What time the VMAs 2025 start and how to watch in the UK
7 September 2025, 10:00
The MTV Video Music Awards 2025 are happening this weekend in New York! Here are all the details on how and where to watch and what time it starts.
Listen to this article
Remember when Sabrina Carpenter kissed that alien? Of course you do, but can you believe that was nearly a year ago?! That's right, it already time for the MTV Video Music Awards 2025.
On Sunday 7th September at 8pm (EST), the VMAs are returning to UBS Arena on New York's Long Island for a second year. All of our faves are nominated including, Sabrina, Tate McRae, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and so many more.
Plus Sabrina is performing for a third time, alongside other mega names like KATSEYE, Lady Gaga, Lola Young and Alex Warren, who are all delivering performances throughout the ceremony.
With all that going on, we sure don't want to miss out - and neither should you! So here are all the details you need to know how to watch this year's VMAs from the UK.
Where can you watch the VMAs in the UK?
The VMAs will be live on the MTV channel, Pluto TV and on the streaming service Paramount+. But there is a catch, and that's the time difference...
What time are the VMAs 2025 starting?
This year's VMAs will kick off on Sunday 7th September at 8pm EST/5pm PST, which means it's starting at 1am in the UK (BST) on Monday 8th September. So it'll be a late night/early morning if you're planning to watch live.
Who is performing at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025?
If you want to know who to look out for, here's a full list of this year's VMAs performers:
- Alex Warren
- Bailey Zimmerman feat. the Kid LAROI (Extended Play Stage)
- Busta Rhymes (VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award)
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- J Balvin featuring DJ Snake
- Jelly Roll
- KATSEYE (Pre-Show)
- Lady Gaga
- Lola Young (Extended Play Stage)
- Mariah Carey (MTV Video Vanguard Award)
- Megan Moroney (Extended Play Stage)
- Post Malone
- Tate McRae
- Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award)
- Sabrina Carpenter
- sombr
Who's nominated for the MTV VMAs 2025?
Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King:
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Song of the Year
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams - I Love You, I’m Sorry
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Lorde - What Was That
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Tate McRae - Sports Car
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless
Best New Artist
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
Best Pop Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Charli XCX
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
MTV Push Performance of the Year, Presented by Bacardí Rum
- Ayra Starr - Last Heartbreak Song
- Damiano David - Next Summer
- Dasha - Bye Bye Bye
- Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
- Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
- Katseye - Touch
- Lay Bankz - Graveyard
- Leon Thomas - Yes It Is
- Livingston - Shadow
- Mark Ambor - Belong Together
- Role Model - Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Collaboration, Presented by Under Armour
- Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs - Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton - Pour Me a Drink
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Sunset Blvd
Best Pop
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Best Hip-Hop
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Drake - Nokia
- Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me
- Glorilla Featuring Sexyy Red - Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- LL Cool J Featuring Eminem - Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott - 4x4
Best R&B
- Chris Brown - Residuals
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - Mutt (Remix)
- Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous
- PartyNextDoor - No Chill
- Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman
- SZA - Drive
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless
Best Alternative
- Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons - Wake Up
- Lola Young - Messy
- MGK & Jelly Roll - Lonely Road
- Sombr - Back to Friends
- The Marías - Back to Me
Best Rock
- Coldplay - All My Love
- Evanescence - Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)
- Green Day - One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz - Honey
- Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine
- Twenty One Pilots - The Contract
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny - Baile Inolvidable
- J Balvin - Rio
- Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma - La Patrulla
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - Khé?
- Shakira - Soltera
Best K-Pop
- Aespa - Whiplash
- Jennie - Like Jennie
- Jimin - Who
- Jisoo - Earthquake
- Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye - Born Again
- Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom
- Rosé - Toxic Till the End
Best Afrobeats
- Asake & Travis Scott - Active
- Burna Boy Featuring Travis Scott - TaTaTa
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
- Rema - Baby (Is It A Crime)
- Tems Featuring Asake - Get It Right
- Tyla - Push 2 Start
- Wizkid Featuring Brent Faiyaz - Piece of My Heart
Best Country
- Chris Stapleton - Think I’m in Love With You
- Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood - I’m Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll - Liar
- Lainey Wilson - 4x4xU
- Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?
- Morgan Wallen - Smile
Best Album
- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar - GNX
- Lady Gaga - Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen - I’m the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Long Form Video
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
- Damiano David - Funny Little Stories
- Mac Miller - Balloonerism
- Miley Cyrus - Something Beautiful
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow
Video for Good
- Burna Boy - Higher
- Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me
- Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Younger and Hotter Than Me
- Zach Hood Featuring Sasha Alex Sloan - Sleepwalking
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Best Art Direction
- Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Lorde - Man of the Year
- Miley Cyrus - End of the World
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Miley Cyrus - Easy Lover
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Best Editing
- Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
Best Choreography
- Doechii - Anxiety
- FKA twigs - Eusexua
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Tyla - Push 2 Start
- Zara Larsson - Pretty Ugly
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Group
- Aespa
- All Time Low
- Backstreet Boys
- Blackpink
- Coldplay
- Evanescence
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Katseye
- The Marías
- My Chemical Romance
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- Twenty One Pilots
Song of the Summer
- Addison Rae - Headphones On
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Benson Boone - Mystical Magical
- BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman - All the Way
- Chappell Roan - The Subway
- Demi Lovato - Fast
- Doja Cat - Jealous Type
- Huntr/x - Golden
- Jessie Murph - Blue Strips
- Justin Bieber - Daisies
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
- Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae - What I Want
- Ravyn Lenae Featuring Rex Orange County - Love Me Not
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- Sombr - 12 to 12
- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
Read more music news here:
- Justin Bieber's romantic 'Better Man' lyrics and meaning explained
- Reneé Rapp becomes an Isle of Wight VIP and Pride Ambassador live on Capital Breakfast
- Sabrina Carpenter explains savage meaning behind her 'Nobody's Son' lyrics
- How Many VMAs Does Taylor Swift Have And What Did She Win Them For?