnant Model Displays Blossoming Figure For The First Time

Megan Thee Stallion explained she was shot in the foot

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Suffered Gun Shot Wounds

Music

Love Island season one: Where are the cast now?

Cast Of Love Island UK Season 1 Now: Where Are The 2015 Contestants?

TV & Film

One Direction's anniversary plans are confirmed

One Direction 10-Year Anniversary Plans Confirmed For July 23

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island UK 2019 Cast: Which Couples Are Still Together From Series 5 & Where Are They Now?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter