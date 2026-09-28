Who performed at the 2026 MTV VMAs? The full lineup including every artist and song
28 September 2026, 00:29 | Updated: 28 September 2026, 03:38
From Madonna to RAYE, here's everyone who took to the stage at The MTV Video Music Awards 2026.
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The 2026 VMAs are officially over, but which artists performed and what songs did they bring to the VMAs stage?
It's no secret that the MTV VMAs are home to many iconic performances. From Madonna's legendary rendition of 'Like a Virgin' at the first ceremony to Britney Spears doing 'I'm a Slave 4 U' with an actual snake in 2001, the beloved show never fails to wow and shock audiences. Everyone from Beyoncé to Miley Cyrus, has been a part of VMAs history.
Who was on the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards lineup though? Scroll down for a full rundown of the ceremony.
- Read more: Who are the MTV VMAs 2026 winners? Every award winner and nomination
- Read more: What time the VMAs 2026 start and how to watch in the UK
Who are the 2026 MTV VMAs performers?
Multiple superstars took to the VMAs stage this year. Kacey Musgraves did an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton, RAYE, Sombr, Teddy Swims and friends honoured George Michael and Madonna performed at the VMAs for the first time since 2003 when she made headlines for kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
Madonna
- 'Bring Your Love' with Sabrina Carpenter
- 'Danceteria' with Charli xcx
RAYE
- 'I Will Overcome'
- 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'
Bruno Mars
- 'Dance With Me'
Kacey Musgraves (Dolly Parton Tribute)
- 'I Will Always Love You'
Shaboozey
- 'Cowgirl'
- 'High Noon' with Gunna
LISA
- 'SaWaDiKa'
Sienna Spiro
- 'Great Expectation'
Sombr, RAYE, Teddy Swims, Adam Lambert, Saint Harison, MEEK & MNEK (George Michael Tribute)
- 'Faith' & 'Father Figure' (Sombr)
- 'I Knew You Were Waiting for Me' (RAYE)
- 'Careless Whisper' (Teddy Swims)
- 'Freedom! '90' (Adam Lambert, Saint Harison, MEEK & MNEK)
Gener8tion
- 'STORM II' with Yung Lean
Taylor Swift also debuted her 'Patient Zero' music video live during the ceremony.
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