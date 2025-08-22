Tyla rates her iconic red carpet looks in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

From her Met Gala debut to her stunning Grammys moment, Tyla reveals the stories behind her most iconic outfits.

Tygers assemble! Have you ever wondered how Tyla rates her legendary fashion looks? And who inspired her outfits?

If you're a fan of Tyla, you will already know that she is an undisputed fashion queen. Over the course of her career to date, Tyla has walked red carpets all over the world and her outfits always make headlines. From her stunning sand dress at the Met Gala to her green Versace number at the Grammys, Tyla's unique sense of style is unmatched.

In a new 'My Life In 20' interview with Capital Buzz, Tyla breaks down some of her most iconic looks and tells us the stories behind them. Scroll down to see exactly what she says about each look and hit play on the video below to watch Tyla rate each outfit and discuss everything from her most underrated song to nepo babies.

Tyla Rates Her Iconic Red Carpet Looks In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

1) Balmain at the 2024 Met Gala

"I'm gonna remember this forever. Everything just literally fell into place with this one. Initially, I wasn't sure about it, because I was like, 'Is this just gonna be a nude dress?' Olivier [Rousteing] was like, 'Trust!' He sent us samples. And when I saw the samples, it was real sand on material. I was like, 'What the heck?' And then I was like, 'Yes, I would love to be this girl.' I did the fittings and everything, and I fell in love with the dress. It literally went insane. So yeah, 10 out of 10."

Tyla in Balmain at the 2024 Met Gala
Tyla in Balmain at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Alamy

2) Roberto Cavalli at the 2024 MTV EMAs

"This one is yummy. With this one, I saw a post where Roberto Cavalli announced that they were bringing back this dress. And I always loved this dress because I saw it on Aaliyah and I'm a huge fan of Aaliyah. So when I heard that he was bringing it back, I really wanted to wear it for an MTV award show, because she wore for an MTV award show. I got the blue one, which is cute. I love this look. I would rate this also a 10."

Tyla in Roberto Cavalli at the 2024 MTV EMAs
Tyla in Roberto Cavalli at the 2024 MTV EMAs. Picture: Alamy

3) Jean Paul Gaultier at the Billboard Women In Music Awards

"This one was very exciting. I usually like ripped up stuff and things that are asymmetric and mini and all of that. So this was a different version of it and that's why I really liked it. It was a full dress, fully covered, but not really. And the lumo nails! My toes were even lumo yellow. This one, I was eating. Again, 10."

Tyla in Jean Paul Gaultier at the Billboard Women In Music Awards
Tyla in Jean Paul Gaultier at the Billboard Women In Music Awards. Picture: Alamy

4) Versace at the 2024 Grammys

"My Grammy dress guys! I was stressing about this dress when I heard I got nominated. I was so excited and instantly I started thinking about what I was gonna wear. I was actually in Thailand, so I was on phone calls. I was supposed to be relaxing but I was not. And Versace, obviously, they did this dress and they killed it. And for my first Grammy. This is a look, don't play. Once again, a 10."

Tyla in Versace at the 2024 Grammys
Tyla in Versace at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Alamy

