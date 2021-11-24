Does Naughty Boy Leave I’m A Celebrity?

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity fans fear that Naughty Boy has left the castle after taking part in the Treacherous Traps trial on Tuesday night.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been keeping viewers on their toes with their tense episodes and now some fans are convinced that Naughty Boy has left the castle.

ITV aired a teaser that showed the music producer telling his campmates that he ‘was done’ just three days into the series.

Naughty Boy - real name Shahid Khan - has been living in the castle’s dreaded area, The Clink, since arriving at camp, which has proven to be a tough time for campmates including him, David Ginola, Richard Madeley, Danny Miller and Arlene Phillips.

But has Naughty Boy actually left I’m A Celeb?

Here’s the lowdown…

Does Naughty Boy leave I’m A Celebrity?

Viewers were convinced that the famous producer was set to quit the show after telling campmates he wanted to leave the castle.

He took on the Treacherous Traps trial against Snoochie in the main camp and didn’t win, fuelling his want to walk out.

Naughty Boy told camp: “I do think my time here is done. I had a feeling earlier and I was thinking about mum.”

He then said: "This isn’t a random big decision. I’ve tried my best both times today.

"I just can’t go from here into that Main Camp," he added, "I can’t fake that. I’m sorry"

Arlene Phillips also expressed her wish to leave the camp after Naughty Boy’s admission.

However, Ant and Dec confirmed that neither of the contestants have left the castle and are set to join the main camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.

