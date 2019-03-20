Woodstock 50: Who's In 2019 The Line-Up With Jay Z And Miley Cyrus And How Can I Get Tickets?

Woodstock 50 commemorates the anniversary of the legendary music festival. Picture: Getty

Woodstock is the stuff of legend, taking place in the Catskill Mountains back in 1969. Now, on the 50th anniversary, Jay Z, Miley Cyrus and more are hoping to recreate the iconic music festival.

It was the summer of '69 and over 400,000 people flocked to the Catskill Mountains, just north of New York City.

Guests were treated to performances by some of the biggest artists in the world - including Creedance Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, The Who, Joe Cocker and Jimi Hendrix.

Now, on the 50th anniversary of the epic music festival, some of today's most celebrated artists are taking to the stage to commemorate the original gig.

The Killers have been confirmed for Woodstock 2019. Picture: Getty

What date is Woodstock 50 and where is it?

The anniversary festival kicks off on Friday 16 August and ends on Sunday 18 August, 2019.

It'll be located in Watkins Glen, New York State.

Who's in the Woodstock 50 line-up?

The full list of confirmed artists for Woodstock 2019 are:

- Jay Z

- The Killers

- Miley Cyrus

- Dead & Company

- Santana

- The Lumineers

- The Raconteurs

- Chance the Rapper

- The Black Keys

- Sturgill Simpson

- Imagine Dragons

- Halsey

- Cage the Elephant

- Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters

- Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Swears

- John Fogerty

- Greta Van Fleet

- Portugal. The Man

- Leon Bridges

- Gary Clark Jr.

- Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros

- Brandi Carlile

- Janelle Monáe

- Young The Giant

- Courtney Barnett

- Common

- Run The Jewels

- The Head And The Heart

- Maggie Rogers

- Michael Franti & Spearhead

- Bishop Briggs

- David Crosby And Friends

- Dawes

- Margo Price

- Nahko And Medicine For The People

- India.Arie

- Vince Staples

- Judah And The Lion

- Earl Sweatshirt

- Boygenius

- Reignwolf

- Anderson East

- Akon

- Princess Nokia

- John Sebastian

- Melanie

- Grandson

- Jade Bird

- Country Joe McDonald

- Rival Sons

- Emily King

- Soccer Mommy

- The Zombies

- Canned Heat

- Hot Tuna

- Pussy Riot

- Cherry Glazerr

- Leven Kali

- Fever 333

- Dorothy

- Flora Cash

- Larkin Poe

- Brian Cadd

- Ninet Tayeb

- Sir

- Taylor Bennett

- Amy Helm

- Courtney Hadwin

- Pearl

- John-Robert

- IAMDDB

- The Marcus King Band

- Victory

- Hollis Brown

- John Craigie

- Amigo The Devil

- Liz Brasher

How can I get tickets?

Tickets aren't available just yet, but you can sign up for alerts on the official website here.

