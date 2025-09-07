Who's performing at the MTV VMAs? Every artist on the 2025 lineup
7 September 2025, 10:00
From Sabrina Carpenter and Doja Cat to Mariah Carey and Alex Warren, here's every artist performing at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.
Listen to this article
The MTV Video Music Awards 2025 has a lot to live up to after alien kisses (Sabrina Carpenter) and burning castles (Chappell Roan) during the performances last year.
But with a lineup including the likes of sombr, Doja Cat, KATSEYE, Lola Young, Sabrina again, and so many more, it looks set to be better than it has ever been.
Lady Gaga, who has the most nominations this year, is also set to perform. But who else is performing at the UBS Arena in New York this Sunday? Here's everyone set to put on a show at this year's VMAs.
Who's performing at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025?
Here's a full list of this year's VMAs performers:
- Alex Warren
- Bailey Zimmerman feat. the Kid LAROI (Extended Play Stage)
- Busta Rhymes (VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award)
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- J Balvin featuring DJ Snake
- Jelly Roll
- KATSEYE (Pre-Show)
- Lady Gaga
- Lola Young (Extended Play Stage)
- Mariah Carey (MTV Video Vanguard Award)
- Megan Moroney (Extended Play Stage)
- Post Malone
- Tate McRae
- Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award)
- Sabrina Carpenter
- sombr
What time are the VMAs 2025 starting?
This year's VMAs will kick off on Sunday 7th September at 8pm EST/5pm PST, which means it's starting at 1am in the UK (BST) on Monday 8th September.
So it'll be a late night/early morning if you're planning to watch live from the UK.
