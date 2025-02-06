Tom Grennan 2025 UK tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets

6 February 2025, 06:00

Tom Grennan is heading on a UK tour
Tom Grennan is heading on a UK tour. Picture: PH/Shutterstock

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Grennan is hitting the road, playing venues across the UK. Here's everything you need to know about dates, venues and tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There's just no stopping Tom Grennan, and in 2025 the pop star is taking his music across the country once again with a UK tour going from Bournemouth to London to Cardiff, Newcastle and more.

The tour kicks off in September and tickets go on sale very soon – here's everything you need to know.

Tom Grennan September 2025 tour dates and venues

Wednesday 3rd, Bournemouth International Centre

Thursday 4th, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Saturday 6th, London, O2 Arena

Tuesday 9th, Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Wednesday 10th, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 11th, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Monday 15th, Aberdeen, P&J Arena

Tuesday 16th, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Thursday 18th, Leeds, First Direct Arena

Friday 19th, Manchester, Co-Op Live Arena

How to get tickets to Tom Grennan's UK tour

Tickets to Tom Grennan's 2025 tour are on sale from 10am on Friday 7th February.

Get your tickets here!

