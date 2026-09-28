Who performed at the 2026 MTV VMAs? The full lineup including every artist and song

Who is performing at the 2026 MTV VMAs? Every artist and all the songs from the show. Picture: Santiago Felipe/GC Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

From Madonna to RAYE, here's everyone who took to the stage at The MTV Video Music Awards 2026.

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The 2026 VMAs are officially over, but which artists performed and what songs did they bring to the VMAs stage?

It's no secret that the MTV VMAs are home to many iconic performances. From Madonna's legendary rendition of 'Like a Virgin' at the first ceremony to Britney Spears doing 'I'm a Slave 4 U' with an actual snake in 2001, the beloved show never fails to wow and shock audiences. Everyone from Beyoncé to Miley Cyrus, has been a part of VMAs history.

Who was on the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards lineup though? Scroll down for a full rundown of the ceremony.

Who are the 2026 MTV VMAs performers? Picture: Kevin Kane/WireImage

Who are the 2026 MTV VMAs performers?

Multiple superstars took to the VMAs stage this year. Kacey Musgraves did an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton, RAYE, Sombr, Teddy Swims and friends honoured George Michael and Madonna performed at the VMAs for the first time since 2003 when she made headlines for kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Madonna

'Bring Your Love' with Sabrina Carpenter

'Danceteria' with Charli xcx

RAYE

'I Will Overcome'

'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

Bruno Mars

'Dance With Me'

Kacey Musgraves (Dolly Parton Tribute)

'I Will Always Love You'

Shaboozey

'Cowgirl'

'High Noon' with Gunna

LISA

'SaWaDiKa'

Sienna Spiro

'Great Expectation'

Sombr, RAYE, Teddy Swims, Adam Lambert, Saint Harison, MEEK & MNEK (George Michael Tribute)

'Faith' & 'Father Figure' (Sombr)

'I Knew You Were Waiting for Me' (RAYE)

'Careless Whisper' (Teddy Swims)

'Freedom! '90' (Adam Lambert, Saint Harison, MEEK & MNEK)

Gener8tion

'STORM II' with Yung Lean

RAYE is performing at the MTV VMAs 2026. Picture: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Taylor Swift also debuted her 'Patient Zero' music video live during the ceremony.

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