Is Taylor Swift releasing a The Life of a Showgirl deluxe? Here's what she's said about bonus tracks

14 August 2025, 12:50 | Updated: 14 August 2025, 12:58

Is Taylor Swift releasing a The Life of a Showgirl deluxe? Here's what she's said about bonus tracks. Picture: Wondery, Republic Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift has opened up about The Life of a Showgirl tracklist and if fans can expect a deluxe edition.

Swifties assemble! Taylor Swift's The Life of the Showgirl is officially on the way but is she releasing a deluxe edition?

On August 12th, Taylor Swift surprised fans by announcing her 12th studio album The Life of the Showgirl. Appearing on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, Taylor has now confirmed that the album will drop on October 3rd. Not only that but Taylor's unveiled the full tracklist which includes a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor is no stranger to surprising people with secret editions of her albums though. Just three hours after releasing Midnights, Taylor famously dropped a 3am edition with seven extra songs. She then topped that with The Tortured Poets Department by releasing The Anthology with 15 extra songs just two hours after the album came out.

So is Taylor planning a similar surprise for The Life of a Showgirl? Here's what she's said about new bonus tracks.

Appearing on New Heights, Taylor revealed that there is no deluxe this time around: "There's no other songs coming." Taking this into consideration, The Life of a Showgirl will be Taylor's first time releasing an album without a deluxe edition since Reputation in 2017 and her most concise project since the standard version of her debut album.

Explaining why she's not releasing bonus tracks, Taylor said: "With The Tortured Poets Department, I was like here is a data dump of everything I've thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here's 31 songs. This is 12."

Taylor added: "There's not a 13th, there's not other ones coming. This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time.

Essentially, it appears that Taylor wanted to release a precise "focused" album after her more free-flowing records.

What is Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl tracklist?

  1. 'The Fate of Ophelia'
  2. 'Elizabeth Taylor'
  3. 'Opalite'
  4. 'Father Figure'
  5. 'Eldest Daughter'
  6. 'Ruin The Friendship'
  7. 'Actually Romantic'
  8. 'Wi$h Li$t'
  9. 'Wood'
  10. 'Cancelled!'
  11. 'Honey'
  12. 'The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)'

Describing how The Life of a Showgirl came about, Taylor said: "When I was on tour in Stockholm, I had Max Martin come out to the show. I was talking to him and I was like, 'I feel like we could just knock it out of the park if we went back in'. We did this all in Sweden." Taylor explained that she made every song with Max and Shellback.

For context, Taylor's previously written singles like 'Style', 'Blank Space', 'I Knew You Were Trouble', '...Ready For It' and 'Delicate' with Max and Shellback. She said: "The three of us have made some of my favourite songs that I've ever done before. We've made songs that I'm so proud of.

Taylor continued: "We've never actually made an album before where it's just the three of us. There's no other collaborators. It's just the three of us making a focused album where it felt like catching lightning in a bottle."

She also confirmed that the album is all "bangers".

