Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter features on Taylor Swift's title track 'The Life of a Showgirl'. Picture: Getty / UMG / Taylor Swift

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's a look behind the curtain of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's song 'The Life of A Showgirl'.

What's the life of pop star really like? Well, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter just summed it up in 4 mins and 1 second.

The final track, and title track, on Taylor's 12th studio album The Life of A Showgirl, featuring the one-and-only Sabrina, is the perfect closing track. It's full of nostalgia and embodies the entire album completely.

'The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)' perfectly portrays the journey of admiring stardom from the outside to becoming the one in the spotlight. Plus, the song ends with a beautiful tribute to The Eras Tour.

So, here's a deep dive into the only collab on Taylor's 12th studio album. 'The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)' lyrics explained in full...

Sabrina Carpenter is the only artist featured on Taylor Swift's 12th studio album. Picture: Getty

What is Taylor Swift's song 'The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter) about?

Taylor Swift has explained that it is about a fictional performer, named Kitty, who warns her off the dark sides of being a showgirl.

In her Amazon music breakdown, she said: "It tells the story of a fictional showgirl named Kitty and how my character in the song goes to watch her performance and becomes completely inspired by her.

"But, instead of responding with falseness, Kitty speaks the truth and kind of warns me about this lifestyle, because it is much more than just sparkle and glamour. There is much more that comes with it."

In the song we hear Taylor and Sabrina chose to enter into the life of a showgirl despite the negatives, as they they sing: I'm married to the hustle / And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe / And I'll never know another / Pain hidden by the lipstick and lace (Lipstick and lace)

Sequins are forever and now I know the life of a showgirl, babe / Wouldn't have it any other way (Thank you for the lovely bouquet)

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter on stage during The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Some fans have interpreted the song as the 'passing of the baton' from one showgirl to another. In this instance, that would be from Taylor to Sabrina, who is newer to the industry and mega stardom.

One user wrote on X: "just realized that the life of a showgirl (the song) is from the pov of sabrina watching taylor on stage and then becoming a showgirl"

Another said: "why the life of a showgirl (song) feels as taylor is saying goodbye to music and giving her spot and crowning sabrina as the new taylor …….."

While neither Taylor or Sabrina have confirmed this, the song does pay tribute to how their companionship begun. In 2023 and 2024, Sabrina joined Taylor as her opener on The Eras Tour.

Paying tribute to their time on stage, the song ends with a faux stage sign-off but includes real recordings of the crowd during Taylor's final night in Vancouver, Canada.

I just cried at this part of "The life of a showgirl" ft Sabrina



“And of course, Sabrina

I love you, Taylor!"#TSTheLifeofaShowgirl pic.twitter.com/DX0DIoQ64B — Honey's ❤️‍🔥 (@Rlo_Eungi) October 3, 2025

THE OUTRO OF THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL BEING TAYLOR AND SABRINA TALKING AS IF THEY WERE CLOSING ONE OF THEIR CONCERTS pic.twitter.com/B7IhEty4Wz — ale (@swiftbairds) October 3, 2025

Taylor Swift - 'The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter) lyrics

VERSE 1: TAYLOR SWIFT

Her name was Kitty

Made her money being pretty and witty

They gave her the keys to this city

Then they said she didn't do it legitly, uh

I bought a ticket

She's dancing in her garters and fishnets

Fifty in the cast, zero missteps

Looking back, I guess it was kismet

PRE-CHORUS: TAYLOR SWIFT

I waited by the stage door

Packed in with the autograph

Hounds barking her name

Then glowing like the end of a cigarette

Wow, she came out

I said, "You're living my drеam"

Then she said to me

CHORUS: TAYLOR SWIFT

"Hеy, thank you for the lovely bouquet

You're sweeter than a peach

But you don't know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you're never, ever gonna

Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay

You're softer than a kitten, so

You don't know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you're never gonna wanna"

VERSE 2: SABRINA CARPENTER

She was a menace

The baby of the family in Lenox

Her father whored around like all men did

Her mother took pills and played tennis

PRE-CHORUS: SABRINA CARPENTER & TAYLOR SWIFT

So she waited by the stage door

Asked the club for more to arrive

She said, "I'd sell my soul to have a taste of a magnificent life"

It's all mine

But that's not what showgirls get

They leave us for dead

CHORUS: SABRINA CARPENTER & TAYLOR SWIFT

Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet

You're sweeter than a peach

But you don't know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you're never, ever gonna

Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay

You're softer than a kitten, so

You don't know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you're never gonna wanna

BRIDGE: SABRINA CARPENTER & TAYLOR SWIFT

I took her pearls of wisdom

Hung them from my neck

I paid my dues with every bruise

I knew what to expect

Do you wanna take a skate on the ice inside my veins?

They ripped me off like false lashes

And then threw me away

And all the headshots on the walls

Of the dance hall are of the bitches

Who wish I'd hurry up and die

But, I'm immortal now, baby dolls

I couldn't if I tried, so I say

CHORUS: TAYLOR SWIFT & SABRINA CARPENTER

"Thank you for the lovely bouquet

I'm married to the hustle

And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe

And I'll never know another

Pain hidden by the lipstick and lace (Lipstick and lace)

Sequins are forever and now I know the life of a showgirl, babe

Wouldn't have it any other way (Thank you for the lovely bouquet)

Wouldn't have it any other way (Thank you for lovely bouquet)

Hey, Kitty (Thank you for lovely bouquet)

Now I'm making money being pretty and witty

Thank you for the lovely bouquet"

OUTRO: TAYLOR SWIFT & SABRINA CARPENTER

Thank you for an unforgettable night

We will see you next time

Give it up for the band

And the dancers

And of course, Sabrina

I love you, Taylor

That's our show

We love you so much

Goodnight

