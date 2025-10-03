Taylor Swift's romantic 'Opalite' lyrics meaning and sweet Travis Kelce reference explained

3 October 2025, 09:28 | Updated: 3 October 2025, 09:39

Taylor Swift in her 'The Life of a Showgirl' promo artwork and her with fiancé Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift in her 'The Life of a Showgirl' promo artwork and her with fiancé Travis Kelce. Picture: UMG / Taylor Swift / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' is a beautiful tribute to her fiancé Travis Kelce. Here are the lyrics and meaning explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Track 3 of Taylor Swift's 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl is all the lover girlies can think about. 'Opalite' is the perfect anthem for not giving up on love.

When Taylor dropped the tracklist for the album, fans immediately spotted that 'Opalite' was a sweet tribute to her now-fiancé Travis Kelce. As well as being the symbol of new beginnings and emotional healing, Opalite happens to be a link to Travis' birthstone.

Alongside tracks like 'The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Wi$h Li$t', 'Opalite' now joins the ever-growing list of Taylor songs penned about Travis. So, here's a deep dive into the optimistic lyrics of Taylor's 'Opalite'.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after getting engaged
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after getting engaged. Picture: Instagram

Are Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' lyrics about Travis Kelce?

The lyrics of Taylor The Life of a Showgirl track 'Opalite' are certainly about Travis.

In the lyrics, Taylor addresses how she's had to weather the storm of all of her past relationships to find her perfect man. She sings: You were dancing through the lightning strikes / Sleepless in the onyx night / But now the sky is opalite

Of course her opalite sky is thanks to Travis, who's birthstone happens to be an opal.

Reflecting on her past relationships, she sings: I had a bad habit / Of missing lovers past / My brother used to call it / "Eating out of the trash"

Therefore, Taylor's 'Opalite' is an optimistic view on love, reminding us that even if you feel stuck in the cycle of terrible lovers, you're opalite sky might be closer than you think.

We'll be playing 'The Life of a Showgirl' in full, live on air from 6pm, and we'll be delivering all the latest lyric deep dives, theories and Easter egg discoveries on the Capital website and Global Player all weekend.

One of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first public outings
One of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first public outings. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift – 'Opalite' lyrics

VERSE 1

I had a bad habit
Of missing lovers past
My brother used to call it
"Eating out of the trash"
It's never gonna last
I thought my house was haunted
I used to live with ghosts
And all the perfect couples
Said, "When you know, you know"
And, "When you don't, you don't"

PRE-CHORUS

And all of the foes, and all of the friends (Ha, ha)
They've seen it before, they'll see it again (Ha, ha)
Life is a song, it ends when it ends
I was wrong
But my mama told me

CHORUS

It's alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord
Never met no one likе you before
You had to make your own sunshinе
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

VERSE 2

You couldn't understand it
Why you felt alone
You were in it for real
She was in her phone
And you were just a pose
And don't we try to love love? (Love love?
We give it all we've got (Give it all we've got)
You finally left the table (Uh, uh)
And what a simple thought
You're starving 'til you're not

PRE-CHORUS

And all of the foes and all of the friends (Ha, ha)
Have messed up before, they'll mess up again (Ha, ha)
Life is a song, it ends when it ends
You move on
And that's when I told you

CHORUS

It's alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord
Never met no one like you before
You had to make your own sunshine
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

BRIDGE

This is just a storm inside a teacup
But shelter here with me, my love
Thunder like a drum
This life will beat you up, up, up, up
This is just a temporary speed bump
But failure brings you freedom
And I can bring you love, love, love, love, love
Don't you sweat it, baby

CHORUS

It's alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Oh, so sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord
Never met no one like you before (No)
You had to make your own sunshine
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Read all the latest Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Capital Breakfast
Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' about? The savage lyrics and meaning explained

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics include a reference to heartbreaking TTPD song 'The Prophecy'

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics and emotional hidden meaning explained

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Scott Borchetta? The true meaning explained

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Taylor Swift has explained the romantic meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift explains romantic double meaning behind ‘Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Hot On Capital

Sabrina Carpenter features on Taylor Swift's title track 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter
The devastating meaning behind Taylor Swift's 'Eldest Daughter' lyrics explained

Taylor Swift explains real meaning behind her 'Eldest Daughter' lyrics

Pitbull is back

Pitbull performing at Roundhay Festival 2026 – how to get tickets

Events

Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Taylor Swift was based in London during the Eras Tour's European leg and flew to Sweden to record 'The Life of a Showgirl'

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift gushes over the UK and how it inspired 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind 'Opalite' on Capital Breakfast

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift explains 'Opalite' meaning and connection to Travis Kelce

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

It's a Taylor Swift Weekend on Capital

It's a Taylor Swift Weekend on Capital

Taylor Swift The Life of of a Showgirl song meanings explained

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia lyrics are all about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics meaning and Travis Kelce references explained

What time does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl come out? Release time confirmed

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl release time – here's what time the album comes out

Steven and his ex-girlfriend Melissa Stacey

Who is MAFS UK's Steven's ex-girlfriend? Cheating scandal explained

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become one of the cutest couples in showbizness

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's full relationship timeline so far

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Steven during the second dinner party

MAFS UK's Steven breaks silence over explosive dinner party scene

TV & Film

The Kardashians are back for season 7 of their family reality TV show

The Kardashians season 7 release date, trailer, cast and spoilers revealed

TV & Film

Meg and Dejon together with a baby and outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Love Island

Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she's "available" if they decide to call

RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

Love Island's Dejon has been accused of cheating on Meg

Love Island's Dejon forced to respond to Meg cheating allegations

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles