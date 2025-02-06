On Air Now
Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby 6am - 10am
6 February 2025, 06:00
Tom Grennan is hitting the road, playing venues across the UK. Here's everything you need to know about dates, venues and tickets.
There's just no stopping Tom Grennan, and in 2025 the pop star is taking his music across the country once again with a UK tour going from Bournemouth to London to Cardiff, Newcastle and more.
The tour kicks off in September and tickets go on sale very soon – here's everything you need to know.
Wednesday 3rd, Bournemouth International Centre
Thursday 4th, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Saturday 6th, London, O2 Arena
Tuesday 9th, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
Wednesday 10th, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Thursday 11th, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Monday 15th, Aberdeen, P&J Arena
Tuesday 16th, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Thursday 18th, Leeds, First Direct Arena
Friday 19th, Manchester, Co-Op Live Arena
Tickets to Tom Grennan's 2025 tour are on sale from 10am on Friday 7th February.