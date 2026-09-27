What time the VMAs 2026 start and how to watch in the UK

What time the VMAs 2026 start and how to watch in the UK. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

By Lily Bell

The MTV Video Music Awards 2026 are happening this weekend in Los Angeles! Here are all the details on how and where to watch and what time it starts.

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From Taylor Swift receiving the first ever MTV Artist Director award to Madonna opening the show, this year's MTV Video Music Awards 2026 will be a night to remember!

On Sunday 27th September at 7:30pm (EST), the VMAs will be in the home of Hollywood at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate and honour the best talents in the music industry.

While the likes of RAYE and Sienna Spiro will be performing on the big night, here's all the details you need to know about the night and how to watch this year's VMAs from the UK.

Tate McRae brought the heat at her VMAs performance last year. Picture: Getty Images

Where can you watch the VMAs in the UK?

The VMAs will be live on the MTV channel and on the streaming service Paramount+.

What time are the VMAs 2026 starting?

This year's VMAs will kick off on Sunday 27th September at 7:30pm EST/4:30pm PST, which means it's starting at 12:30am in the UK (BST) on Monday 28th September. So it'll be a late night/early morning if you're planning to watch live!

Who is performing at the MTV Video Music Awards 2026?

Madonna

GENER8ION

Yung Lean

LISA

RAYE

Shaboozey

Gunna

Sienna Spiro

Conan Gray made his main-stage debut last year. Picture: Getty Images

Who's nominated for the MTV VMAs 2026?

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Bruno Mars - I Just Might

Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean

Madonna - Confessions II — The Film

Sabrina Carpenter - Tears

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

BTS - Swim

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

Huntr/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami - Golden

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson

Raye - Where Is My Husband!

Best New Artist

Bella Kay

Cortis

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Best Collaboration

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice - Chains & Whips

French Montana x Max B - Ever Since U Left Me

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love

PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson

Shakira & Burna Boy - Dai Dai

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - Hard Part

Best Pop

Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Charli xcx - SS26

Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Olivia Rodrigo - Drop Dea

Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour

Tate McRae - Nobody's Girl

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B feat. Kehlani - Safe

Don Toliver - E85

Drake - Janice STFU

Megan Thee Stallion - Lover Girl

Travis Scott - Dumbo

Tyler, the Creator - Sugar on My Tongue

Best R&B

Bruno Mars - I Just Might

Chris Brown - It Depends/Obvious

Dave & Tems - Raindance

Justin Bieber - Yukon

Kehlani - Folded

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis - Is It a Crime

Best Alternative

Geese - Taxes

MGK & Fred Durst - Fix Ur Face

Noah Kahan - The Great Divide

Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure

Sombr - Homewrecker

Tame Impala - Dracula

Twenty One Pilots - Drag Path

Best Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless - New Religion

Harry Styles - Aperture

Lady Gaga & Doechii - Runway

PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson

Slayyyter - Dance…

Tate McRae - Nobody's Girl

Best Latin

Anitta with Shakira - Choka Choka

Bad Bunny - Nuevayol

Fuerza Regida - Tu Sancho

Karol G - Papasito

Rosalía feat. Yahritza Y Su Esencia - La Perla

Ryan Castro, Kapo & Gangsta - La Villa

Shakira & Burna Boy - Dai Dai

Best K-Pop

Blackpink - Jump

BTS - Swim

Cortis - Redred

Katseye - Pinky Up

Le Sserafim (feat. j-hope of BTS) - Spaghetti

Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Country

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

Kacey Musgraves - Dry Spell

Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo

Luke Combs - Back in the Saddle

Shaboozey - Cowgirl

Stella Lefty - Boston

Tucker Wetmore - Brunette

Best Direction

Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Bruno Mars - I Just Might

Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean

Madonna - Confessions II - The Film

Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour

Taylor Swift - Opalite

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx - SS26

Lady Gaga & Doechii - Runway

Madonna - Confessions II — The Film

PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson

Sombr - My Body Isn't Ready

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky - Punk Rocky

Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Madonna - Confessions II — The Film

Shaboozey - Cowgirl

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Editing

Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Bruno Mars - I Just Might

Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Madonna - Confessions II - The Film

Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Choreography

Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean

Harry Styles - Dance No More

Katseye - Pinky Up

Madonna - Confessions II — The Film

Tate McRae - Nobody's Girl

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Jisoo x Zayn - Eyes Closed

Madonna - Confessions II — The Film

PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson

Raye feat. Hans Zimmer - Click Clack Symphony

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Group

Blackpink

BTS

Cortis

Fuerza Regida

Geese

Katseye

Twenty One Pilots

Best Long Form Video

Charli xcx - Music, Fashion, Film

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

Gener8ion - Storm starring Yung Lean

Madonna - Confessions II — The Film

Best Album

Drake - Iceman

Madonna - Confessions II

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Olivia Rodrigo - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend

Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl



Song of the Summer

Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Bruno Mars- Risk It All

Charli xcx - Camera

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

Katseye - Hootie Frutti

Latto feat. Doja Cat - Okayyy

Morgan Wallen - Been by Now

Olivia Dean - So Easy (To Fall in Love)

Olivia Rodrigo - Stupid Song

Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour

Slayyyter - Brand New Chanel$

Sombr - Homewrecker

Stella Lefty - Boston

Tame Impala and Jennie - Dracula

Taylor Swift - I Knew It, I Knew You



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