EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift gushes over the UK and how it inspired 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift with Capital Breakfast's Jordan North and Sian Welby. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift told us about how much she loves the UK and how the European leg of the Eras Tour inspired her album 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wanna know exactly how Taylor Swift managed to record an entire album while performing on the European leg of The Eras Tour? She's just revealed even more about she managed to pull it off in an exclusive interview withCapital Breakfast.

Taylor's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is a peak behind the curtain of Taylor's life offstage while she was on her record breaking tour and falling in love with her now-fiancé Travis Kelce.

Featuring tracks like 'The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Opalite', Taylor told us that The Life of a Showgirl is "exactly where" she's at in life right now.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North and Sian Welby, she said: "I'm exactly in the same spot as I was when I made this record. So it feels very like very accurate to my just my life experience right now - which feels kind of cool."

Taylor Swift talks about writing ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ while on tour in the UK

Talking about the writing process of The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor elaborated on the fact that she had written the album between London and Sweden during The Eras Tour in 2024.

The 14-time Grammy award winner explained: "I was always based here, so I would, you know, when I wasn't going to Sweden, I would come to London.

"And I love London, I love it here. I love England, I love just getting to travel outside of where I'm from to the places where most of my favourite writers wrote my favourite poems and things like that." (Shakespeare, we thank you for being British!)

"Also it's just like, I think you guys are the coolest. I love your sense of humour, you know you guys are cool," she added. "Like the sarcasm, it's just so good. And that's why so many of my friends, and best friends or whatever, are British. So, you know, I surround myself with good people."

Taylor Swift on stage during The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium in June. Picture: Getty

After performing a 3-hour show in London, Taylor revealed that she'd fly to Sweden to write again which helped "fuel" her "fatigue".

The 'Wi$h Li$t' singer expressed: "I was going from playing shows on this tour to Sweden, like, so that was that. I know it sounds like it was exhausting, but it's a different type of feeling. You get like when you're on stage, three and a half hour show, it's physically exhausting. I needed to like stimulate my creative mind.

"And make something that would kind of fuel the fatigue I was feeling at that point in the tour, because at that point we’d been on tour for like two years."

