Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter
3 October 2025, 09:33 | Updated: 3 October 2025, 11:11
Here's a look behind the curtain of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's song 'The Life of A Showgirl'.
What's the life of pop star really like? Well, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter just summed it up in 4 mins and 1 second.
The final track, and title track, on Taylor's 12th studio album The Life of A Showgirl, featuring the one-and-only Sabrina, is the perfect closing track. It's full of nostalgia and embodies the entire album completely.
'The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)' perfectly portrays the journey of admiring stardom from the outside to becoming the one in the spotlight. Plus, the song ends with a beautiful tribute to The Eras Tour.
So, here's a deep dive into the only collab on Taylor's 12th studio album. 'The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)' lyrics explained in full...
What is Taylor Swift's song 'The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter) about?
Taylor Swift has explained that it is about a fictional performer, named Kitty, who warns her off the dark sides of being a showgirl.
In her Amazon music breakdown, she said: "It tells the story of a fictional showgirl named Kitty and how my character in the song goes to watch her performance and becomes completely inspired by her.
"But, instead of responding with falseness, Kitty speaks the truth and kind of warns me about this lifestyle, because it is much more than just sparkle and glamour. There is much more that comes with it."
In the song we hear Taylor and Sabrina chose to enter into the life of a showgirl despite the negatives, as they they sing: I'm married to the hustle / And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe / And I'll never know another / Pain hidden by the lipstick and lace (Lipstick and lace)
Sequins are forever and now I know the life of a showgirl, babe / Wouldn't have it any other way (Thank you for the lovely bouquet)
Some fans have interpreted the song as the 'passing of the baton' from one showgirl to another. In this instance, that would be from Taylor to Sabrina, who is newer to the industry and mega stardom.
One user wrote on X: "just realized that the life of a showgirl (the song) is from the pov of sabrina watching taylor on stage and then becoming a showgirl"
Another said: "why the life of a showgirl (song) feels as taylor is saying goodbye to music and giving her spot and crowning sabrina as the new taylor …….."
While neither Taylor or Sabrina have confirmed this, the song does pay tribute to how their companionship begun. In 2023 and 2024, Sabrina joined Taylor as her opener on The Eras Tour.
Paying tribute to their time on stage, the song ends with a faux stage sign-off but includes real recordings of the crowd during Taylor's final night in Vancouver, Canada.
“And of course, Sabrina
Taylor Swift - 'The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter) lyrics
VERSE 1: TAYLOR SWIFT
Her name was Kitty
Made her money being pretty and witty
They gave her the keys to this city
Then they said she didn't do it legitly, uh
I bought a ticket
She's dancing in her garters and fishnets
Fifty in the cast, zero missteps
Looking back, I guess it was kismet
PRE-CHORUS: TAYLOR SWIFT
I waited by the stage door
Packed in with the autograph
Hounds barking her name
Then glowing like the end of a cigarette
Wow, she came out
I said, "You're living my drеam"
Then she said to me
CHORUS: TAYLOR SWIFT
"Hеy, thank you for the lovely bouquet
You're sweeter than a peach
But you don't know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you're never, ever gonna
Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay
You're softer than a kitten, so
You don't know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you're never gonna wanna"
VERSE 2: SABRINA CARPENTER
She was a menace
The baby of the family in Lenox
Her father whored around like all men did
Her mother took pills and played tennis
PRE-CHORUS: SABRINA CARPENTER & TAYLOR SWIFT
So she waited by the stage door
Asked the club for more to arrive
She said, "I'd sell my soul to have a taste of a magnificent life"
It's all mine
But that's not what showgirls get
They leave us for dead
CHORUS: SABRINA CARPENTER & TAYLOR SWIFT
Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet
You're sweeter than a peach
But you don't know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you're never, ever gonna
Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay
You're softer than a kitten, so
You don't know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you're never gonna wanna
BRIDGE: SABRINA CARPENTER & TAYLOR SWIFT
I took her pearls of wisdom
Hung them from my neck
I paid my dues with every bruise
I knew what to expect
Do you wanna take a skate on the ice inside my veins?
They ripped me off like false lashes
And then threw me away
And all the headshots on the walls
Of the dance hall are of the bitches
Who wish I'd hurry up and die
But, I'm immortal now, baby dolls
I couldn't if I tried, so I say
CHORUS: TAYLOR SWIFT & SABRINA CARPENTER
"Thank you for the lovely bouquet
I'm married to the hustle
And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe
And I'll never know another
Pain hidden by the lipstick and lace (Lipstick and lace)
Sequins are forever and now I know the life of a showgirl, babe
Wouldn't have it any other way (Thank you for the lovely bouquet)
Wouldn't have it any other way (Thank you for lovely bouquet)
Hey, Kitty (Thank you for lovely bouquet)
Now I'm making money being pretty and witty
Thank you for the lovely bouquet"
OUTRO: TAYLOR SWIFT & SABRINA CARPENTER
Thank you for an unforgettable night
We will see you next time
Give it up for the band
And the dancers
And of course, Sabrina
I love you, Taylor
That's our show
We love you so much
Goodnight
