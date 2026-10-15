Zara Larsson reveals how boyfriend Lamin Holmén inspired her Blue Moon lyrics

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15 October 2026, 11:51 | Updated: 15 October 2026, 11:59
What are Zara Larsson's 'Blue Moon' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the meaning behind the song.
Zara Larsson has opened up about her 'Blue Moon' lyrics and how her boyfriend Lamin Holmén inspired the song.
'Blue Moon' truthers assemble! Zara has officially extended the Midnight Sun era by releasing 'Blue Moon' as the next single from the album including a cinematic new music video. In the visual, Zara appears as a fairy, a mermaid and so much more. Not to mention, she references Beyoncé's beloved Japanese water commercial from 2009. Iconique.
What is Zara Larsson singing about in 'Blue Moon' though? Here's what she's said about the meaning behind it.
Zara Larsson - Blue Moon (Official Music Video)
Discussing 'Blue Moon' with Capital Buzz for Making The Album, Zara said: "We wrote it in Jamaica. We saw the most gorgeous moon that I think I've ever seen in my life. It was huge, and it was so bright it lit up like the the sky in a way that made it have this rainbow around it. It was apparently a beaver moon."
Zara then explained: "I didn't want to write a song called that but I was like, 'I have to write a song about the moon'. My boyfriend was like, 'Write a song about me.' This is the love song specifically written for him on this album."
In the song, Zara sings about the beauty of her relationship: Morе smiles than the usual / A little sweeter than I'm used to / You say they don't make 'em like me no more / Maybe once in a blue moon.
Zara continued: "It's a love song but it's also about someone I'm very attracted to. I want you in a sweet way."
Zara also revealed that her co-writer Helena Gao sings the high notes in the song's chorus and you can actually hear Zara saying "Wow" in response embedded in the track.
Zara added: "It bleeds into the mic. I'm just like 'That's amazing'! She killed that."
CHORUS
Shine on me, kiss me in the dark
Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars
Head on your chest, that's my favorite part
Don't we look beautiful underneath the stars?
Shine on me, kiss me in the dark
Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars
Head on your chest, that's my favorite part
Don't we look beautiful—
VERSE 1
We been laying in the grass like
Young lovers in a past life
Beauty mark on your forehеad
Handprints on my ass, like—
Morе smiles than the usual
A little sweeter than I'm used to
You say they don't make 'em like me no more
Maybe once in a blue moon
CHORUS
Shine on me, kiss me in the dark
Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars
Head on your chest, that's my favorite part
Don't we look beautiful underneath the stars?
Shine on me, kiss me in the dark
Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars
Head on your chest, that's my favorite part
Don't we look beautiful underneath the stars?
POST-CHORUS
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Wow)
VERSE 2
Tender touch, pull my straps down (Straps down)
We ain't gotta go fast now (Fast now)
It's an endless honeymoon phase
And the fire never goes out
I'm in heat when I feel you
You got me blushin', I'm in full bloom
You say they don't make 'em like me no more
Maybe once in a blue moon
CHORUS
Shine on me, kiss me in the dark
Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars
Head on your chest, that's my favorite part
Don't we look beautiful underneath the stars?
Shine on me (Shine on me, yeah), kiss me in the dark
Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars
Head on your chest, that's my favorite part
Don't we look beautiful, don't we look beautiful
Don't we look beautiful, beautiful, beautiful underneath the stars?
POST-CHORUS
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Wow)
CHORUS
Shine on me, kiss me in the dark
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars
Head on your chest, that's my favorite part
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Don't we look beautiful underneath the stars?
OUTRO
Do you think we should clean that up? I don't know
No
No?
No, let's get messy
Messy?
Like, really messy
Zara Larsson Breaks Down Every Song On 'Midnight Sun' | Making The Album