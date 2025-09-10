The Weeknd extends After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale & more

10 September 2025, 06:00

How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour plus added dates
How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour plus added dates. Picture: Getty / Live Nation

The Weeknd has extended his sold-out After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour into 2026. Here are all the details you need to get tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Global superstar The Weeknd has announced extra dates for his record-breaking, sold-out After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - adding a series of dates throughout Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and the UK next year.

The 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' singer has confirmed four Wembley Stadium dates next summer, August 14th, 15th, 16th and 18th. Plus, Playboi Carti is going to be joining The Weeknd for his UK and Europe dates.

The After Hours Til Dawn Tour first began in 2022 and has become the biggest R&B tour in history. The Weeknd has taken the tour to countries all over the world over the last three years, with stadium performances across North America, Europe, the UK, South America, and Australia.

The Weeknd performing on The After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Atlanta, Georgia
The Weeknd performing on The After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour 2026 dates:

  • Mon Apr 20 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
  • Tue Apr 21 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
  • Sun Apr 26 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos
  • Thu Apr 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
  • Fri May 01 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
  • Fri Jul 10 – Paris, France – Stade de France
  • Fri Jul 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
  • Tue Jul 21 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera
  • Fri Jul 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
  • Thu Jul 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
  • Tue Aug 04 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
  • Sat Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena
  • Fri Aug 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
  • Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
  • Sun Aug 16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
  • Tue Aug 18 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
  • Sat Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
  • Fri Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
  • Sat Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
The Weeknd is extending his record-breaking tour
The Weeknd is extending his record-breaking tour. Picture: Sebastien Nagy

How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour:

Europe and UK: The general on-sale begins Friday 12th September at 12pm local time at theweeknd.com/tour.

How to get into presale for The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour:

Tickets for the Europe and UK dates will first be available via the artist presale beginning Tuesday 9th September at 12pm local time, followed by a Mastercard presale in select markets at 2pm local time (details below).

A Nespresso presale will take place on Thursday 11th September at 12pm local time. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday 12th September at 12pm local time at theweeknd.com/tour.

Mastercard presale: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Paris, Stockholm, Milan and Dublin. Mastercard Presale starts Tuesday 9th September at 2pm local time.

Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the UK from Friday 12th September at 12pm local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

The Weeknd adds two new dates to UK 2026 tour
The Weeknd adds two new dates to UK 2026 tour. Picture: Live Nation

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Sabrina Carpenter advocates for trans rights in MTV VMAs performance and speech

Sabrina Carpenter advocates for trans rights in MTV VMAs performance and speech

Who performed at the 2025 MTV VMAs? Every artist on the lineup and what they sang

Who performed at the 2025 MTV VMAs? Every artist and what they sang

How many VMAs does Lady Gaga have? Every award she's ever won including her 2025 wins

How many VMAs does Lady Gaga have? Every award she's ever won including her 2025 wins

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her second child

Perrie Edwards announces pregnancy with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Is Taylor Swift at the 2025 VMAs?

Is Taylor Swift at the VMAs 2025?

Hot On Capital

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

TV & Film

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 10 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 comes out

TV & Film

Who is Jessie J's boyfriend?

Who is Jessie J's Boyfriend? Chanan Safir Colman's age, job and how they met

Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Love Island

Ty and Angel have been inseparable since the vila, going on trips and sharing date nights.

Are Love Island's Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood still together?

Love Island

Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled

Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled

TV & Film

Wednesday's Emma Myers responds to theories that Enid will date Agnes in season 3

Wednesday's Emma Myers responds to theories Enid will date Agnes in season 3

TV & Film

Maya Jama hosting the first series of Love Island Games

Love Island star set to make his fourth villa appearance

Love Island

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Wednesday season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Wednesday season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

TV & Film

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun announce they're expecting their first baby together

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun announce they're expecting their first baby together

In 2023 Taylor took home 9 VMAs

How many VMAs does Taylor Swift have and what did she win them for?

Events

Lady Gaga is leading the MTV VMAs 2025 with 12 nominations

Full list of MTV Video Music Award 2025 nominations

Will Wednesday and Enid get together in Wednesday season 3?

Wednesday creators address Wednesday and Enid's romantic future

TV & Film

Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs 2024 [left]. Addison Rae at the MTV VMAs 2024 [right].

What time the VMAs 2025 start and how to watch in the UK

Does Agnes die in Wednesday season 2? Her ending explained

Does Agnes die in Wednesday season 2? Her ending explained

TV & Film

Empara Mi: 'I loved The O.C. That was the first time I heard Imogen Heap' | My Life in 20

Empara Mi: 'I loved The O.C. That was the first time I heard Imogen Heap' | My Life in 20

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? Here's what the My Life with the Walter Boys actress has said about her age

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? Here's what the My Life with the Walter Boys star's said about her age

TV & Film

Is Thing Isaac Night's hand in Wednesday? The shocking backstory explained

Who does Thing belong to in Wednesday? The Isaac Night connection explained

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles