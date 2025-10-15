Zara Larsson calls out fans pitting her against Tate McRae

Zara Larsson responds to fans pitting her against Tate McRae. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Zara Larsson has opened up about supporting Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive Tour and fans speculating that there was a feud between them.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zara Larsson has seen people pitting her against Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive Tour and she has no time for it.

In August and September, Zara Larsson opened for Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive Tour. Immediately, videos of Zara performing went viral online with fans praising her vocals and stage presence. However, some fans also began comparing Zara and Tate and speculating that there was a feud between the two stars behind the scenes.

Now, Zara has spoken about how it felt to be used to put down Tate in an exclusive interview with Capital Buzz.

Read more: Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun

Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun | Making The Album. Picture: Capital Buzz

Appearing on Capital Buzz's Making the Album podcast and video series, Zara said: "I appreciate when [fans] think I am good and when they when they see my performances and think that's amazing but I don't think it's necessary to put someone else down to lift someone else up. Sometimes it feels like they're using me as a weapon to be mean."

Referencing the hate, she said: "And it's been so many hit tweets and and TikToks or whatever, with hundreds and thousands of likes, and I'm like, 'Buy the album'. It just doesn't make sense to me, honestly."

Praising Tate specifically, Zara continued: "I also know by being on tour with Tate, she is so talented. She works so hard. I don't think people realise how professional and disciplined and amazing she is."

She added: "I really have appreciated the opportunity to be on tour with her because I really haven't toured much in the US. It just gave me the opportunity to be in front of all these people and we were perfect match. I really feel like I've never had this response before, so that was incredible,

Zara ended by saying: "If you like me, please support me. Buy my album."

Zara and Tate shut down any rumours of a feud between them at the end of the tour by posting TikToks together with each of them dancing to Zara's music. Zara also took to Instagram to write: "It’s been strange seeing some people putting us against each other when we’re just two pop girls who love and support each other back stage!"

Tate also called Zara an "angel" on TikTok. So there we have it. Let Zara and Tate both be talented in peace!

Zara Larsson Breaks Down Every Song On 'Midnight Sun' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.