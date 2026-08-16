Every song The Weeknd sings on the 2026 setlist of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour

16 August 2026, 18:16 | Updated: 16 August 2026, 18:18

The Weeknd 2026 tour setlist in the UK: Every song on the After Hours Til Dawn Tour
The Weeknd 2026 tour setlist in the UK: Every song on the After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour is back in the UK but what songs is he singing in the revamped setlist at Wembley Stadium in London?

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Off to see the The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour and want to know the 2026 setlist? We're here to fill you in.

On August 14th, The Weeknd brought his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to the UK for the second time. The Canadian star first treated British fans to the concert spectacular in 2023. However, he's since released Hurry Up Tomorrow as the third album in his After Hours trilogy and completely rejigged to epic setlist to include songs from the project.

So what is The Weeknd's latest After Hours Til Dawn Tour setlist? Scroll down for all the details on what he sings.

Watch the trailer for The Weeknd: Live at SoFi stadium

On August 14th, The Weeknd kicked off five nights at Wembley Stadium with Playboi Carti supporting him and a show thats last two hours and 10 minutes. The career-spanning setlist is 39 songs long and includes smash hits like 'I Feel It Coming', 'The Hills' and 'Blinding Lights', as well as deep cuts like 'The Abyss' and 'House of Balloons'.

The Weeknd also brings out Playboi Carti on stage for their hit collaborations 'Timeless' and 'RATHER LIE'.

The Weeknd - After Hours Til Dawn Tour setlist 2026

  1. Baptized In Fear
  2. Open Hearts
  3. Wake Me Up
  4. After Hours
  5. Starboy
  6. Heartless
  7. Faith
  8. Cry for Me
  9. São Paulo
  10. Until We're Skin & Bones
  11. Take My Breath
  12. Sacrifice
  13. How Do I Make You Love Me?
  14. Eva
  15. Can't Feel My Face
  16. Lost in the Fire
  17. Often
  18. Given Up On Me
  19. I Was Never There
  20. The Hilss
  21. TIMELESS
  22. Rather Lie
  23. Creepin'
  24. Niagara Falls
  25. One of the Girls
  26. Stargirl Interlude
  27. Out of TIme
  28. I Feel It Coming
  29. Die for You
  30. Is There Someone Else?
  31. Wicked Games
  32. Call Out My Name
  33. The Abyss
  34. Save Your Tears
  35. Less Than Zero
  36. Blinding Lights
  37. Without a Warning
  38. House of Balloons
  39. Moth to a Flame
The Weeknd - After Hours Til Dawn Tour setlist 2026
The Weeknd - After Hours Til Dawn Tour setlist 2026. Picture: Getty

After The Weeknd finishes his shows in London, he's performing two dates at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. He also has more dates in Europe and Asia before wrapping the tour in Kuala Lumpar, Malaysia on November 5th.

What song are you most excited to hear The Weeknd perform live?

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