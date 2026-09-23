Taylor Swift announces The Life of a Showgirl The Encore with four brand new songs

Taylor Swift announces 'Encore' version of The Life of a Showgirl with four new songs. Picture: Getty, Taylor Swift via Instagram/Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

By Katie Louise Smith

The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore will feature four brand new songs including 'Patient Zero'.

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Ready for a Showgirl encore? Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl era is not over yet as she's just confirmed the release of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore with four (!) brand new songs. And they're all dropping on Friday!

Taylor's Showgirl era broke records when it was released in October 2025 after becoming the biggest first week for an album in history. To celebrate that incredible milestone, Taylor flew to Sweden to meet back up with Max Martin and Shellback (who produced the album) and they ended up writing four more songs!

The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore will be released on Friday 25th September. Here's what we know so far, including the song titles (including 'Patient Zero', lengths and what they could mean.

Announcing The Encore on Instagram, Taylor wrote: “About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history.”

“I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs.

“I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made. The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore including four new songs is out on Friday and available to pre-order and save now.”

While Taylor's announcement is certainly a big surprise for Swifties who weren't expecting anymore additional Showgirl songs, the easter eggs had been easter egging...

At the 2026 Emmys, Taylor appeared in a pre-recorded sketch with the cast of Law & Order: SVU where she broke the fourth wall and said four extremely cryptic words/phrases: Saccharide, Ares, From The Vineyard, North or south.

Yesterday, fans noticed that a third piece of paper randomly appeared on the ‘My Letter’ page on her website underneath her masters letter and the Showgirl tracklist.

That new detail prompted fans to take the literal third letter from each word from the Emmys sketch to get 'C E O E N R'.

Unscrambled, those letters spell out ENCORE.

The Life of a Showgirl The Encore track list: How many new songs are there?

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore will feature four brand new songs, bringing the Showgirl era's new total to 16 tracks.

We already know that ‘Patient Zero’ will be one of the tracks and now Taylor has revealed the titles of the other three. The songs are:

‘Patient Zero’ - 3:45 ‘Cleveland!' - 3:26 ‘Pink Clouding’ - 3:10 ‘Babylon’ - 3:39

(Cleveland, by the way, is where Travis Kelce is from!)

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

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