All the clues why Taylor Swift fans think she's announcing TS12 on New Heights

Taylor Nation hints Taylor Swift's TS12 album will be orange themed. Picture: Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Taylor Swift announcing TS12 on the New Heights podcast? Swifties think an announcement is coming on August 13th.

Is Taylor Swift about to announce her brand new album TS12? It's been a long time coming and Swifties think it's about to finally arrive on Wednesday 13th August at 7pm ET. There's no confirmation yet, but here's all the clues that fans have spotted so far...

After leaving The Eras Tour through that mysterious orange door at the back of the stage, it looks like it could be time for Taylor to show us what's on the other side.

On August 11th, Taylor Nation dropped an Instagram post with 12 (!) photos of Taylor wearing orange during the Eras Tour, captioning the post with a heart on fire emoji and the words: "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'"

With one post, the Swifties have been activated and are now in overdrive as hints that TS12 is days away from being announced have started pouring in. From Travis Kelce's podcast to Taylor's record label commenting on the post, here's every clue so far.

Is Taylor Swift announcing her new album TS12 on Wednesday?

Taylor Swift's TS12 is rumoured to be orange themed. Picture: Getty

Taylor Nation posts a very suspicious 12-picture round up of Taylor wearing orange.

Taylor Nation logged on and chose chaos. Out of nowhere on Monday 11th August, TN posted a photo carousel looking back at Taylor's orange-themed outfits that she wore on The Eras Tour.

However, it was the caption that made the Swifties start to panic. "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'", with a heart on fire emoji? Are you thinkin' what we're thinkin'?!

For those who have been keeping track of Taylor's album colours, you'll already know about the lost 'Karma' album theory which was rumoured to be orange... but starting at the end of her Eras Tour shows in Argentina 2023, Taylor actually added orange confetti to the show.

Since then, fans have speculated that TS12 would be orange (a nod to Travis' red and gold Kansas City Chiefs colours, perhaps?) and now it looks like we have our answer!

Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast posts teaser of a mystery guest with an orange glittery background.

In the caption, Jason and Travis teased: "92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest New episode Wednesday 7PM ET"

Every time there's a surprise female guest on New Heights, the Swifties go into clown mode but could it actually, finally, be time for Taylor on the show? And will she announce TS12 during the chat?

Calling back to the moment when Travis revealed he gave Taylor a bracelet his phone number on it, one fan on X/Twitter wrote: "JUST SAW SOMEONE SAY IT MAKES SENSE SHE'S ANNOUNCING ON NEW HEIGHTS CAUSE THAT'S WHERE IT ALL STARTED AND NOW I'M CRYING IN THE OFFICE."

We have never been more ready to walk Clownelia Street! (Oh, and Jason is wearing Eras Tour merch in the image, btw!)

The posts were also shared within 12 minutes of each other.

If you're following Taylor Nation, their post might have been the first one you saw on your timeline but New Heights posted their special guest announcement 12 minutes (!) before TN dropped that 12-pic carousel.

And that glittery orange background? It's definitely giving off the same vibes as the Taylor Nation post, right?!

The New Heights podcast will be released on August 13th at 7pm.

Did you notice the numerology of the date and time that this particular episode of New Heights is being released?

August 13th and 7pm. 8/13 at 7pm (or, if you're British, 13/8 at 7pm). 13, 8, 7? 13 + 87!

Not only that but New Heights made sure to highlight that the show was "coming back early" which suggests that this exact date and time may have been chosen for a specific reason.

August 13th at 7.

8 13 7

87 13 — anette ❤️‍🔥 (@kissmetrytofixi) August 11, 2025

The glittery orange background on the New Heights post...

Fans were quick to point out that New Heights don't use glittery backgrounds to promote their surprise guests on the podcast, and paired with the TN orange-themed post, people are convinced that it's Taylor.

But why is the glitter so important? Well, back in 2022, Taylor created three playlists on Apple Music where she categorised her songs based on vibe and lyrics: Fountain Pen, Quill Pen or Glitter Gel Pen.

Describing her Glitter Gel Pen songs at the Nashville Songwriter Awards, she said: "Glitter Gel Pen songs have lyrics that make you want to dance, sing and toss glitter around the room. They remind you not to take yourself too seriously, which is something we all need to hear these days."

In October 2024, Taylor was spotted wearing glitter freckles to one of Travis' Chiefs games and since then, fans have speculated that TS12 could be a Glitter Gel Pen album.

It’s glitter too it’s a glitter gel pen album everyone GET UPPPPPP https://t.co/aInuahZ4ut — mole edi cardiff ldn forever (@moleyoyok) August 11, 2025

Republic Records (Taylor's record label) liked the New Heights Instagram post.

So did Taylor's best friend Ashley Avignone...

🚨| Taylor Swift’s label, Republic Records, just liked New Height’s latest Instagram post about their special guest!!!! pic.twitter.com/1DvW4MixJD — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 11, 2025

Taylor Swift’s long time friend Ashley Avignone liked New Height’s latest Instagram post teasing a “VERY special guest”. pic.twitter.com/tk5oh8t0al — Taylor Swift Charts+ (@chartstswift) August 11, 2025

And Taylor's Eras Tour dancers have all interacted with the Taylor Nation post commenting the same 'heart on fire' emoji.

However, Swifties are remaining skeptical about this one as the dancers all cheekily played into the black heart emoji Reputation (TV) theory just before The Tortured Poet Department came out... which was actually linked to a white heart emoji.

ERAS TOUR DANCERS ARE INVOLVED IN SOME CAPACITY IM SCREECHING pic.twitter.com/KBBoSK5Akd — Bobby ❤️‍🔥 SEE YOU NEXT ERA (@swiftieboston) August 11, 2025

After years of Easter eggs, teases, false alarms and more clowning that any fandom has ever done, could it finally be time for TS12?

Guess we'll find out at 7 P.M. ET on August 13th when the New Heights podcast drops. Clown shoes at the ready, we've got the clown car running in case we need to make a swift getaway!

All of us swifties rn: pic.twitter.com/KxgK0FcYT6 — Cassie ❤️‍🔥 (@yvrswiftie) August 11, 2025

