Yungblud on acting "completely irrationally" on the VMAs 2025 red carpet

20 October 2025, 20:15

Yungblud addressed his wild VMAs 2025 red carpet look
Yungblud addressed his wild VMAs 2025 red carpet look. Picture: Getty / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Yungblud talked to Capital about his wild VMAs 2025 red carpet look.

Celebrating the release of his single 'My Only Angel' with rock legends Aerosmith, Yungblud swung by Capital HQ to chat all things rock music.

The 28-year-old star spoke about how he and Aerosmith have a 5 track EP on the way, including 'My Only Angel', called One More Time. He described working with Aerosmith as "wild" and "crazy".

He revealed that he connected with the iconic band after he took part in Ozzy Osbourne's final concert - which is set to be a concert film, Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow.

"I bumped into a lot of my heroes backstage. It was like the craziest backstage ever, like Aerosmith and Metallica, and everyone's walking around. And I think we [Yungblud and Aerosmith] just connected. We all have a mutual adoration of rock music," he said.

Yungblud topless on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet
Yungblud topless on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Picture: Getty

He even went on to reveal that the upcoming project, One More Time, was recorded in none other than Johnny Depp's house.

Despite his foray into the heights of Hollywood, Yungblud revealed that he still gets overwhelmed by fame and that it happened to him during the VMAs 2025.

While he was on the red carpet, Yungblud ditched his oversized fur coat and posed topless, with just his distractingly low-rise leather trousers on. It's safe to say the look caused a lot of debate online.

Talking about how when he gets excited he starts taking his clothes off, he told Capital's Jimmy Hill: "It happened at the VMAs, right? When you're on a red carpet, it's an extremely high pressure situation, so you kind of just act completely irrationally."

Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

"I felt so awkward at the VMAs, I was in this fur coat and it was hot man. It was inside in this tent and there's like 500 people inside this tent. And I just started taking my clothes off... on the red carpet," he explained.

He went on: "And I'm just like, 'How did I get here?'. I'm stood there, like low-rise pants on, pubes out, with no coat on going, 'How did I get here?'."

During the awards show, Yungblud, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, and Nuno Bettencourt paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with a performance of iconic Black Sabbath tracks 'Crazy Train', 'Changes' and Ozzy's 'Mama, I'm coming home'.

