Years & Years To Kick Off BRITs Week With War Child – How To Get Tickets

How to get tickets to Years & Years. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Here's how to get tickets to Years & Years BRITs week gig with War Child.

BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child will return in 2023 for another unmatchable series of gigs featuring everyone's favourite pop acts – all whilst raising money for children in war-torn countries.

Years & Years will be getting everyone excited for the BRITs as they take to the stage on 2 February 2023 at Here at Outernet in London.

For a chance to see frontman Olly Alexander live in concert supporting an incredible cause, read on to find out how to get your hands on tickets.

Years & Years will perform on February 2. Picture: Years & Years

You could see Years & Years live in concert. Picture: Getty

Proceeds from the shows will help to support War Child’s work that aims to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out and stay to support them through their recovery - keeping them safe, helping them learn and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for the future.

To enter the prize draw and win tickets to see the artist of their choice, fans can make a £5 donation for one entry, a £10 donation for three entries, or a £15 donation for five entries, to War Child. To maximise the chance of winning, fans can enter as many times as they like. Click HERE for the prize draw which is open now. See the website for more details on the prize draw’s closing dates.

There will also be a limited number of tickets for each show on sale. Tickets in the War Child pre-sale will be available at 9AM on December 15 for all those who subscribe HERE before 23:59PM on December 14. Tickets will be on general sale from 09:00AM on December 16.