Zara Larsson reveals how boyfriend Lamin Holmén inspired her Blue Moon lyrics

Zara Larsson reveals how boyfriend Lamin Holmén inspired her Blue Moon lyrics. Picture: @zaralarsson via Instagram, Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

What are Zara Larsson's 'Blue Moon' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the meaning behind the song.

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Zara Larsson has opened up about her 'Blue Moon' lyrics and how her boyfriend Lamin Holmén inspired the song.

'Blue Moon' truthers assemble! Zara has officially extended the Midnight Sun era by releasing 'Blue Moon' as the next single from the album including a cinematic new music video. In the visual, Zara appears as a fairy, a mermaid and so much more. Not to mention, she references Beyoncé's beloved Japanese water commercial from 2009. Iconique.

What is Zara Larsson singing about in 'Blue Moon' though? Here's what she's said about the meaning behind it.

Read more: Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun

Zara Larsson - Blue Moon (Official Music Video)

Discussing 'Blue Moon' with Capital Buzz for Making The Album, Zara said: "We wrote it in Jamaica. We saw the most gorgeous moon that I think I've ever seen in my life. It was huge, and it was so bright it lit up like the the sky in a way that made it have this rainbow around it. It was apparently a beaver moon."

Zara then explained: "I didn't want to write a song called that but I was like, 'I have to write a song about the moon'. My boyfriend was like, 'Write a song about me.' This is the love song specifically written for him on this album."

In the song, Zara sings about the beauty of her relationship: Morе smiles than the usual / A little sweeter than I'm used to / You say they don't make 'em like me no more / Maybe once in a blue moon.

Zara continued: "It's a love song but it's also about someone I'm very attracted to. I want you in a sweet way."

Zara also revealed that her co-writer Helena Gao sings the high notes in the song's chorus and you can actually hear Zara saying "Wow" in response embedded in the track.

Zara added: "It bleeds into the mic. I'm just like 'That's amazing'! She killed that."

Zara Larsson - 'Blue Moon' lyrics

CHORUS

Shine on me, kiss me in the dark

Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars

Head on your chest, that's my favorite part

Don't we look beautiful underneath the stars?

Shine on me, kiss me in the dark

Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars

Head on your chest, that's my favorite part

Don't we look beautiful—

VERSE 1

We been laying in the grass like

Young lovers in a past life

Beauty mark on your forehеad

Handprints on my ass, like—

Morе smiles than the usual

A little sweeter than I'm used to

You say they don't make 'em like me no more

Maybe once in a blue moon

CHORUS

Shine on me, kiss me in the dark

Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars

Head on your chest, that's my favorite part

Don't we look beautiful underneath the stars?

Shine on me, kiss me in the dark

Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars

Head on your chest, that's my favorite part

Don't we look beautiful underneath the stars?

POST-CHORUS

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Wow)

VERSE 2

Tender touch, pull my straps down (Straps down)

We ain't gotta go fast now (Fast now)

It's an endless honeymoon phase

And the fire never goes out

I'm in heat when I feel you

You got me blushin', I'm in full bloom

You say they don't make 'em like me no more

Maybe once in a blue moon

CHORUS

Shine on me, kiss me in the dark

Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars

Head on your chest, that's my favorite part

Don't we look beautiful underneath the stars?

Shine on me (Shine on me, yeah), kiss me in the dark

Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars

Head on your chest, that's my favorite part

Don't we look beautiful, don't we look beautiful

Don't we look beautiful, beautiful, beautiful underneath the stars?

POST-CHORUS

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Wow)

CHORUS

Shine on me, kiss me in the dark

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Tell me I look beautiful underneath the stars

Head on your chest, that's my favorite part

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Don't we look beautiful underneath the stars?

OUTRO

Do you think we should clean that up? I don't know

No

No?

No, let's get messy

Messy?

Like, really messy

Read more music news here:

Zara Larsson Breaks Down Every Song On 'Midnight Sun' | Making The Album

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