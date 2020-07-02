Naked Attraction ‘Given Green Light’ To Start Filming As Contestants Stand In Coronavirus-Friendly Glass Pods

2 July 2020, 10:57

Naked Attraction is set to start in a few weeks
Naked Attraction is set to start in a few weeks. Picture: Channel 4

Naked Attraction is reportedly heading back to filming due to its socially distanced format.

Naked Attraction is set to be one of the first shows resuming with filming, thanks to its coronavirus-friendly setup.

Channel 4 bosses have allegedly given the green light for the show to go ahead as normal since it’s easy for contestants to comply with social distancing rules.

According to a tabloid, a source said: "Surprisingly Naked Attraction has a great Covid-19 format as standard.

“Despite the fact contestants have to stand in a studio with no clothes on, they actually reveal themselves from behind disinfected glass pods which can be wiped down afterwards.”

Not only are the glass pods allowing the show to go ahead, but the post-meeting date which contestants go on can adhere to social distancing, too.

They continued: “Singletons who’ve been chosen can go on a socially distanced date if need be.

Channel 4 has given the team the green light and new blood, as well as contestants who had already put their name forward, will be contacted to get the show made.”

The show’s presenter, Anna Richardson, will be returning for her hosting duties for the series, which is set to start in the next few weeks.

Naked Attraction will be back on our screens in the next few weeks
Naked Attraction will be back on our screens in the next few weeks. Picture: Channel 4

The one-of-a-kind show sees a contestant come in and pick a date from a selection of six naked people, based solely on naked attraction.

They will then, as the show goes on, get a chance to ask some final questions before making their decision.

The series has already been hugely popular with the British public, with already six seasons in place.

