Did Taylor Swift win any AMAs in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift didn't win any AMAs in 2025. Here's who won each of the categories she was nominated in.

Despite Swifties declaring the 2025 American Music Awards as the new predicted Rep (TV) announcement date, Taylor Swift actually skipped the event and for the first time in 18 years she didn't win a single award.

She wasn't the only one who skipped the event, nine out of ten of those nominated for Artist of the Year failed to turn up. Even Billie Eilish who won Artist of the Year, and every other award she was nominated for, didn't make an appearance.

Of the ten Artist of the Year nominees, only SZA showed up. The R&B star took home Favourite female R&B artist and Favourite R&B song for 'Saturn'.

Despite Taylor's lack of attendance and zero awards, she still remains the record holder for the most awarded artist in AMAs history with a whopping 40 wins throughout her career. So, who did she lose out to this year?

Here's who won in the six AMAs categories Taylor Swift was nominated in:

Taylor Swift at the 2022 American Music Awards. Picture: Getty

What AMAs was Taylor Swift nominated for in 2025?

Taylor was nominated for six categories including Album of the Year for 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Artist of the Year

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Favuorite Touring Artist

Album of the Year

Favourite Pop Album

How many AMAs did Taylor Swift win in 2025?

Surprisingly, Taylor didn't win any AMAs in 2025. Billie Eilish actually ended up taking home every award Taylor was nominated for.

Here's who won in Taylor's categories:

Artist of the Year - Billie Eilish

Favourite Female Pop Artist - Billie Eilish

Favourite Touring Artist - Billie Eilish

Album of the Year - Billie Eilish 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'

Favourite Pop Album - Billie Eilish 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour made over $2 billion. Picture: Getty

Fans have accused the AMAs of snubbing Taylor, especially in the category of Favourite Touring Artist since Taylor's Eras Tour was declared the the highest grossing tour ever.

Taking to X one fan said: "bold of award shows to snub taylor swift when she has literally built the foundation that artists of the last two decades walk on. y’all simply do not deserve her"

Another said: "I'm sorry, but it feels like they purposely snubbed Taylor in every possible category. Like—not winning an award for The Eras Tour or any of the major categories... Congrats to all the winners, but this just doesn’t feel right. The AMAs were such a disappointment and unfair..."

One fan did point out that the AMAs are fan voted, saying: "TAYLOR TOOK HOME ZERO AWARDS BC YALL WERE TOO BUSY MAKING UP DUMB A-- THEORIES WHEN YALL SHOULD HAVE BEEN VOTING AND SUPPORTING YOUR FAV GOD THIS MAKES ME SO MAD WE CAN NEVER KNOW PEACE IN THIS FANDOM"

taylor getting snubbed left and right this year it feels wrong pic.twitter.com/NWRVBgkeJ5 — ariana ♫ (@tscrazier) May 27, 2025

Swifties were convinced Taylor would announce 'Reputation (Taylors Version)' at the 2025 AMAs after she debuted 'Look What You Made Me Do' in the trailer of The Handmaids Tale season 6.

This is because 'Reputation' is Taylor's sixth studio album, 'LWYMMD' is the sixth track and the trailer was released six days before the AMAs.

Time to put those clown masks away for a little bit x

