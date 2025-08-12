Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: Release date, tracklist, rumoured collabs, vinyls and more

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album release date, tracklist and more. Picture: Getty, New Heights via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

When does Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl come out? All the details we know so far ahead of the New Heights announcement.

Taylor Swift is back! The pop superstar has just announced her twelfth album (TS12) and it's called... The Life of a Showgirl.

Announcing the album on a preview clip for Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights (dropping on Wednesday at 7 P.M. ET!), Taylor teased the first look at the vinyl which is orange and mint green themed.

The tease comes just hours after Taylor Nation sent the fandom into a complete meltdown with a 12-photo carousel of Taylor wearing all orange, captioned: "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'"

Taylor is expected to tease even more details about the album when the podcast episode drops on Wednesday, But until then, here's everything we know so far about The Life of a Showgirl.

When does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl come out?

Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: New Heights, Taylor Swift.com

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl release date: When will it be released?

Despite announcing the album, there is currently no confirmed release date for The Life of a Showgirl... yet.

Taylor announced the title of her new album on the New Heights podcast, but the full episode has not yet been released. Taylor's chat with boyfriend Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be released on August 13th at 7 P.M. ET and based on the clip shared so far, it looks like she will reveal the album cover and potentially even the release date and track list.

At time of writing, Taylor has launched a pre pre-order on her site for physical copies of the album. On the site, it specifically states that the official release date is still yet to be announced.

That said, the physical copies of the pre pre-order will ship before 13th October. To avoid leaks, it seems likely that the album will be released before then.

With the exception of Folklore and Evermore which were dropped as surprise albums, Taylor usually announces her albums around 2 months before they're released. The Tortured Poets Department was announced in February and released in April, and Midnights was announced in August and released in October.

We'll update this article as soon as we know the official release date.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl tracklist: What are the song titles and how many songs are on the album?

There is currently no information about any of the song titles or how long the track list is for The Life of a Showgirl just yet.

With all the 12s aligning (12 pictures in the Taylor Nation post, New Heights posting 12 minutes before TN, the announcement posted at 12:12...), fans are speculating that there could be 12 tracks on the album. But there's also some 22-track truthers out there following the release of her new Spotify playlist.

Again, Taylor may announce the album in the New Heights episode so hold tight, we will have answers very soon!

Taylor Swift will unveil the artwork for The Life of a Showgirl on the New Heights podcast. Picture: New Heights via Instagram

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl collabs: Are there any guests on the album?

Well, Taylor Nation has now sparked a massive theory about Sabrina Carpenter after including her at the end of the 12-picture photo carousel.

The photo, taken at The Eras Tour in New Orleans on Night 2, features Taylor (in an orange dress, obvz) on stage with Sabrina as they performed during the Surprise Song section.

Even more interesting is that Sabrina recently captioned an Instagram photo: "Go put on some clothes!" Those just so happen to be the same words Taylor used when she called Sabrina to come to the stage during that same Eras Tour show.

Whether that is a big clue or a red herring remains to be seen but fans are convinced that Sabrina will somehow be part of the album.

Is Taylor Swift working with Max Martin and Shellback on The Life of a Showgirl?

Shortly after announcing The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor released a Spotify playlist full of songs that she wrote and produced with the legendary Swedish song writing duo. Of course, now that she owns all her music, all the songs are OG versions.

"And, baby, that's show business for you" (complete with the heart on fire emoji), contains 22 songs spanning from '22' on Red to 'Wonderland' on 1989.

Based on the fact that the playlist is linked to the album, fans are speculating Taylor has re-teamed up with the duo for an album full of massive pop bangers.

Taylor Swift releases playlist including all the songs she wrote with Max Martin and Shellback. Picture: via Spotify

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl vinyl: How many variants are there?

So far, we only know of one vinyl variants. The Portofino Orange vinyl is currently on pre pre-order on Taylor's website but as always, fans can probably expect to see several more released in the build up to the album.

In the New Heights teaser clip, Swifties have spotted four different coloured boxes with T.S. written on them. There's a white one, a purple one, a pink/red one and an orange one.

so we have the mint version announced, but there were also 4 other boxes - white, purple, pink & orange - so i’m thinking we could be getting 4 variants with drastically different aesthetics, kinda like showcasing The Life of a Showgirl & the different aspects/sides of it?? pic.twitter.com/N2Kfh6cv3d — kaia❤️‍🔥 (@kaiamal13) August 12, 2025

