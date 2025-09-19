Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl movie rumours explained

Taylor Swift is returning to cinemas with a secret event tied to The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: Alamy & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Taylor Swift is reportedly returning to cinemas with a secret event linked to her album The Life of a Showgirl. Here’s everything we know so far about the movie rumours.

Following the worldwide success of The Eras Tour concert film, it’s been reported that Taylor Swift is back, prepping for a spectacular return to theatre screens.

Just weeks before the superstar is set to release her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the superstar has planned her return to the big screen. It's been two years since Taylor released the record-breaking Eras Tour concert film, so fans are overjoyed to hear about this mystery movie.

From the orange door at the end of the final Eras Tour show, to the four colour-coded boxes labelled T.S. spotted on the shelf during the New Heights podcast - Taylor’s love for easter eggs is no secret. But this time, her upcoming theatre event is covered in even more mystery than ever.

So here’s everything we know so far about the rumours.

The theatre event is reported to be tied to Taylor’s new studio album. Picture: Instagram

At the moment the content of the theatre event is unclear, but it’s reported it will be tied to Taylor's 12th studio album, which drops on Friday 3rd October.

It’s also rumoured that the event will also drop in cinemas the same weekend 4th - 5th October (so Swifties be ready).

Swifties have always wanted an Eras Tour documentary, so many will be hoping it is a behind-the-scenes tour documentary to accompany her new album The Life of a Showgirl. However, nothing has been revealed yet.

Continuing to add to the mystery, it's currently unknown who was involved with the rumoured movie.

The Eras Tour film released in 2023 was directed by Sam Wrench, although it’s possible Taylor directed it herself after doing so with the Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions documentary that hit Disney+ in 2020.

At the London shows fans did notice several instances of camera crews filming. In one video posted on X (previously known as Twitter), fans spotted cameras filming the post-concert clean up.

🚨According to fans who attended the London shows, people around the stadium was being interviewed for a ‘secret project’, they were asked to sign NDAs!



They were also filming footage from the roof of the stadium and of the workers cleaning up after the show!#LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/pVDMEND2Ot — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) August 18, 2024

The Eras Tour film was the top grossing concert film of all time with $261.6 million globally. Picture: Alamy

At the moment, we’re unsure if Taylor partnered with AMC theatres again like she did for The Eras Tour film, as they’ve not responded to requests for comments.

The Hollywood Reporter sources have speculated that AMC could easily be in the mix again because the success of The Eras Tour film was unprecedented. The movie became the top grossing concert film of all time, making $261.6 million globally.

From her appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason, to the surprise album reveal, the engagement announcement, and now a theatre event - fans are overwhelmed and were quick to react to the nonstop news.

On X (previously known as Twitter), one fan said: So excited, she is the moment. She is always the moment."

Another said: "I’m already at the theatres I will not be leaving."

TAYLOR SWIFT THEATRICAL EVENT?!?!?!??!! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/NhbSwLeKaS — kayla (taylors version) ❤️‍🔥 (@kaylafortaylor) September 19, 2025

