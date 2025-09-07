What time the VMAs 2025 start and how to watch in the UK

Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs 2024 [left]. Addison Rae at the MTV VMAs 2024 [right]. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

The MTV Video Music Awards 2025 are happening this weekend in New York! Here are all the details on how and where to watch and what time it starts.

Remember when Sabrina Carpenter kissed that alien? Of course you do, but can you believe that was nearly a year ago?! That's right, it already time for the MTV Video Music Awards 2025.

On Sunday 7th September at 8pm (EST), the VMAs are returning to UBS Arena on New York's Long Island for a second year. All of our faves are nominated including, Sabrina, Tate McRae, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and so many more.

Plus Sabrina is performing for a third time, alongside other mega names like KATSEYE, Lady Gaga, Lola Young and Alex Warren, who are all delivering performances throughout the ceremony.

With all that going on, we sure don't want to miss out - and neither should you! So here are all the details you need to know how to watch this year's VMAs from the UK.

Sabrina Carpenter's 2024 MTV Video Music Awards performance was out of this world. Picture: Getty

Where can you watch the VMAs in the UK?

The VMAs will be live on the MTV channel, Pluto TV and on the streaming service Paramount+. But there is a catch, and that's the time difference...

What time are the VMAs 2025 starting?

This year's VMAs will kick off on Sunday 7th September at 8pm EST/5pm PST, which means it's starting at 1am in the UK (BST) on Monday 8th September. So it'll be a late night/early morning if you're planning to watch live.

Who is performing at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025?

If you want to know who to look out for, here's a full list of this year's VMAs performers:

Alex Warren

Bailey Zimmerman feat. the Kid LAROI (Extended Play Stage)

Busta Rhymes (VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award)

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

J Balvin featuring DJ Snake

Jelly Roll

KATSEYE (Pre-Show)

Lady Gaga

Lola Young (Extended Play Stage)

Mariah Carey (MTV Video Vanguard Award)

Megan Moroney (Extended Play Stage)

Post Malone

Tate McRae

Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award)

Sabrina Carpenter

sombr

Taylor at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Who's nominated for the MTV VMAs 2025?

Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King:

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Doechii - Anxiety

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Gracie Abrams - I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Lorde - What Was That

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Tate McRae - Sports Car

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV Push Performance of the Year, Presented by Bacardí Rum

Ayra Starr - Last Heartbreak Song

Damiano David - Next Summer

Dasha - Bye Bye Bye

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

Katseye - Touch

Lay Bankz - Graveyard

Leon Thomas - Yes It Is

Livingston - Shadow

Mark Ambor - Belong Together

Role Model - Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Collaboration, Presented by Under Armour

Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs - Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton - Pour Me a Drink

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Sunset Blvd

Best Pop

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii - Anxiety

Drake - Nokia

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me

Glorilla Featuring Sexyy Red - Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

LL Cool J Featuring Eminem - Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott - 4x4

Best R&B

Chris Brown - Residuals

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - Mutt (Remix)

Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous

PartyNextDoor - No Chill

Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman

SZA - Drive

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons - Wake Up

Lola Young - Messy

MGK & Jelly Roll - Lonely Road

Sombr - Back to Friends

The Marías - Back to Me

Best Rock

Coldplay - All My Love

Evanescence - Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)

Green Day - One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz - Honey

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots - The Contract

Best Latin

Bad Bunny - Baile Inolvidable

J Balvin - Rio

Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma - La Patrulla

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - Khé?

Shakira - Soltera

Best K-Pop

Aespa - Whiplash

Jennie - Like Jennie

Jimin - Who

Jisoo - Earthquake

Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye - Born Again

Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom

Rosé - Toxic Till the End

Best Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott - Active

Burna Boy Featuring Travis Scott - TaTaTa

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)

Rema - Baby (Is It A Crime)

Tems Featuring Asake - Get It Right

Tyla - Push 2 Start

Wizkid Featuring Brent Faiyaz - Piece of My Heart

Best Country

Chris Stapleton - Think I’m in Love With You

Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood - I’m Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll - Liar

Lainey Wilson - 4x4xU

Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?

Morgan Wallen - Smile

Best Album

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Lady Gaga - Mayhem

Morgan Wallen - I’m the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

Damiano David - Funny Little Stories

Mac Miller - Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus - Something Beautiful

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Video for Good

Burna Boy - Higher

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Doechii - Anxiety

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Younger and Hotter Than Me

Zach Hood Featuring Sasha Alex Sloan - Sleepwalking

Best Direction

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Lorde - Man of the Year

Miley Cyrus - End of the World

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Miley Cyrus - Easy Lover

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Best Editing

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

Best Choreography

Doechii - Anxiety

FKA twigs - Eusexua

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Tyla - Push 2 Start

Zara Larsson - Pretty Ugly

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Group

Aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

Blackpink

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Katseye

The Marías

My Chemical Romance

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Summer

Addison Rae - Headphones On

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Benson Boone - Mystical Magical

BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman - All the Way

Chappell Roan - The Subway

Demi Lovato - Fast

Doja Cat - Jealous Type

Huntr/x - Golden

Jessie Murph - Blue Strips

Justin Bieber - Daisies

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)

Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae - What I Want

Ravyn Lenae Featuring Rex Orange County - Love Me Not

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Sombr - 12 to 12

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

