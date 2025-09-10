The Weeknd extends After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale & more
10 September 2025, 06:00
The Weeknd has extended his sold-out After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour into 2026. Here are all the details you need to get tickets.
Global superstar The Weeknd has announced extra dates for his record-breaking, sold-out After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - adding a series of dates throughout Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and the UK next year.
The 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' singer has confirmed four Wembley Stadium dates next summer, August 14th, 15th, 16th and 18th. Plus, Playboi Carti is going to be joining The Weeknd for his UK and Europe dates.
The After Hours Til Dawn Tour first began in 2022 and has become the biggest R&B tour in history. The Weeknd has taken the tour to countries all over the world over the last three years, with stadium performances across North America, Europe, the UK, South America, and Australia.
The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour 2026 dates:
- Mon Apr 20 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- Tue Apr 21 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- Sun Apr 26 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos
- Thu Apr 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
- Fri May 01 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
- Fri Jul 10 – Paris, France – Stade de France
- Fri Jul 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Tue Jul 21 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera
- Fri Jul 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
- Thu Jul 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
- Tue Aug 04 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
- Sat Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena
- Fri Aug 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
- Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
- Sun Aug 16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
- Tue Aug 18 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
- Sat Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
- Fri Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
- Sat Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour:
Europe and UK: The general on-sale begins Friday 12th September at 12pm local time at theweeknd.com/tour.
How to get into presale for The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour:
Tickets for the Europe and UK dates will first be available via the artist presale beginning Tuesday 9th September at 12pm local time, followed by a Mastercard presale in select markets at 2pm local time (details below).
A Nespresso presale will take place on Thursday 11th September at 12pm local time. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday 12th September at 12pm local time at theweeknd.com/tour.
Mastercard presale: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Paris, Stockholm, Milan and Dublin. Mastercard Presale starts Tuesday 9th September at 2pm local time.
Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the UK from Friday 12th September at 12pm local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.
