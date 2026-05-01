Zayn shares statement on his health following unexpected hospitalisation

1 May 2026, 16:46

Zayn updates fans after being hospitalised in April
Zayn updates fans after being hospitalised in April. Picture: Getty, Zayn via Instagram
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Zayn has now cancelled several KONNAKOL tour dates in order to focus on his health, after reassuring fans that he's doing ok.

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Zayn has shared a statement reassuring fans he's ok after a health scare last month.

Back in April, Zayn sadly had to postpone several appearances and shows after he was hospitalised unexpectedly. Sharing a photo of himself in hospital on Instagram, he thanked "doctors, nurses, cardiologist, management admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to."

After fans recently grew concerned about his health, he's now shared a fresh statement thanking everyone for their love and well wishes, and has given an update on his KONNAKOL tour dates.

Zayn previously shared that he had been hospitalised and had to postpone his KONNAKOL tour
Zayn previously shared that he had been hospitalised and had to postpone his KONNAKOL tour. Picture: Zayn via Instagram

In a statement shared on his Instagram Story, Zayn wrote: "To my fans, thank you so much for all the support and love you've shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health.

"I've felt it, and it's meant the world," he added. "I've been at home recovering and I'm doing well and will be better and stronger than before."

Explaining his updated tour schedule, Zayn continued: "I've had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour. I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z."

Zayn issues statement reassuring fans following a health scare in April
Zayn issues statement reassuring fans following a health scare in April. Picture: Zayn via Instagram

Alongside his statement, Zayn has also announced some changes and cancellations to his tour schedule, which he has had to reduce in order to put his health first.

All dates in the US have now been cancelled, as well as his shows in Glasgow and Birmingham.

Zayn's London show will go ahead on May 23rd, and fans in Manchester now have a new date (May 24th). All current tickets for Manchester will remain valid for the new date.

His shows in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Peru are all still schedule to go ahead.

On Zayn's website, it states that refunds will be issued automatically if you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster. And to contact your point of purchase if you bought them on a third-party site.

Read more about Zayn here:

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