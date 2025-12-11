Who are December 10? Meet Simon Cowell's new Netflix boy band

Simon Cowell has introduced his new boyband - December 10. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Simon Cowell has a new boy band but who are they? Here's everything you need to know about December 10 from their name meaning to who the members are.

Simon Cowell has been busy pulling together another (hopefully) big-hitting boyband to dominate the music charts.

Taking to Netflix to film a documentary, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, where he scouted the country for the best new young male talent, the former X Factor judge is now introducing his new act - December 10.

Featuring seven members in total, Simon is hoping his new boyband will reach One Direction levels of fame and popularity.

But who are December 10? And why did they choose that name for their band? Here's everything you need to know, including their names and ages, as they prepare to take over the charts.

Simon Cowell is hoping December 10 is the next One Direction. Picture: Getty

Why is Simon Cowell's band called December 10?

After airing his audition process, along with snippets from his private life, Simon revealed his new seven-member boyband called December 10.

Many fans thought it was an unusual name but it's actually quite sentimental as it was the release date for their documentary, Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

Who are the members of December 10?

Cruz

Age: 19

From: West London

Instagram: @cruzdecember10

Cruz has always had a love of performing and singing and has been part of the Michael Jackson in Motown musical. His favourite band is JLS and admits he "loves to make people happy" with his voice.

Danny

Age: 16

From: Liverpool

Instagram: @dannydecember10

One of the youngest members of the boyband, Danny won Simon and his fellow judges over with his beautiful voice. He admitted his mum encouraged him to audition where he instantly won over the critics.

Hendrick

Age: 19

From: England

Instagram: @hendrickdecember10

Labelled the 'big brother' of the group, Hendrick is the calm and level headed one.

According to Tudum, Hendrick was asked to audition after scouts found his singing videos on TikTok.

John

Age: 17

From: Kent

Instagram: @johndecember10

Music has always been a big part of John's life who has been singing in choirs, concerts and open mic nights since he can remember. He turned down a part in Paddington The Musical to take part in Simon Cowell's Netflix documentary.

Josh

Age: 17

From: Liverpool

Instagram: @joshdecember10

Best friends with December 10 member Danny, Josh is going into this experiment with lots of support. Having only just begun singing two years ago, Simon and his team of experts have been helping him with his confidence.

Nicolas

Age: 16

From: Portugal

Instagram: @nicolas1alvesdecember10

Nicolas already has a strong foot in the music world considering he's only 16. His Instagram page has thousands of followers who enjoy his acoustic guitar posts. He also took part in Junior Eurovision.

Sean

Age: 19

From: Ireland

Instagram: @seandecember10

Sean decided to embrace his talent around the age of 12 when he started to get lead roles and solos in his work.

Speaking to Tudum, he said: "I wasn’t sure (about auditioning), but thought I shouldn’t worry about other people putting me down for doing it — it’s my life, so I should just go for it."

