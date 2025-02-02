Is Taylor Swift performing at the 2025 Grammys?

Is Taylor Swift presenting at the Grammys 2025? Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The Grammy Awards are just around the corner with a raft of artists set to dazzle the stage. But will Taylor Swift be performing at the 2025 Grammys and is she presenting?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Grammys are back! And so are the usual hot topics about what we can expect this year: which celebs are going, who’s been nominated and who will be performing?

But one name in particular keeps popping up, and it's hardly a shock after she announced her surprise new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ at the Grammys last year: that's right, Taylor Swift.

Taylor’s history with the Grammys dates all the way back to 2008, with countless awards and performances since then, and six more Grammy nominations this year. But will Taylor Swift be performing at the Grammys 2025? Is she presenting at them? And will Travis Kelce be going? Here’s what we know…

Taylor Swift at the Grammys 2024. Picture: Getty

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Grammys 2025?

Ok guys, we have to be honest, sadly nothing has been confirmed as of yet about whether Taylor will be performing at the Grammys this year.

And in fairness to Taylor, she’s had a pretty intense performance schedule these last two years on The Eras Tour, so we can’t blame she if she wants a break.

It’s been four years since she last performed at the Grammys (we’re still thinking about that magical folklore/evermore mashup), and while no performances from her have been confirmed yet, we know the ‘Blank Space’ singer loves a surprise, so not all hope is lost!

No matter what, we feel totally blessed already and are excitedly awaiting tonight's performances from some of our other faves - we’re looking at you Billie, Sabrina and Chappell.

Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Is Taylor Swift presenting at the Grammys 2025?

Ok now it’s time to dive into some seriously good news, because not only is Taylor Swift attending the Grammys 2025, but she’s actually going to be presenting an award it! Talk about spoiled...

Announcing the news on Thursday evening, the Academy sent Swifities into a frenzy, as they wrote: “Are you ready for it? @TaylorSwift is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs."

Naturally, after Taylor announced TTPD at the awards last year, and the never-ending slew of theories about Reputation and Debut TV, the speculation has been coming in hotter and heavier than ever.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the singer’s final two Taylor’s Version albums for a while now, constantly guessing potential announcement dates - so could this finally be the moment we’ve all been waiting for?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Is Travis Kelce going to the Grammys with Taylor Swift?

While we would love some Tayvis content on the red carpet tonight, so far, it’s looking unlikely that Travis will be at the Grammys 2025.

As many Swifties will know, the Super Bowl is coming up on the 9th February, and as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs we can imagine Travis Kelce’s diary is looking a little busy right now.

Nothing is totally ruled out, but we do know Travis is scheduled to appear at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for media day on Monday - meaning the odds of a Grammys appearance are low.

No matter what, we bet there will be some totally adorable Tayvis content at the Super Bowl!

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.