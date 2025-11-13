Has Zayn Malik actually rejoined One Direction?

Zayn in a selfie [left] and One Direction without Zayn in 2015 [right]. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Zayn Malik is believed to have rejoined One Direction a decade after leaving the group - but is it true? Here are the facts, figures and receipts!

If you're a Directioner, you've likely seen claims floating around that Zayn Malik has rejoined One Direction's company, a decade after he left the band.

What does 'One Direction's company' even mean? Well, in 2011, when the band formed, Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne were named as directors for the private company PPM Music Limited.

PPM Music LTD, named after the Princess Park Manor complex they lived in after winning The X Factor, was set up for the band as 'performing arts' company for artist development and production (in simple terms it's the government name of 1D).

Zayn left the band in 2015, and the following year (21 May 2016) he was terminated as a director. The rest of the boys were terminated as the directors in December 2022.

Now, an update to PPM Music LTD's filing history has sparked rumours that Zayn has reinstated himself in the band. But is it true?

One Direction pose at tables during The BRIT Awards 2012. Picture: Getty

Has Zayn Malik rejoined One Direction?

It's been reported by the tabloids that Zayn "is listed as an Active Director" for PPM Music LTD. Their source said: “This is a huge moment. While heartbreaking, Liam’s passing has brought them together, it’s even more sad he was the biggest cheerleader of a reunion.

"PPM was the original company they set up when they appeared on the show. The name stands for Princess Park Manor, the private gated complex they were moved into when they won the show.

“Since Liam’s passing the boys have been in contact."

However, from what we can see on Companies House (the UK's registrar of companies), Zayn and the boys are still listed as 'resigned' directors but active persons with significant control of the company. We have reached out to Zayn's team to get further clarity on the situation.

On 12th November 2025, One Direction's company PPM Music LTD had an update to it's filing history. The update stated that there was a 'change of details for Mr Zain Malik as a person with significant control on 3 November 2025'. In the linked PDF it says that the 'New Details' as of 03/11/2025 is "New Country/State Usually Resident: UNITED STATES".

So, this wouldn't mean he is now a director of the company again. As detailed on Companies House all of the boys, including Zayn are marked as resigned. Only an Engel Lawrence and Alan McEvoy are listed as active directors.

But, all of the One Directors members are still listed as 'Persons with significant control'. It appears that the update made to Zayn's details in November 2025 is just an update to his address and not him now becoming a 'person with significant control' because even though he resigned as a director in 2016, he was always one.

An update to Zayn's details sparked claims he had rejoined One Direction's company. Picture: Global

Zayn Performs At O2 Academy In Leeds. Picture: Getty

This comes as it's been teased that Zayn is embarking on a new top-secret project with fellow band member Louis. It was reported at the start of the month that they had signed a million pound deal to film a new Netflix TV show.

It was said that the show is a road-trip docuseries that will see the boys travel across The States and open up about the band, their time away from One Direction and the tragic passing of Liam.

When we quizzed Louis over the documentary he remained tightlipped but told us: "It's been fun, can't really talk too much about it, you'll have to deal with the breadcrumbs that you've been given for now, but I'm excited about it."

