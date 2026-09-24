Here's exactly what time Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl Encore comes out

24 September 2026, 15:21

Here's when Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl The Encore comes out
Here's when Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl The Encore comes out. Picture: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images, Taylor Swift via Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor's four new songs 'Patient Zero', 'Cleveland!', 'Pink Clouding' and 'Babylon' will be released on September 25th. Here's what time The Encore comes out in your country.

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Here we go again! Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore is just hours away, but what time do the new songs come out? Here's exactly when they're released in your country.

Earlier this week, Taylor announced four brand new songs ('Patient Zero', 'Cleveland!', 'Pink Clouding' and 'Babylon') which are set to be released as part of the 'The Encore' version of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The four tracks were written in Sweden with album collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, shortly after the release of Showgirl. (They weren't planned when Taylor told everyone there was no bonus tracks, btw! They were written after that podcast episode.)

So, for those wanting to be among the very first to listen when the songs drops, here's exactly when The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore comes out in your country.

What time do Taylor Swift's Encore songs drop?

What times does Taylor Swift's The Encore come out? Release time revealed
What times does Taylor Swift's The Encore come out? Release time revealed. Picture: Taylor Swift, Republic Records

What time does The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore come out?

Much like Taylor's previous album releases, 'Patient Zero', 'Cleveland!', 'Pink Clouding' and 'Babylon' will all be released at midnight ET (00:00 AM ET), on Friday 25th September.

'The Encore' will drop everywhere at once, which means it will become available to Swifties all over the world at the corresponding time in your country.

For fans in the UK, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore will drop at 5 AM BST – set your alarms early!

If you need clarification of the time in your timezone, here's a big ol' handy list...

Here's when The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore is released in your country:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Thursday 24th)
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Thursday 24th) (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM
  • Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 1:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM
  • China - 12:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)
  • Hong Kong - 12:00 PM
  • Singapore - 12:00 PM
  • Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 2:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 4:00 PM

The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore new songs and track lengths

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore will feature four brand new songs, bringing the Showgirl era's new total to 16 tracks.

The song titles and track lengths are:

  1. ‘Patient Zero’ - 3:45
  2. ‘Cleveland!' - 3:26
  3. ‘Pink Clouding’ - 3:10
  4. ‘Babylon’ - 3:39

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

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