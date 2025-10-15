Zara Larsson calls out fans pitting her against Tate McRae

15 October 2025, 16:50

Zara Larsson responds to fans pitting her against Tate McRae
Zara Larsson responds to fans pitting her against Tate McRae. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Zara Larsson has opened up about supporting Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive Tour and fans speculating that there was a feud between them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zara Larsson has seen people pitting her against Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive Tour and she has no time for it.

In August and September, Zara Larsson opened for Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive Tour. Immediately, videos of Zara performing went viral online with fans praising her vocals and stage presence. However, some fans also began comparing Zara and Tate and speculating that there was a feud between the two stars behind the scenes.

Now, Zara has spoken about how it felt to be used to put down Tate in an exclusive interview with Capital Buzz.

Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun | Making The Album
Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun | Making The Album. Picture: Capital Buzz

Appearing on Capital Buzz's Making the Album podcast and video series, Zara said: "I appreciate when [fans] think I am good and when they when they see my performances and think that's amazing but I don't think it's necessary to put someone else down to lift someone else up. Sometimes it feels like they're using me as a weapon to be mean."

Referencing the hate, she said: "And it's been so many hit tweets and and TikToks or whatever, with hundreds and thousands of likes, and I'm like, 'Buy the album'. It just doesn't make sense to me, honestly."

Praising Tate specifically, Zara continued: "I also know by being on tour with Tate, she is so talented. She works so hard. I don't think people realise how professional and disciplined and amazing she is."

She added: "I really have appreciated the opportunity to be on tour with her because I really haven't toured much in the US. It just gave me the opportunity to be in front of all these people and we were perfect match. I really feel like I've never had this response before, so that was incredible,

Zara ended by saying: "If you like me, please support me. Buy my album."

Zara and Tate shut down any rumours of a feud between them at the end of the tour by posting TikToks together with each of them dancing to Zara's music. Zara also took to Instagram to write: "It’s been strange seeing some people putting us against each other when we’re just two pop girls who love and support each other back stage!"

Tate also called Zara an "angel" on TikTok. So there we have it. Let Zara and Tate both be talented in peace!

WATCH: Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun

Zara Larsson Breaks Down Every Song On 'Midnight Sun' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Leigh-Anne's announces debut solo album 'My Ego Told Me To' release date and tour

Leigh-Anne announces debut solo album 'My Ego Told Me To' release date and tour

Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun | Making The Album

Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun | Making The Album

Anne-Marie has finally revealed her baby son's unique name

Anne-Marie finally reveals baby son's unique name and meaning

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since 2020

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley's complete relationship timeline

How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour plus added dates

The Weeknd extends After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale & more

Hot On Capital

Did Ed Gein kill his brother? The true story behind Henry Gein's death in Monster

Did Ed Gein kill his brother? The true story behind Henry Gein's death in Monster

TV & Film

Ariana Madix promo image and season 1 contestants.

How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

Love Island

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

TV & Film

Leisha's MAFS promo image and pictured on her Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Leisha addresses 'her side' of drunken honeymoon plane incident

TV & Film

Did Selena Gomez make a dig at Justin Bieber in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

Did Selena Gomez make a dig at Justin Bieber in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean during the show

MAFS UK's Sarah pens Dean a heartfelt message after leaving the show

TV & Film

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

TV & Film

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Dean reveals post-show weight loss journey

MAFS UK's Dean reveals post-show weight loss journey

TV & Film

Reiss' MAFS promo image and Dani pictured posing.

Did MAFS UK groom Reiss date TOWIE's Dani Imbert?

TV & Film

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who's Niall Horan’s girlfriend? 6 things to know about Amelia 'Mia' Woolley

Dan and Phil open up about their relationship: "We're partners in everything."

YouTubers Dan and Phil confirm they've been in a relationship for 16 years

Hannah's MAFS 2024 promo image and Leisha pictured at her first party.

MAFS 2024 star Hannah fumes at E4 after Leisha's explosive first dinner party

TV & Film

Perrie Edwards of Little Mix [left]. Perrie and Jesy Nelson of Little Mix [right].

Perrie Edwards interacts with Jesy Nelson for first time since Little Mix split

MAFS 2025 cast pictured together.

MAFS UK cast ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

TV & Film

Maeve pictured in 2019 and MAFS promo image.

MAFS UK's Maeve looks completely unrecognisable in old pictures

TV & Film

What does Semper Fi mean in English? Sullivan's tattoo in Boots explained

What does Semper Fi mean in English? Sullivan's tattoo in Boots explained

TV & Film

Is Sullivan gay in Boots on Netflix? His secret past explained

Is Sullivan gay in Boots on Netflix? His secret past explained

TV & Film

What are Taylor Swift's Wood lyrics about and what do they mean?

What does 'Ah-matized' mean? Taylor Swift's sexual Wood lyrics explained

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary will be released in December

Taylor Swift confirms six-episode Eras Tour docuseries coming to Disney+

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles