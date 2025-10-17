Exclusive

Zara Larsson reveals how Taylor Swift helped her own her masters

Zara Larsson reveals how Taylor Swift helped her own her masters. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift has also interacted with the video of Zara Larsson discussing how she got her masters.

Zara Larsson has opened up about how she bought her masters and the role Taylor Swift played in her getting them.

In 2022, Zara Larsson went independent, set up her own label and negotiated a deal where she could own all of her masters. Fans of Zara will already know that the Swedish singer first rose to fame on Talang (Sweden's Got Talent) when she was 10. She then took over the charts with hits like 'Lush Life', 'Never Forget You' and 'Symphony'.

Recently, Zara has been receiving critical acclaim for her new album Midnight Sun and she actually owns all of the music. In a new interview with Capital Buzz, Zara revealed the incredible way that she got her masters.

Zara Larsson owns the masters for every song on Midnight Sun and her entire catalogue. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Appearing on Capital Buzz's Making The Album series, Zara explained how the process of her getting her masters started. She said: "It was actually Ola Håkansson from my record company that I was signed to."

Ola is the CEO of TEN Music Group and he is known for working with bands like The Cardigans and Icona Pop.

"It was an independent label in Sweden, and they had licensed my music to Sony, essentially," Zara continued. "And he felt like it was time for him to move on. This was during the whole Taylor Swift situation and he was like, 'I don't want that to happen. I don't want to be that person.'"

For context, at the time, Taylor had publicly opened up about how Scott Borchetta sold all her masters to Scooter Braun without giving her the option to buy them herself. As a result, Taylor started rerecording her music and, in doing so, raised huge awareness around artist rights.

Ola then offered Zara the chance to own her music and Zara was immediately all in. She said: "So with the help of my manager, Roger Ames, and a bunch of lawyers, it took a long time to come to the final like the deal, but I'm so happy about it."

Zara also revealed that she's less bothered if her music "flops" now because she has her own "retirement fund". She said: "It's such a safety net for me. I can be more free in my artistic choices."

As well as Zara, Taylor now owns all her masters outright. She announced the amazing news in May 2025 with a moving letter on her website in May.

Taylor has also liked Zara's video of her discussing her masters situation with Capital Buzz on TikTok.

We love to see incredible artists win and support each other!

