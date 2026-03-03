Taylor Swift's unreleased 'Family' song about Selena Gomez has finally been revealed

On Air Now
3 March 2026, 19:40
Taylor Swift wrote a song called 'Family' about her friendship Selena Gomez but it has still yet to be released.
Taylor Swift wrote a song about her friendship with bestie Selena Gomez?! Give it to me nowwww!
Way back in 2018, Taylor reportedly registered a song called 'Family' but it has never seen the light of day. However, thanks to Selena, we now know exactly what it's about and who it was written for.
ICYMI, Selena recently joined husband Benny Blanco on the second episode of his new visual podcast with Lil Dicky and during the chat, the group began talking about Selena's connection to, and appreciation for, Taylor's music and songwriting process.
Selena then shared details about the unreleased song, confirming the legitimacy of the track that Swifties have been wondering about since they first heard it existed.
Speaking about the meaning behind 'Family', Selena revealed: "So there’s this song that Taylor wrote about us and it was called 'Family', and it was over, easily, a decade ago… Insinuating in the lyrics without quoting it is basically saying, 'You have these amazing dreams. You want to be in movies, like in every crowd. I still see you'."
"And then her part was, you know, 'You believe in my stupid dreams, like playing stadiums'," Selena continued. "And now, when I listen to that song, both of those things—it makes me wanna cry—have happened for us."
"And that's really sweet because back then she was just like, 'I just wrote this song about us and it was just like our story, kind of', and it was the sweetest thing so I love it."
'Family' has never been released, or even leaked for that matter. Up until now, Swifties were unsure if it was even real.
The track was reportedly registered on GEMA during the Reputation era and was apparently written by Taylor, Max Martin and Shellback with Oscar Holter. (Holter also joined the trio on Rep's 'Dancing with Our Hands Tied')
Considering Taylor didn't work with Max and Shellback on Lover, fans assumed that it was meant to be a Reputation moment. Swifties have been holding out hope that it might be released as a part of the Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks.
While we may never know what 'Family' sounds like, Selena did also confirm that another one Taylor's was actually written about her.
Evermore's 'Dorothea'? Yep, it's about Selena! Back in 2020 when the album was released, fans speculated that Selena might have been the "queen sellin' dreams, sellin' makeup and magazines" from the lyrics but it had never been confirmed.
