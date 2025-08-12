Is Taylor Swift going on tour in 2026? All the hints and The Life of a Showgirl Tour info so far

Is Taylor Swift going on tour in 2026? All the hints and The Life of a Showgirl info so far
Picture: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift is about to release her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl but is she doing a The Life of a Showgirl Tour?

1, 2, 3, let's go b----! A new Taylor Swift era has officially begun but is Taylor going on a The Life of a Showgirl Tour?

On August 12th 2025, Taylor Swift surprised fans by officially announcing her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl and Swifities have been celebrating/panicking ever since. Little else is known about the project for now but Taylor has made a playlist of all her Max Martin/Shellback songs leading fans to guess that she's made the project with them.

Is Taylor doing a The Life of a Showgirl Tour in 2026 though? And, if so, what has Taylor revealed so far? Will it be in stadiums? Here's what we know including ticket prices, presale codes, dates, venues, setlist and so much more.

Will there be a The Life of a Showgirl Tour?

As it stands, Taylor Swift is yet to confirm if she is doing a tour in support of The Life of a Showgirl. However, until the pandemic interrupted plans for LoverFest, Taylor had done tours in support of every single one of her albums outside of Taylor Swift.

Taylor then famously put on the Eras Tour to celebrate all of her albums including folklore, evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department. With that in mind, it seems likely that she will be planning a The Life of a Showgirl Tour.

Fans have also spotted that Taylor's Eras Tour dancers commented on the Taylor Nation post that teased Taylor's TS12 announcement. Could they already be in rehearsals for The Life of a Showgirl Tour?

Whether Taylor does a stadium tour, like Eras, or something different is yet to be confirmed but all signs point to Taylor heading out on the road again.

When is Taylor Swift going on tour? Where is she playing?

If Taylor is planning a The Life of a Showgirl Tour, it seems likely that she would head out on the road in 2026. For the most part, Taylor tends to tour soon after her albums drop. If Taylor is performing in stadiums, Taylor will likely not perform in the US and UK until the Spring/Summer months.

The Eras Tour had legs in North America, South America, Australia, Asia and Europe and Taylor performed 149 dates. Whether or not she intends to do the same or scale back this time around is yet to be seen.

When do Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl Tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets won't go on sale before a tour is announced and, if it's happening, Taylor Swift will likely give fans at least a few days notice before selling tickets. Be sure to follow Taylor and Taylor Nation on socials for updates.

When is Taylor Swift going on tour? Where is she playing?
When is Taylor Swift going on tour? Where is she playing? Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Until a tour is announced, we won't know anything about a The Life of a Showgirl presale codes or ticket sale times. In the past, Taylor has done a Citi Verified Fan Presale in the US and an O2 Priority Presale in the UK. She also gave fans who preordered Midnights in the UK access to the Eras Tour presale.

With that in mind, keep an eye out on Taylor's socials to see how she does a presale for her next tour.

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

Ticket prices for Taylor Swift's next tour are yet to be confirmed. For reference, tickets for Taylor's Eras Tour in the UK cost between £58.65 and £194.75 for seated tickets, £110.40 for general admission standing tickets and £172.25 for front standing tickets.

Given how demand Taylor is, it's possible that tickets will be more expensive this time around.

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country
Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

Before Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, she tended to revolve her tour setlists around her latest album as opposed to her full discography. As a result, it's possible that Taylor's next tour will consist mainly of songs from The Life of a Showgirl with other hits and deep cuts thrown in the mix.

As always, fans likely won't know the exact setlist until the opening night of Taylor's tour.

