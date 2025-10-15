Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun | Making The Album

Zara Larsson opens up about the meaning behind her Midnight Sun lyrics track by track on Making The Album.

PUSSPUSS97 on the number plate! Making The Album is back and Zara Larsson is talking all things Midnight Sun.

For anyone new here, Making The Album is a Capital Buzz interview series and podcast where we take you inside the recording process of your favourite records. To date, Sam Prance (that's me, hiya) has broken down albums track by track with artists including JADE, Conan Gray, PinkPantheress, Lola Young and Chappell Roan.

Now, Zara has entered the fold. In this episode, Zara gets candid about chart success, owning her masters and what it feels like to be pitted against other female artists. She also reveals her Top 3 Beyoncé songs of all time and her favourite word to say in Swedish.

Hit play on the video below to learn how Midnight Sun was made. You can also listen to Zara's full episode on Global Player or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

1) Midnight Sun

"It's the sense of being free from responsibilities and the mundane things. Just to go out in nature and literally touch grass, see a beautiful cloud, watch a beautiful sunset, all of those things. I feel like I really captured the feeling of what that is to me in the song. It's melodic, it's fun, it's very dancey, it's pop. It's just all the things that I love right now. If I was a song, I would probably be 'Midnight Sun'."

2) Blue Moon

"We wrote it in Jamaica. We saw the most gorgeous moon that I think I've ever seen in my life. It was huge, and it was so bright it lit up like the the sky in a way that made it have this rainbow around it. It was apparently a beaver moon. I didn't want to write a song called that but I was like, 'I have to write a song about the moon'. And my boyfriend was like, 'Write a song about me.' This is the love song specifically written for him on this album."

3) Pretty Ugly

"I always think about, 'What is this gonna be like at a concert?' And it just pops off. It's a lot of energy on this track. And I just wanted to do like a shouty song, because I've never really done that. So we were just shouting away. There's like 16 shouting tracks on on the record. Eventually we got to a point of a primal scream, and that is so freeing."

4) Girl's Girl

"I'm not perfect. I was very messy as a teenager but I think it's okay for for women to be a little messy. I think it's fun, and I think it tells a story. And I wouldn't have done 'Girl's Girl' back in the day. But now, I'm encouraging the messiness. Support women's rights and wrongs."

5) Crush

"[Emotional cheating] starts so innocent, right? And then as I say in the song, it's just like, 'Oh, but it's nothing if we don't kiss.' But, if you keep doing it, eventually you might end up there. All of a sudden, it's like, 'Oh, but it's just a kiss', because we just keep pushing the boundaries and you don't even realise where you are."

6) Eurosummer

"We were super inspired by the throwbacks of when I grew up. Romanian songs were peaking here in Europe. All the the INNA songs, Alexandra Stan - 'Mr. Saxobeat', songs with accordions...but it also was a nod to Eurovision. We were just talking about how a little fling could be like a Euro Summer. You know, you go down to South of France or Italy or Croatia and it's lovely, but it only lasts for like, two months. So to compare that with a little fling."

7) Hot & Sexy

"We took [the outro] from a song we did called 'Let a Girl Live' - which is also just like, 'Let a woman live her life.' You know? Why are you so bothered? Can this woman just exist? Very much in the in the spirit of Christina Aguilera's 'Can't Hold Us Down'. That track was very much giving anthem for the girls but then I felt like it did make sense with the song. It's kind of like, 'Just let a girl go out and be fly and hot and sexy.'"

8) Ambition

"[Chart success] matters less and less the older I get. Of course, I want as many people as possible to hear my music or to feel like they they are connecting with me and in a way but streaming numbers aren't as high as, even my previous record Venus, and who was checking for that? I don't feel like it connected with people or the people that I feel connected to in the way the Midnight Sun has done."

9) Saturn's Return

"I love this life that I'm living and I love traveling and going places and looking for the next big thing to happen to me. But there's also a part of me that wants to settle down, build a beautiful life, have many kids and see them grow up and nurture that. I just never thought that I would fantasise about that when I was younger but now, when I'm pushing 30, it's something you think about."

10) Puss Puss

"'Puss Puss' is so innocent and cute. It's something you would say to your friends, to your family after hanging up a phone call. It's basically like a loving way to say bye. Puss puss, kiss kiss. That's what it means. But it also sounds like...puss puss! Originally I wanted to call the album Puss Puss. I thought it was so cute. It's a little nod to Sweden."

How do I listen to Zara Larsson's Making The Album episode?

