Taylor Swift explains romantic double meaning behind ‘Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift has explained the romantic meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics. Picture: UMG / Taylor Swift / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift has revealed the double meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics and their meaning - and it's so romantic!

Has someone ever called you 'babe' and it felt passive aggressive? But then did someone you love called you 'babe' and it gave you butterflies? Well that's the exact feeling that Taylor Swift is expressing in The Life of a Showgirl Track 11, 'Honey'.

And yes, it seems that the lyrics of Taylor's 'Honey' are penned about her now fiancé Travis Kelce. Taylor has said that this album reflects "exactly where" she is in life right now, and that is loved-up with Travis.

Along with tracks like 'The Fate of Ophelia', 'Opalite' and 'Wood', Taylor is using 'Honey' to show how her relationship with Travis has helped her to view life in through a romantic lens.

Here's everything Taylor's said about the meaning of the 'Honey' lyrics.

Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her song 'Honey'. Picture: UMG / Republic Records

What is Taylor Swift's song 'Honey' about?

In her Amazon music breakdown, Taylor has said the song is about 'repurposing' words that have hurt you in the past, because when they're used by someone special they mean something completely different.

She explained: "'Honey' is a song about how words that have been meant to hurt you in the past can be repurposed by someone who loves you in a way that feels totally different.

"You know, if the only time you were called honey was when someone was like, 'That look is not working for you, honey'. Like, that is very different than when somebody calls you honey in a sweet way, in a sincere way, in a lovely way."

Taylor sings about how 'honey' has been used as a way to deliver an insult before: If anyone called me "Honey" (Ooh) / It was standin' in the bathroom (Yeah), white teeth / They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me

But when the 'you' in the song (likely Travis) calls her 'honey' it feels romantic because it's meant sincerely. She sings: You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want / ... / Gave it a different meaning 'cause you mean it when you talk

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after getting engaged. Picture: Instagram

Taylor continued: "And it's kind of about sort of the idea of healing these old wounds that were caused by certain words that now feel totally lovely and sweet. So I also just love this song. It's such a bop. I just jump around to this song."

Taylor Swift - 'Honey' lyrics

REFRAIN

You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want

Mm-mm

CHORUS

When anyone called me "Sweetheart"

It was passive-aggressive at the bar

And the b---- was tellin' me to back off

'Cause her man had looked at me wrong

If anyone called me "Honey"

It was standin' in the bathroom, white teeth

They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me

And I cried the whole way home

POST-CHORUS

But you touched my face

Redefined all of those blues

When you say "Honey"

VERSE

Summertime spritz, pink skies

You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want

Wintergreen kiss, on my

Gave it a different meaning 'cause you mean it when you talk

Honey, I'm home, we could play house

We can bed down, pick me up

Who's the baddest in the land? What's the plan? (What's the plan?)

You could be my forever night stand

Honey

CHORUS

When anyone called me "Sweetheart"

It was passive-aggressive at the bar

And the b---- was tellin' me to back off (Back off)

'Cause her man had looked at me wrong

If anyone called me "Honey"

It was standin' in the bathroom, white teeth

They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me

And I cried the whole way home

POST-CHORUS

But you touched my face

Redefined all of those blue

When you say

VERSE 2

You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want

I'm the one you wan

You give it different meaning, 'cause you mean it when you talk

Sweetie, it's yours, kicking in doors

Take it to the floor, give me more

Buy the paint in the color of your eyes (Of your eyes)

And graffiti my whole damn life

Honey

BRIDGE

When anyone called me late night

He was screwin' around with my mind

Askin', "What are you wearin'?"

Too hard to remember in the morning

And when anyone called me "Lovely"

They were findin' ways not to praise me

But you say it like you're in awe of me

And you stay until the morning

Honey

CHORUS

When anyone called me "Sweetheart"

It was passive-aggressive at the bar

And the b---- was tellin' me to back off (Back off)

'Cause her man had looked at me wrong (He looked at me wrong)

If anyone called me "Honey" (Ooh)

It was standin' in the bathroom (Yeah), white teeth

They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me

And I cried the whole way home (Cried the whole way home)

OUTRO

But you can call me "Honey" if you want

