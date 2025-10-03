Taylor Swift explains romantic double meaning behind ‘Honey' lyrics
3 October 2025, 12:00
Taylor Swift has revealed the double meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics and their meaning - and it's so romantic!
Has someone ever called you 'babe' and it felt passive aggressive? But then did someone you love called you 'babe' and it gave you butterflies? Well that's the exact feeling that Taylor Swift is expressing in The Life of a Showgirl Track 11, 'Honey'.
And yes, it seems that the lyrics of Taylor's 'Honey' are penned about her now fiancé Travis Kelce. Taylor has said that this album reflects "exactly where" she is in life right now, and that is loved-up with Travis.
Along with tracks like 'The Fate of Ophelia', 'Opalite' and 'Wood', Taylor is using 'Honey' to show how her relationship with Travis has helped her to view life in through a romantic lens.
Here's everything Taylor's said about the meaning of the 'Honey' lyrics.
What is Taylor Swift's song 'Honey' about?
In her Amazon music breakdown, Taylor has said the song is about 'repurposing' words that have hurt you in the past, because when they're used by someone special they mean something completely different.
She explained: "'Honey' is a song about how words that have been meant to hurt you in the past can be repurposed by someone who loves you in a way that feels totally different.
"You know, if the only time you were called honey was when someone was like, 'That look is not working for you, honey'. Like, that is very different than when somebody calls you honey in a sweet way, in a sincere way, in a lovely way."
Taylor sings about how 'honey' has been used as a way to deliver an insult before: If anyone called me "Honey" (Ooh) / It was standin' in the bathroom (Yeah), white teeth / They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me
But when the 'you' in the song (likely Travis) calls her 'honey' it feels romantic because it's meant sincerely. She sings: You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want / ... / Gave it a different meaning 'cause you mean it when you talk
Taylor continued: "And it's kind of about sort of the idea of healing these old wounds that were caused by certain words that now feel totally lovely and sweet. So I also just love this song. It's such a bop. I just jump around to this song."
you can call me “honey” if you want— Daniela✨SAW TAYLOR (taylor’s version) (@daylightxswift) October 3, 2025
because I'm the one you want
you give it different meaning,
CAUSE YOU MEAN IT WHEN YOU TALK pic.twitter.com/9mn7bKhqBy
oh my god not honey being about taylor reclaiming these sweet pet names thanks to travis im UNWELL #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl— swiftie wins (@swifferwins) October 3, 2025
Taylor Swift - 'Honey' lyrics
REFRAIN
You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want
Mm-mm
CHORUS
When anyone called me "Sweetheart"
It was passive-aggressive at the bar
And the b---- was tellin' me to back off
'Cause her man had looked at me wrong
If anyone called me "Honey"
It was standin' in the bathroom, white teeth
They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me
And I cried the whole way home
POST-CHORUS
But you touched my face
Redefined all of those blues
When you say "Honey"
VERSE
Summertime spritz, pink skies
You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want
Wintergreen kiss, on my
Gave it a different meaning 'cause you mean it when you talk
Honey, I'm home, we could play house
We can bed down, pick me up
Who's the baddest in the land? What's the plan? (What's the plan?)
You could be my forever night stand
Honey
CHORUS
When anyone called me "Sweetheart"
It was passive-aggressive at the bar
And the b---- was tellin' me to back off (Back off)
'Cause her man had looked at me wrong
If anyone called me "Honey"
It was standin' in the bathroom, white teeth
They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me
And I cried the whole way home
POST-CHORUS
But you touched my face
Redefined all of those blue
When you say
VERSE 2
You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want
I'm the one you wan
You give it different meaning, 'cause you mean it when you talk
Sweetie, it's yours, kicking in doors
Take it to the floor, give me more
Buy the paint in the color of your eyes (Of your eyes)
And graffiti my whole damn life
Honey
BRIDGE
When anyone called me late night
He was screwin' around with my mind
Askin', "What are you wearin'?"
Too hard to remember in the morning
And when anyone called me "Lovely"
They were findin' ways not to praise me
But you say it like you're in awe of me
And you stay until the morning
Honey
CHORUS
When anyone called me "Sweetheart"
It was passive-aggressive at the bar
And the b---- was tellin' me to back off (Back off)
'Cause her man had looked at me wrong (He looked at me wrong)
If anyone called me "Honey" (Ooh)
It was standin' in the bathroom (Yeah), white teeth
They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me
And I cried the whole way home (Cried the whole way home)
OUTRO
But you can call me "Honey" if you want
