Taylor Swift fans spot huge Reputation easter egg in VMAS montage

30 September 2026, 12:44 | Updated: 30 September 2026, 12:56

Taylor Swift fans spot huge Reputation easter egg in VMAS montage
Taylor Swift fans spot huge Reputation easter egg in VMAS montage. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Is Taylor Swift releasing her Reputation Vault tracks soon? Here's why Swifites are freaking out.

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Taylor Swift just dropped a major Reputation easter egg in the VMAS montage for her Artist Director Honors award.

Ever since Taylor Swift announced that she now owns her masters, fans have been left wondering what will happen to Reputation (Taylor's Version). In a letter, Taylor explained: "I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it." She then wrote: "It's the one album in that first six that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it."

However, Taylor did tease that fans might still be able to get their hands on her Reputation vault tracks one day. She teased: "There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased vault tracks from that album to hatch." In other words, it appears that Taylor will release a deluxe version of Reputation one day.

Taylor is still yet to announce a Reputation deluxe release date but fans spotted a big easter egg at the MTV VMAs.

Taylor Swift Receives the MTV VMA Artist Director Honors | 2026 VMAs

Ahead of receiving her Artist Director Honors award, a montage of Taylor's music videos aired and it included a scene from Taylor's 'The Man' video. However, fans were quick to notice that the graffiti wall in 'The Man' had been edited.

The wall famously features a sign saying "missing: if found return to Taylor Swift" alongside graffiti of her album titles Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. At the time Taylor didn't own her masters and the wall appeared to be a nod to the fact that her work had been taken from her without her consent.

Now, in the VMAs montage, fans spotted that Reputation was missing from the wall.

So what does this all mean? Well, certain fans have speculated that the removal of Reputation could be a hint that we are getting the Vault Tracks sooner than we think. Someone also spotted that the S in the grave on Taylor's 'Patient Zero' video is in the shape of a snake. They tweeted: "Maybe the next release really is rep tv idk".

Alternatively, Taylor could have removed it from the wall because she is never releasing Reputation (Taylor's Version) as she has already said before. This could even mean that she's scrapped the deluxe Vault tracks.

As it stands, Taylor is still yet to release the Taylor's Versions of her debut album and Reputation. October 24th, 2026 marks 10 years since Taylor released Taylor Swift and November 10th, 2027 marks 10 years since Taylor released the original version of Reputation. Could she be tying the releases into those dates?

What do you think the easter egg means, Swifties?

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Taylor Swift reveals her and Travis Kelce’s favourite song from ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

Taylor Swift reveals her and Travis Kelce’s favourite song from ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ | Capital

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