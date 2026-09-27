What time the VMAs 2026 start and how to watch in the UK

27 September 2026, 10:00

What time the VMAs 2026 start and how to watch in the UK
What time the VMAs 2026 start and how to watch in the UK. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

By Lily Bell

The MTV Video Music Awards 2026 are happening this weekend in Los Angeles! Here are all the details on how and where to watch and what time it starts.

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From Taylor Swift receiving the first ever MTV Artist Director award to Madonna opening the show, this year's MTV Video Music Awards 2026 will be a night to remember!

On Sunday 27th September at 7:30pm (EST), the VMAs will be in the home of Hollywood at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate and honour the best talents in the music industry.

While the likes of RAYE and Sienna Spiro will be performing on the big night, here's all the details you need to know about the night and how to watch this year's VMAs from the UK.

Tate McRae pictured performing at the VMAs 2025.
Tate McRae brought the heat at her VMAs performance last year. Picture: Getty Images

Where can you watch the VMAs in the UK?

The VMAs will be live on the MTV channel and on the streaming service Paramount+.

What time are the VMAs 2026 starting?

This year's VMAs will kick off on Sunday 27th September at 7:30pm EST/4:30pm PST, which means it's starting at 12:30am in the UK (BST) on Monday 28th September. So it'll be a late night/early morning if you're planning to watch live!

Who is performing at the MTV Video Music Awards 2026?

  • Madonna
  • GENER8ION
  • Yung Lean
  • LISA
  • RAYE
  • Shaboozey
  • Gunna
  • Sienna Spiro
Conan Gray pictured performing at the VMAs 2025.
Conan Gray made his main-stage debut last year. Picture: Getty Images

Who's nominated for the MTV VMAs 2026?

Video of the Year

  • Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
  • Bruno Mars - I Just Might
  • Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean
  • Madonna - Confessions II — The Film
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Tears
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Artist of the Year

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bruno Mars
  • Madonna
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

  • BTS - Swim
  • Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
  • Huntr/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami - Golden
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love
  • Olivia Dean - Man I Need
  • PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • Raye - Where Is My Husband!

Best New Artist

  • Bella Kay
  • Cortis
  • Magnus Ferrell
  • Malcolm Todd
  • Myles Smith
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Stella Lefty

Best Collaboration

  • Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice - Chains & Whips
  • French Montana x Max B - Ever Since U Left Me
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love
  • PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • Shakira & Burna Boy - Dai Dai
  • Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - Hard Part

Best Pop

  • Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
  • Charli xcx - SS26
  • Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Drop Dea
  • Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
  • Tate McRae - Nobody's Girl
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B feat. Kehlani - Safe
  • Don Toliver - E85
  • Drake - Janice STFU
  • Megan Thee Stallion - Lover Girl
  • Travis Scott - Dumbo
  • Tyler, the Creator - Sugar on My Tongue

Best R&B

  • Bruno Mars - I Just Might
  • Chris Brown - It Depends/Obvious
  • Dave & Tems - Raindance
  • Justin Bieber - Yukon
  • Kehlani - Folded
  • Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis - Is It a Crime

Best Alternative

  • Geese - Taxes
  • MGK & Fred Durst - Fix Ur Face
  • Noah Kahan - The Great Divide
  • Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure
  • Sombr - Homewrecker
  • Tame Impala - Dracula
  • Twenty One Pilots - Drag Path

Best Dance

  • Bebe Rexha & Faithless - New Religion
  • Harry Styles - Aperture
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii - Runway
  • PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • Slayyyter - Dance…
  • Tate McRae - Nobody's Girl

Best Latin

  • Anitta with Shakira - Choka Choka
  • Bad Bunny - Nuevayol
  • Fuerza Regida - Tu Sancho
  • Karol G - Papasito
  • Rosalía feat. Yahritza Y Su Esencia - La Perla
  • Ryan Castro, Kapo & Gangsta - La Villa
  • Shakira & Burna Boy - Dai Dai

Best K-Pop

  • Blackpink - Jump
  • BTS - Swim
  • Cortis - Redred
  • Katseye - Pinky Up
  • Le Sserafim (feat. j-hope of BTS) - Spaghetti
  • Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Country

  • Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
  • Kacey Musgraves - Dry Spell
  • Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo
  • Luke Combs - Back in the Saddle
  • Shaboozey - Cowgirl
  • Stella Lefty - Boston
  • Tucker Wetmore - Brunette

Best Direction

  • Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
  • Bruno Mars - I Just Might
  • Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean
  • Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
  • Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
  • Taylor Swift - Opalite

Best Art Direction

  • Charli xcx - SS26
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii - Runway
  • Madonna - Confessions II — The Film
  • PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • Sombr - My Body Isn't Ready
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Cinematography

  • A$AP Rocky - Punk Rocky
  • Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
  • Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Madonna - Confessions II — The Film
  • Shaboozey - Cowgirl
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Editing

  • Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
  • Bruno Mars - I Just Might
  • Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
  • Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Choreography

  • Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean
  • Harry Styles - Dance No More
  • Katseye - Pinky Up
  • Madonna - Confessions II — The Film
  • Tate McRae - Nobody's Girl
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Visual Effects

  • Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
  • Jisoo x Zayn - Eyes Closed
  • Madonna - Confessions II — The Film
  • PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • Raye feat. Hans Zimmer - Click Clack Symphony
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Group

  • Blackpink
  • BTS
  • Cortis
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Geese
  • Katseye
  • Twenty One Pilots

Best Long Form Video

  • Charli xcx - Music, Fashion, Film
  • Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
  • Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean
  • Madonna - Confessions II — The Film

Best Album

  • Drake - Iceman
  • Madonna - Confessions II
  • Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
  • Olivia Rodrigo - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend
  • Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl

Song of the Summer

  • Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
  • Bruno Mars- Risk It All
  • Charli xcx - Camera
  • Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
  • Katseye - Hootie Frutti
  • Latto feat. Doja Cat - Okayyy
  • Morgan Wallen - Been by Now
  • Olivia Dean - So Easy (To Fall in Love)
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Stupid Song
  • Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
  • Slayyyter - Brand New Chanel$
  • Sombr - Homewrecker
  • Stella Lefty - Boston
  • Tame Impala and Jennie - Dracula
  • Taylor Swift - I Knew It, I Knew You

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