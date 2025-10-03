Taylor Swift's romantic 'Opalite' lyrics meaning and sweet Travis Kelce reference explained

Taylor Swift in her 'The Life of a Showgirl' promo artwork and her with fiancé Travis Kelce. Picture: UMG / Taylor Swift / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' is a beautiful tribute to her fiancé Travis Kelce. Here are the lyrics and meaning explained.

Track 3 of Taylor Swift's 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl is all the lover girlies can think about. 'Opalite' is the perfect anthem for not giving up on love.

When Taylor dropped the tracklist for the album, fans immediately spotted that 'Opalite' was a sweet tribute to her now-fiancé Travis Kelce. As well as being the symbol of new beginnings and emotional healing, Opalite happens to be a link to Travis' birthstone.

Alongside tracks like 'The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Wi$h Li$t', 'Opalite' now joins the ever-growing list of Taylor songs penned about Travis. So, here's a deep dive into the optimistic lyrics of Taylor's 'Opalite'.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after getting engaged. Picture: Instagram

Are Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' lyrics about Travis Kelce?

The lyrics of Taylor The Life of a Showgirl track 'Opalite' are certainly about Travis.

In the lyrics, Taylor addresses how she's had to weather the storm of all of her past relationships to find her perfect man. She sings: You were dancing through the lightning strikes / Sleepless in the onyx night / But now the sky is opalite

Of course her opalite sky is thanks to Travis, who's birthstone happens to be an opal.

Reflecting on her past relationships, she sings: I had a bad habit / Of missing lovers past / My brother used to call it / "Eating out of the trash"

Therefore, Taylor's 'Opalite' is an optimistic view on love, reminding us that even if you feel stuck in the cycle of terrible lovers, you're opalite sky might be closer than you think.

One of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first public outings. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift – 'Opalite' lyrics

VERSE 1

I had a bad habit

Of missing lovers past

My brother used to call it

"Eating out of the trash"

It's never gonna last

I thought my house was haunted

I used to live with ghosts

And all the perfect couples

Said, "When you know, you know"

And, "When you don't, you don't"

PRE-CHORUS

And all of the foes, and all of the friends (Ha, ha)

They've seen it before, they'll see it again (Ha, ha)

Life is a song, it ends when it ends

I was wrong

But my mama told me

CHORUS

It's alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sleepless in the onyx night

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord

Never met no one likе you before

You had to make your own sunshinе

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

VERSE 2

You couldn't understand it

Why you felt alone

You were in it for real

She was in her phone

And you were just a pose

And don't we try to love love? (Love love?

We give it all we've got (Give it all we've got)

You finally left the table (Uh, uh)

And what a simple thought

You're starving 'til you're not

PRE-CHORUS

And all of the foes and all of the friends (Ha, ha)

Have messed up before, they'll mess up again (Ha, ha)

Life is a song, it ends when it ends

You move on

And that's when I told you

CHORUS

It's alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sleepless in the onyx night

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord

Never met no one like you before

You had to make your own sunshine

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

BRIDGE

This is just a storm inside a teacup

But shelter here with me, my love

Thunder like a drum

This life will beat you up, up, up, up

This is just a temporary speed bump

But failure brings you freedom

And I can bring you love, love, love, love, love

Don't you sweat it, baby

CHORUS

It's alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Oh, so sleepless in the onyx night

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord

Never met no one like you before (No)

You had to make your own sunshine

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

