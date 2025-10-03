Taylor Swift's romantic 'Opalite' lyrics meaning and sweet Travis Kelce reference explained
3 October 2025, 09:28 | Updated: 3 October 2025, 09:39
Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' is a beautiful tribute to her fiancé Travis Kelce. Here are the lyrics and meaning explained.
Listen to this article
Track 3 of Taylor Swift's 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl is all the lover girlies can think about. 'Opalite' is the perfect anthem for not giving up on love.
When Taylor dropped the tracklist for the album, fans immediately spotted that 'Opalite' was a sweet tribute to her now-fiancé Travis Kelce. As well as being the symbol of new beginnings and emotional healing, Opalite happens to be a link to Travis' birthstone.
Alongside tracks like 'The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Wi$h Li$t', 'Opalite' now joins the ever-growing list of Taylor songs penned about Travis. So, here's a deep dive into the optimistic lyrics of Taylor's 'Opalite'.
Are Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' lyrics about Travis Kelce?
The lyrics of Taylor The Life of a Showgirl track 'Opalite' are certainly about Travis.
In the lyrics, Taylor addresses how she's had to weather the storm of all of her past relationships to find her perfect man. She sings: You were dancing through the lightning strikes / Sleepless in the onyx night / But now the sky is opalite
Of course her opalite sky is thanks to Travis, who's birthstone happens to be an opal.
Reflecting on her past relationships, she sings: I had a bad habit / Of missing lovers past / My brother used to call it / "Eating out of the trash"
Therefore, Taylor's 'Opalite' is an optimistic view on love, reminding us that even if you feel stuck in the cycle of terrible lovers, you're opalite sky might be closer than you think.
We'll be playing 'The Life of a Showgirl' in full, live on air from 6pm, and we'll be delivering all the latest lyric deep dives, theories and Easter egg discoveries on the Capital website and Global Player all weekend.
Taylor Swift – 'Opalite' lyrics
VERSE 1
I had a bad habit
Of missing lovers past
My brother used to call it
"Eating out of the trash"
It's never gonna last
I thought my house was haunted
I used to live with ghosts
And all the perfect couples
Said, "When you know, you know"
And, "When you don't, you don't"
PRE-CHORUS
And all of the foes, and all of the friends (Ha, ha)
They've seen it before, they'll see it again (Ha, ha)
Life is a song, it ends when it ends
I was wrong
But my mama told me
CHORUS
It's alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord
Never met no one likе you before
You had to make your own sunshinе
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
VERSE 2
You couldn't understand it
Why you felt alone
You were in it for real
She was in her phone
And you were just a pose
And don't we try to love love? (Love love?
We give it all we've got (Give it all we've got)
You finally left the table (Uh, uh)
And what a simple thought
You're starving 'til you're not
PRE-CHORUS
And all of the foes and all of the friends (Ha, ha)
Have messed up before, they'll mess up again (Ha, ha)
Life is a song, it ends when it ends
You move on
And that's when I told you
CHORUS
It's alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord
Never met no one like you before
You had to make your own sunshine
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
BRIDGE
This is just a storm inside a teacup
But shelter here with me, my love
Thunder like a drum
This life will beat you up, up, up, up
This is just a temporary speed bump
But failure brings you freedom
And I can bring you love, love, love, love, love
Don't you sweat it, baby
CHORUS
It's alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Oh, so sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord
Never met no one like you before (No)
You had to make your own sunshine
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Read all the latest Taylor Swift news here:
- Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter
- Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained
- Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics meaning and Travis Kelce references explained
- Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is one of her shortest albums ever
- Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating timeline: Their relationship so far
- All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far including new Life of a Showgirl version