Every song The Weeknd sings on the 2026 setlist of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour

The Weeknd 2026 tour setlist in the UK: Every song on the After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour is back in the UK but what songs is he singing in the revamped setlist at Wembley Stadium in London?

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Off to see the The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour and want to know the 2026 setlist? We're here to fill you in.

On August 14th, The Weeknd brought his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to the UK for the second time. The Canadian star first treated British fans to the concert spectacular in 2023. However, he's since released Hurry Up Tomorrow as the third album in his After Hours trilogy and completely rejigged to epic setlist to include songs from the project.

So what is The Weeknd's latest After Hours Til Dawn Tour setlist? Scroll down for all the details on what he sings.

Watch the trailer for The Weeknd: Live at SoFi stadium

On August 14th, The Weeknd kicked off five nights at Wembley Stadium with Playboi Carti supporting him and a show thats last two hours and 10 minutes. The career-spanning setlist is 39 songs long and includes smash hits like 'I Feel It Coming', 'The Hills' and 'Blinding Lights', as well as deep cuts like 'The Abyss' and 'House of Balloons'.

The Weeknd also brings out Playboi Carti on stage for their hit collaborations 'Timeless' and 'RATHER LIE'.

The Weeknd - After Hours Til Dawn Tour setlist 2026

Baptized In Fear Open Hearts Wake Me Up After Hours Starboy Heartless Faith Cry for Me São Paulo Until We're Skin & Bones Take My Breath Sacrifice How Do I Make You Love Me? Eva Can't Feel My Face Lost in the Fire Often Given Up On Me I Was Never There The Hilss TIMELESS Rather Lie Creepin' Niagara Falls One of the Girls Stargirl Interlude Out of TIme I Feel It Coming Die for You Is There Someone Else? Wicked Games Call Out My Name The Abyss Save Your Tears Less Than Zero Blinding Lights Without a Warning House of Balloons Moth to a Flame

The Weeknd - After Hours Til Dawn Tour setlist 2026. Picture: Getty

After The Weeknd finishes his shows in London, he's performing two dates at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. He also has more dates in Europe and Asia before wrapping the tour in Kuala Lumpar, Malaysia on November 5th.

What song are you most excited to hear The Weeknd perform live?

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