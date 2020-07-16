Nando’s Delivers: New Delivery, Price Cuts & Dine-In Locations Announced

16 July 2020, 14:25

Nando’s is delivering around the UK and they have also opened up some dine-in restaurants with the VAT cut reducing some menu prices.

Nando’s has announced their new delivery service and price cuts after the government announced a VAT reduction for hospitality and tourism.

After the eatery reopened its doors for collection and delivery, they have unveiled that they are now offering cheaper items on the menu and even have opened up 10 dine-in locations.

McDonald’s Price Cut: Full List Of Cheaper Items On Menu Following VAT Reduction

Which items are part of Nando’s price cuts? And which restaurants are open for delivery and dine-in?

Nando’s price cut: Full list of cheaper items on the menu

- Halloumi sticks and dip starter: was £3.95, now £3.45

- ¼ peri-peri chicken on its own: was £4.25, now £3.70

- ¼ peri-peri chicken with two, regular sides: was £7.75, now £6.75

- ½ peri-peri chicken on its own: was £7.70, now £6.75

- ½ peri-peri chicken with two regular sides: was £11.20, now £9.80

- 10 peri-peri chicken wing roulette: was £10.95, now £9.60

- Family platter of two whole chickens and five large sides: was £43.70, now £38.25

Which Nando’s stores are open for delivery?

To check which locations are delivering near you, you’ll need to download the Nando’s app and type in your postcode.

Some Nando’s-lovers have taken to Twitter to ask the restaurant why a location near them isn’t open, and they explained that to adhere to social distancing rules, they’ve ‘lowered the catchment area to help the team get used to these ways of working’.

They added: "As their confidence grows, as will our catchment areas.”

Which Nando’s restaurants are open to eat in?

The 10 dine-in locations are:

- Bromley - St Mark’s Square

- Beckton

- Birmingham - Bullring

- Bluewater - Winter Garden

- Bolton - Middlebrook

- Leeds - J27

- Liverpool - ONE

- Manchester - Trafford Centre

- Park Royal

- Westfield London

