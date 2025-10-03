Taylor Swift explains romantic double meaning behind ‘Honey' lyrics

3 October 2025, 12:00

Taylor Swift has explained the romantic meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics
Taylor Swift has explained the romantic meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics. Picture: UMG / Taylor Swift / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift has revealed the double meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics and their meaning - and it's so romantic!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Has someone ever called you 'babe' and it felt passive aggressive? But then did someone you love called you 'babe' and it gave you butterflies? Well that's the exact feeling that Taylor Swift is expressing in The Life of a Showgirl Track 11, 'Honey'.

And yes, it seems that the lyrics of Taylor's 'Honey' are penned about her now fiancé Travis Kelce. Taylor has said that this album reflects "exactly where" she is in life right now, and that is loved-up with Travis.

Along with tracks like 'The Fate of Ophelia', 'Opalite' and 'Wood', Taylor is using 'Honey' to show how her relationship with Travis has helped her to view life in through a romantic lens.

Here's everything Taylor's said about the meaning of the 'Honey' lyrics.

Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her song 'Honey'
Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her song 'Honey'. Picture: UMG / Republic Records

What is Taylor Swift's song 'Honey' about?

In her Amazon music breakdown, Taylor has said the song is about 'repurposing' words that have hurt you in the past, because when they're used by someone special they mean something completely different.

She explained: "'Honey' is a song about how words that have been meant to hurt you in the past can be repurposed by someone who loves you in a way that feels totally different.

"You know, if the only time you were called honey was when someone was like, 'That look is not working for you, honey'. Like, that is very different than when somebody calls you honey in a sweet way, in a sincere way, in a lovely way."

Taylor sings about how 'honey' has been used as a way to deliver an insult before: If anyone called me "Honey" (Ooh) / It was standin' in the bathroom (Yeah), white teeth / They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me

But when the 'you' in the song (likely Travis) calls her 'honey' it feels romantic because it's meant sincerely. She sings: You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want / ... / Gave it a different meaning 'cause you mean it when you talk

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after getting engaged
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after getting engaged. Picture: Instagram

Taylor continued: "And it's kind of about sort of the idea of healing these old wounds that were caused by certain words that now feel totally lovely and sweet. So I also just love this song. It's such a bop. I just jump around to this song."

Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Capital Breakfast in full on Global Player now.

Taylor Swift - 'Honey' lyrics

REFRAIN

You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want
Mm-mm

CHORUS

When anyone called me "Sweetheart"
It was passive-aggressive at the bar
And the b---- was tellin' me to back off
'Cause her man had looked at me wrong
If anyone called me "Honey"
It was standin' in the bathroom, white teeth
They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me
And I cried the whole way home

POST-CHORUS

But you touched my face
Redefined all of those blues
When you say "Honey"

VERSE

Summertime spritz, pink skies
You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want
Wintergreen kiss, on my
Gave it a different meaning 'cause you mean it when you talk
Honey, I'm home, we could play house
We can bed down, pick me up
Who's the baddest in the land? What's the plan? (What's the plan?)
You could be my forever night stand
Honey

CHORUS

When anyone called me "Sweetheart"
It was passive-aggressive at the bar
And the b---- was tellin' me to back off (Back off)
'Cause her man had looked at me wrong
If anyone called me "Honey"
It was standin' in the bathroom, white teeth
They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me
And I cried the whole way home

POST-CHORUS

But you touched my face
Redefined all of those blue
When you say

VERSE 2

You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want
I'm the one you wan
You give it different meaning, 'cause you mean it when you talk
Sweetie, it's yours, kicking in doors
Take it to the floor, give me more
Buy the paint in the color of your eyes (Of your eyes)
And graffiti my whole damn life
Honey

BRIDGE

When anyone called me late night
He was screwin' around with my mind
Askin', "What are you wearin'?"
Too hard to remember in the morning
And when anyone called me "Lovely"
They were findin' ways not to praise me
But you say it like you're in awe of me
And you stay until the morning
Honey

CHORUS

When anyone called me "Sweetheart"
It was passive-aggressive at the bar
And the b---- was tellin' me to back off (Back off)
'Cause her man had looked at me wrong (He looked at me wrong)
If anyone called me "Honey" (Ooh)
It was standin' in the bathroom (Yeah), white teeth
They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me
And I cried the whole way home (Cried the whole way home)

OUTRO

But you can call me "Honey" if you want

Read all the latest Taylor Swift news here:

Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Capital Breakfast
Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' about? The savage lyrics and meaning explained

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics include a reference to heartbreaking TTPD song 'The Prophecy'

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics and emotional hidden meaning explained

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Scott Borchetta? The true meaning explained

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Sabrina Carpenter features on Taylor Swift's title track 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift in her 'The Life of a Showgirl' promo artwork and her with fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's romantic 'Opalite' lyrics meaning and sweet Travis Kelce reference explained
The devastating meaning behind Taylor Swift's 'Eldest Daughter' lyrics explained

Taylor Swift explains real meaning behind her 'Eldest Daughter' lyrics

Pitbull is back

Pitbull performing at Roundhay Festival 2026 – how to get tickets

Events

Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Taylor Swift was based in London during the Eras Tour's European leg and flew to Sweden to record 'The Life of a Showgirl'

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift gushes over the UK and how it inspired 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind 'Opalite' on Capital Breakfast

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift explains 'Opalite' meaning and connection to Travis Kelce

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

It's a Taylor Swift Weekend on Capital

It's a Taylor Swift Weekend on Capital

Taylor Swift The Life of of a Showgirl song meanings explained

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia lyrics are all about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics meaning and Travis Kelce references explained

What time does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl come out? Release time confirmed

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl release time – here's what time the album comes out

Steven and his ex-girlfriend Melissa Stacey

Who is MAFS UK's Steven's ex-girlfriend? Cheating scandal explained

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become one of the cutest couples in showbizness

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's full relationship timeline so far

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Steven during the second dinner party

MAFS UK's Steven breaks silence over explosive dinner party scene

TV & Film

The Kardashians are back for season 7 of their family reality TV show

The Kardashians season 7 release date, trailer, cast and spoilers revealed

TV & Film

Meg and Dejon together with a baby and outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Love Island

Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she's "available" if they decide to call

RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

Love Island's Dejon has been accused of cheating on Meg

Love Island's Dejon forced to respond to Meg cheating allegations

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles