What time the VMAs 2026 start and how to watch in the UK
27 September 2026, 10:00
The MTV Video Music Awards 2026 are happening this weekend in Los Angeles! Here are all the details on how and where to watch and what time it starts.
Listen to this article
From Taylor Swift receiving the first ever MTV Artist Director award to Madonna opening the show, this year's MTV Video Music Awards 2026 will be a night to remember!
On Sunday 27th September at 7:30pm (EST), the VMAs will be in the home of Hollywood at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate and honour the best talents in the music industry.
While the likes of RAYE and Sienna Spiro will be performing on the big night, here's all the details you need to know about the night and how to watch this year's VMAs from the UK.
- Read more: Is Harry Styles retiring? His statement about the future of his career after new tour dates explained
Where can you watch the VMAs in the UK?
The VMAs will be live on the MTV channel and on the streaming service Paramount+.
What time are the VMAs 2026 starting?
This year's VMAs will kick off on Sunday 27th September at 7:30pm EST/4:30pm PST, which means it's starting at 12:30am in the UK (BST) on Monday 28th September. So it'll be a late night/early morning if you're planning to watch live!
Who is performing at the MTV Video Music Awards 2026?
- Madonna
- GENER8ION
- Yung Lean
- LISA
- RAYE
- Shaboozey
- Gunna
- Sienna Spiro
Who's nominated for the MTV VMAs 2026?
Video of the Year
- Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Bruno Mars - I Just Might
- Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean
- Madonna - Confessions II — The Film
- Sabrina Carpenter - Tears
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Bruno Mars
- Madonna
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- BTS - Swim
- Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
- Huntr/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami - Golden
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love
- Olivia Dean - Man I Need
- PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
- Raye - Where Is My Husband!
Best New Artist
- Bella Kay
- Cortis
- Magnus Ferrell
- Malcolm Todd
- Myles Smith
- Sienna Spiro
- Stella Lefty
Best Collaboration
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice - Chains & Whips
- French Montana x Max B - Ever Since U Left Me
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love
- PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
- Shakira & Burna Boy - Dai Dai
- Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - Hard Part
Best Pop
- Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Charli xcx - SS26
- Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Olivia Rodrigo - Drop Dea
- Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
- Tate McRae - Nobody's Girl
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Best Hip-Hop
- Cardi B feat. Kehlani - Safe
- Don Toliver - E85
- Drake - Janice STFU
- Megan Thee Stallion - Lover Girl
- Travis Scott - Dumbo
- Tyler, the Creator - Sugar on My Tongue
Best R&B
- Bruno Mars - I Just Might
- Chris Brown - It Depends/Obvious
- Dave & Tems - Raindance
- Justin Bieber - Yukon
- Kehlani - Folded
- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis - Is It a Crime
Best Alternative
- Geese - Taxes
- MGK & Fred Durst - Fix Ur Face
- Noah Kahan - The Great Divide
- Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure
- Sombr - Homewrecker
- Tame Impala - Dracula
- Twenty One Pilots - Drag Path
Best Dance
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless - New Religion
- Harry Styles - Aperture
- Lady Gaga & Doechii - Runway
- PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
- Slayyyter - Dance…
- Tate McRae - Nobody's Girl
Best Latin
- Anitta with Shakira - Choka Choka
- Bad Bunny - Nuevayol
- Fuerza Regida - Tu Sancho
- Karol G - Papasito
- Rosalía feat. Yahritza Y Su Esencia - La Perla
- Ryan Castro, Kapo & Gangsta - La Villa
- Shakira & Burna Boy - Dai Dai
Best K-Pop
- Blackpink - Jump
- BTS - Swim
- Cortis - Redred
- Katseye - Pinky Up
- Le Sserafim (feat. j-hope of BTS) - Spaghetti
- Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Best Country
- Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
- Kacey Musgraves - Dry Spell
- Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo
- Luke Combs - Back in the Saddle
- Shaboozey - Cowgirl
- Stella Lefty - Boston
- Tucker Wetmore - Brunette
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Bruno Mars - I Just Might
- Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean
- Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
- Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
- Taylor Swift - Opalite
Best Art Direction
- Charli xcx - SS26
- Lady Gaga & Doechii - Runway
- Madonna - Confessions II — The Film
- PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
- Sombr - My Body Isn't Ready
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Best Cinematography
- A$AP Rocky - Punk Rocky
- Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna - Confessions II — The Film
- Shaboozey - Cowgirl
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Best Editing
- Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Bruno Mars - I Just Might
- Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
- Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Best Choreography
- Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean
- Harry Styles - Dance No More
- Katseye - Pinky Up
- Madonna - Confessions II — The Film
- Tate McRae - Nobody's Girl
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Jisoo x Zayn - Eyes Closed
- Madonna - Confessions II — The Film
- PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
- Raye feat. Hans Zimmer - Click Clack Symphony
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Best Group
- Blackpink
- BTS
- Cortis
- Fuerza Regida
- Geese
- Katseye
- Twenty One Pilots
Best Long Form Video
- Charli xcx - Music, Fashion, Film
- Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
- Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean
- Madonna - Confessions II — The Film
Best Album
- Drake - Iceman
- Madonna - Confessions II
- Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
- Olivia Rodrigo - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
- Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend
- Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl
Song of the Summer
- Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Bruno Mars- Risk It All
- Charli xcx - Camera
- Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
- Katseye - Hootie Frutti
- Latto feat. Doja Cat - Okayyy
- Morgan Wallen - Been by Now
- Olivia Dean - So Easy (To Fall in Love)
- Olivia Rodrigo - Stupid Song
- Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
- Slayyyter - Brand New Chanel$
- Sombr - Homewrecker
- Stella Lefty - Boston
- Tame Impala and Jennie - Dracula
- Taylor Swift - I Knew It, I Knew You
Read more music news here:
- Miley Cyrus reveals personal reason why she's quit touring
- When does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' come out? All the 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' details
- Lady Gaga's daughter's name and sweet meaning revealed
- Harry Styles reveals price of 2027 tour tickets up front and opts out of dynamic pricing
- ADÉLA reveals personal meaning behind 'Ain't In LA' lyrics