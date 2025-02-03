Why Travis Kelce is not with Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammys

3 February 2025, 02:21

Why Travis Kelce is not with Taylor Swift at the Grammys 2025
Why Travis Kelce is not with Taylor Swift at the Grammys 2025. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, David Eulitt/Getty Images
Is Travis Kelce going to the 2025 Grammys tonight? Here's why he won't be attending with Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift is set to attend (and present) at the 2025 Grammys tonight (Feb 2) but will boyfriend Travis Kelce attend alongside her? Sadly not – here's why.

Taylor is nominated for six awards at tonight’s Grammys, including Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department. But if she wins any of her categories, she won't be able to celebrate with Travis on the night.

Back in January, Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship and advanced to the Super Bowl. Taylor was able to be there to celebrate on the field with Trav, but he unfortunately can't return the favour because he's now in training with the rest of his team.

Will Travis Kelce be at the Grammys tonight?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate as Kansas City Chiefs make it to the 2025 Super Bowl
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate as Kansas City Chiefs make it to the 2025 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Much like last year at the 2024 Grammys, Travis will not join Taylor as he's unable to travel because he’s training with his team for the Super Bowl next Sunday (Feb 9).

Last year, Travis spoke about how disappointed he was to miss the Grammys on the The Pat McAfee Show.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for but... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl and we got a week," he said.

Don’t worry Swifties – it won’t be long until the golden couple make their red carpet debut!

