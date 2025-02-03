Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Taylor Swift didn't win any Grammy awards in 2025. Here's who won each of the categories she was nominated in.

Taylor Swift looked like she was having the time of her life at the 2025 Grammys but did she actually win any of the awards she was nominated for?

Taylor and her Tortured Poets Department album were nominated for six Grammys during Sunday night's (Feb 2) big ceremony, securing another record-breaking nomination in the 'Song Of The Year' category and landing another chance to increase her 'Album Of The Year' win record.

Taylor did end up taking to the stage at one point during the evening to present Beyoncé with the Best Country Album award, but unfortunately, she didn't win any of her own and walked away from the ceremony empty handed.

Here's which artists ended up winning the Grammy in each of the categories Taylor was nominated in.

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025?

Taylor Swift presents Beyoncé with her historic Best Country Album award at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

What Grammys was Taylor Swift nominated for?

Taylor was nominated in six categories on the night with two nominations for TTPD, three nominations for 'Fortnight' and one nomination for her duet with Gracie Abrams.

Album Of The Year - The Tortured Poets Department

Record Of The Year - 'Fortnight'

Song Of The Year - 'Fortnight'

Best Pop Vocal Album - The Tortured Poets Department

Best Music Video - 'Fortnight'

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - 'us.' (with Gracie Abrams)

How many Grammys did Taylor Swift win in 2025?

Unfortunately, Taylor went home zero Grammys as she didn't win in any of her categories. Those who did end up taking home those awards, though, are all either close friends of Taylor, or have all either worked with her in the past.

Here's who took home the Grammy in each of Taylor's categories:

Album Of The Year - Cowboy Carter (Beyonce)

Record Of The Year - 'Not Like Us' (Kendrick Lamar)

Song Of The Year - 'Not Like Us' (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Pop Vocal Album - Short n' Sweet (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Music Video - 'Not Like Us' (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - 'Die With A Smile' (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)

Taylor Swift dances with Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff during the 2025 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Taylor might not have won any Grammys this year but it looked like she was having the time of her life in the audience. Not only was she spotted dancing with Margaret Qualley during Billie Eilish's performance, she was also seen dancing with Alicia Keyes' son during Shakira's set.

On top of that, she caught Janelle Monae's jacket during her performance and then wore it for the rest of the night, she re-recreated the 'Holding Space' meme with Cynthia Erivo and was seen chatting with everyone from Chappell Roan to Blue Ivy Carter.

Even when she's not picking up the awards, Taylor stays winning.

