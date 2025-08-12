Taylor Swift sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab rumours with 'The Life of a Showgirl' teaser post

Is Sabrina Carpenter on Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl? Picture: Getty

By Lily Bell

Taylor Nation's post teasing Taylor Swift's new era has now sparked Sabrina Carpenter collaboration rumours as she's pictured in the 12th and final image in the carousel.

Swifties have been sent into overdrive as Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' (a.k.a. TS12) on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. And now, they're all having a meltdown over a potential collab with Sabrina Carpenter.

Fans were first sent into frenzy when Taylor Nation dropped a post featuring twelve images of Taylor wearing orange while on stage at the Eras Tour with a caption pointing towards her next era. With excitement already at a high, New Heights then posted a teaser before dropping a clip of Taylor on the pod announcing the album.

Amid all that new album excitement, eagle-eyed fans who scrolled to the end of that Taylor Nation post clocked that Sabrina is the only other person seen in the carousel. Connecting the dots, Swifties are now convinced that Sabrina will feature on the album.

Taylor Swift sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab rumours on 'The Life of a Showgirl'. Picture: Instagram

Is Sabrina Carpenter featured on Taylor Swift's new album?

The rumours about Taylor being featured on The Life of a Showgirl all started with Taylor Nation's 12-picture post, as Sabrina was pictured on the 12th and final image.

The image of Taylor and Sabrina performing is from New Orleans Night 2, when Taylor called Sabrina out on stage to perform with her during the Surprise Song set.

Naturally, fans have begun speculating what it could mean. Taylor performed two other surprise songs at the piano during that show, while wearing her specific orange dress, so it seems suspicious that they chose to include it.

With all the 12s aligning for Taylor's 12th album, fans are convinced there’s 12 tracks (as per the Instagram carousel photo count) and Sabrina is on one of them...perhaps the final track as she appears in the final picture?

Swifties have flooded social media with excitement and support for the potential collaboration with Sabrina, one commented: "SINCE LAST SLIDE IS SABRINA, IT MEANS THAT THE OTHER SLIDES ARE HINTING AT THE GENRE OF THE SONG?!"

"The last picture is Tay×Sab!!! Is there Taybrina?, another wrote while a third penned: "12 photos. Orange. Last one with Sabrina. WERE GETTING A COLLAB?!"

Elsewhere, some Swifties have clocked that Sabrina recently posted an Instagram with a caption referencing what Taylor said to her during that very same show pictured in the Taylor Nation dump.

On the night, Taylor called Sabrina on the phone and told her to "put on some clothes and come down to the stadium real quick". Sabrina's recent IG post includes the caption: "Go put some clothes on".

Wait guys. The performance with Sabrina was the only time she wore one of the old, solid color surprise song dresses since debuting all the new ones in Miami?!? And it was the orange one!!!! OH WE ARE SO UP pic.twitter.com/DLKaYYUk2o — 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 (@perfectlyfine89) August 11, 2025

wait taylor said “And like put on some clothes”…..??? https://t.co/3mTtKdvbHo pic.twitter.com/GopkAqmrDS — vee ❤️‍🔥 (@gonebuthello) August 11, 2025

‼️| Sabrina Carpenter is rumored to be featured on TS12, as she recently posted “Go put on some clothes!”—the same phrase Taylor used when she called Sabrina to perform with her at The Eras Tour last year pic.twitter.com/Par7ZSrTwX — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) August 11, 2025

dw guys i will get to the bottom of this pic.twitter.com/jnxwJI7Ckq — tay☆ (@skinnnydipping) August 12, 2025

Taybrina collab or not, we're ready for whatever The Life of a Showgirl is set to bring us. Everyone say, "Thank you, Taylor!!!!"

