All the clues why Taylor Swift fans think she's announcing TS12 on New Heights

11 August 2025, 20:37 | Updated: 11 August 2025, 20:51

Taylor Nation hints Taylor Swift's TS12 album will be orange themed
Taylor Nation hints Taylor Swift's TS12 album will be orange themed. Picture: Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Taylor Swift announcing TS12 on the New Heights podcast? Swifties think an announcement is coming on August 13th.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Is Taylor Swift about to announce her brand new album TS12? It's been a long time coming and Swifties think it's about to finally arrive on Wednesday 13th August at 7pm ET. There's no confirmation yet, but here's all the clues that fans have spotted so far...

After leaving The Eras Tour through that mysterious orange door at the back of the stage, it looks like it could be time for Taylor to show us what's on the other side.

On August 11th, Taylor Nation dropped an Instagram post with 12 (!) photos of Taylor wearing orange during the Eras Tour, captioning the post with a heart on fire emoji and the words: "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'"

With one post, the Swifties have been activated and are now in overdrive as hints that TS12 is days away from being announced have started pouring in. From Travis Kelce's podcast to Taylor's record label commenting on the post, here's every clue so far.

Is Taylor Swift announcing her new album TS12 on Wednesday?

Taylor Swift's TS12 is rumoured to be orange themed
Taylor Swift's TS12 is rumoured to be orange themed. Picture: Getty

Taylor Nation posts a very suspicious 12-picture round up of Taylor wearing orange.

Taylor Nation logged on and chose chaos. Out of nowhere on Monday 11th August, TN posted a photo carousel looking back at Taylor's orange-themed outfits that she wore on The Eras Tour.

However, it was the caption that made the Swifties start to panic. "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'", with a heart on fire emoji? Are you thinkin' what we're thinkin'?!

For those who have been keeping track of Taylor's album colours, you'll already know about the lost 'Karma' album theory which was rumoured to be orange... but starting at the end of her Eras Tour shows in Argentina 2023, Taylor actually added orange confetti to the show.

Since then, fans have speculated that TS12 would be orange (a nod to Travis' red and gold Kansas City Chiefs colours, perhaps?) and now it looks like we have our answer!

Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast posts teaser of a mystery guest with an orange glittery background.

In the caption, Jason and Travis teased: "92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest New episode Wednesday 7PM ET"

Every time there's a surprise female guest on New Heights, the Swifties go into clown mode but could it actually, finally, be time for Taylor on the show? And will she announce TS12 during the chat?

Calling back to the moment when Travis revealed he gave Taylor a bracelet his phone number on it, one fan on X/Twitter wrote: "JUST SAW SOMEONE SAY IT MAKES SENSE SHE'S ANNOUNCING ON NEW HEIGHTS CAUSE THAT'S WHERE IT ALL STARTED AND NOW I'M CRYING IN THE OFFICE."

We have never been more ready to walk Clownelia Street! (Oh, and Jason is wearing Eras Tour merch in the image, btw!)

The posts were also shared within 12 minutes of each other.

If you're following Taylor Nation, their post might have been the first one you saw on your timeline but New Heights posted their special guest announcement 12 minutes (!) before TN dropped that 12-pic carousel.

And that glittery orange background? It's definitely giving off the same vibes as the Taylor Nation post, right?!

The New Heights podcast will be released on August 13th at 7pm.

Did you notice the numerology of the date and time that this particular episode of New Heights is being released?

August 13th and 7pm. 8/13 at 7pm (or, if you're British, 13/8 at 7pm). 13, 8, 7? 13 + 87!

Not only that but New Heights made sure to highlight that the show was "coming back early" which suggests that this exact date and time may have been chosen for a specific reason.

The glittery orange background on the New Heights post...

Fans were quick to point out that New Heights don't use glittery backgrounds to promote their surprise guests on the podcast, and paired with the TN orange-themed post, people are convinced that it's Taylor.

But why is the glitter so important? Well, back in 2022, Taylor created three playlists on Apple Music where she categorised her songs based on vibe and lyrics: Fountain Pen, Quill Pen or Glitter Gel Pen.

Describing her Glitter Gel Pen songs at the Nashville Songwriter Awards, she said: "Glitter Gel Pen songs have lyrics that make you want to dance, sing and toss glitter around the room. They remind you not to take yourself too seriously, which is something we all need to hear these days."

In October 2024, Taylor was spotted wearing glitter freckles to one of Travis' Chiefs games and since then, fans have speculated that TS12 could be a Glitter Gel Pen album.

Republic Records (Taylor's record label) liked the New Heights Instagram post.

So did Taylor's best friend Ashley Avignone...

And Taylor's Eras Tour dancers have all interacted with the Taylor Nation post commenting the same 'heart on fire' emoji.

However, Swifties are remaining skeptical about this one as the dancers all cheekily played into the black heart emoji Reputation (TV) theory just before The Tortured Poet Department came out... which was actually linked to a white heart emoji.

After years of Easter eggs, teases, false alarms and more clowning that any fandom has ever done, could it finally be time for TS12?

Guess we'll find out at 7 P.M. ET on August 13th when the New Heights podcast drops. Clown shoes at the ready, we've got the clown car running in case we need to make a swift getaway!

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Freakier Friday's Chad Michael Murray and Manny Jacinto take on a chaotic mystery interview

Chad Michael Murray & Manny Jacinto's Chaotic Dream Fan Edit Songs | Freakier Friday

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Harry Styles fans think they've spotted an easter egg – but is it for HS4 or Pleasing?

Did Harry Styles drop an HS4 easter egg at his Pleasing pop up?

Mariah Carey drinks a cup of tea on Capital radio

Mariah Carey reveals surprising way she drinks a cup of tea

Justin Bieber 'Yukon' lyrics meaning and who features on it explained

The real meaning behind Justin Bieber's 'Yukon' lyrics and who features on it explained

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

TV & Film

Hot On Capital

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans in shock over Belly’s relationship timeline with Jeremiah and Conrad

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans in shock over Belly’s relationship timeline with Conrad and Jeremiah

TV & Film

Harry's promo image and Montana smiling.

Love Island's Harry speaks out on claims he was dating Montana Brown's friend before the villa

Love Island

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

TV & Film

Love Island's Dejon responds to narcissist claims from public amid 'Surviving Dejon' book announcement

Love Island's Dejon responds to 'Surviving Dejon' book

Love Island

Why does Wednesday have black tears? The real meaning behind season 2 mystery explained

The real meaning of Wednesday's black tears explained in Wednesday season 2

TV & Film

Why is Xavier not in Wednesday season 2?

Here's why Percy Hynes White's Xavier is not in Wednesday season 2

TV & Film

Megan and Conor pictured together outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

Love Island

Freakier Friday's Chad Michael Murray and Manny Jacinto take on a chaotic mystery interview

Freakier Friday's Chad Michael Murray and Manny Jacinto take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Yasmin, Toni Sharkia chatting and Meg and Helena holding hands.

Love Island's Shakira and Toni reveal real reason for villa divide

Love Island

Why is there only 4 episodes of Wednesday season 2? Here's why it's so short

Is Wednesday season 2 only 4 episodes long? Here's why it's so short

TV & Film

Princess Andre posing on holiday and on her TV show.

Princess Andre 'distancing herself from Katie Price' ahead of ITV show launch

TV & Film

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han explains why she changed the peach scene from the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why she changed the peach scene from the book

TV & Film

Married at First Sight UK relationship experts

Every rumoured MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom so far

TV & Film

Why has Taylor Swift's songs disappeared from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty theory explains why Taylor Swift's songs have disappeared from season 3

TV & Film

Yasmin and Jamie sat together and in the garden.

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

Love Island

Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters spoke about their new movie, Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday's Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters rate iconic Y2K items

TV & Film

Dejon's promo image and relative Niah.

Love Island star Dejon's relative asked to 'take down' video calling him 'narcissist'

Love Island

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked For Good: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about Wicked Part 2

TV & Film

Tasha Ghouri posing and with ex-army officials.

Tasha Ghouri reveals why she quit SAS Who Dares Wins

Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and what happened in his series

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles