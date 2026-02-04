ZAYN announces new album KONNAKOL and explains personal meaning behind its title

By Sam Prance

What does KONNAKOL mean? Here's everything you need to know about ZAYN's fifth studio album.

ZAYN is officially back. His new album KONNAKOL is on the way but what does the title mean and when does it drop?

Today (Feb 4), ZAYN took to Instagram to announce his new album. The beloved singer wrote: "It’s that time again, I have been lucky enough to make a fifth studio album…My new album, KONNAKOL, out April 17." ZAYN also shared the art which is a split image of his face morphed into the face of a leopard featuring his name and the title.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about KONNAKOL including the true meaning behind the album's name.

When does ZAYN's KONNAKOL album title mean?

ZAYN has opened up about the meaning behind the title on his website. The official description reads: "KONNAKOL in its definition is the act of creating percussive sounds with one’s voice but what it means to ZAYN lies somewhere much deeper. It is a sound that holds the reverberation of a time before words existed."

It goes on to say: "Drawing on his own heritage for inspiration, this album is a development of that understanding, knowing more now than ever, who he is, where he comes from and where he intends to go."

The album is also described as ZAYN's "pop-forward" and "most culturally inspired project to date."

When does ZAYN's KONNAKOL come out?

As mentioned above, KONNAKOL drops globally on April 17th 2026. The album is ZAYN's fifth album and comes less than one year after his 2024 release Room Under the Stairs. In terms of sound, ZAYN has compared KONNAKOL to his debut album Mind of Mine.

What is ZAYN's KONNAKOL tracklist?

No information regarding ZAYN's KONNAKOL tracklist has been confirmed just yet.

When does ZAYN's KONNAKOL come out? Picture: Getty

What are ZAYN's KONNAKOL vinyl variants?

For the time being, ZAYN has put two KONNAKOL vinyl variants up for pre-order online. One is a Swimming Through The Seas colour and the other comes with its own limited edition artwork. There are also bundles featuring both.

As well as vinyl, you can preorder the project on CD and digitally.

Who did ZAYN write KONNAKOL with?

ZAYN is keeping his KONNAKOL co-writers and producers close to his chest at the moment. More will most likely be revealed as soon as the first single from the project is released.

Are there any collabs on ZAYN's KONNAKOL?

No collaborations for KONNAKOL have been revealed and ZAYN is yet to confirm if there are any. It's currently unclear if his 2024 JISOO duet 'EYES CLOSED' will be on it.

