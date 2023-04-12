Taylor Swift's 'Hits Different' Lyrics & The 'Barbie' Soundtrack Rumours

Taylor Swift fans want to hear 'Hits Different' on the Barbie soundtrack. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Fans want Taylor Swift's 'Hits Different' on the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack.

Taylor Swift's 'Hits Different' is a bonus track from her 2022 album 'Midnights' and only appeared on the 'Lavender Edition' CD which was released exclusively in Target stores across the US.

The song has been a mystery since its low-key release and fans now want to see it on the Barbie soundtrack purely for its reference to Ken.

Over on TikTok and Twitter, theories have surfaced about 'Hits Different' and its lyrics as fans wonder whether the track, which is a favourite among many Swifties, will have eventually have its moment.

Taylor Swift dives into the stage

Taylor Swift on 'The Eras Tour'. Picture: Getty

What do the lyrics to Taylor Swift's 'Hits Different' mean?

Taylor appears to be singing about an ex-boyfriend in 'Hits Different', opening the track by singing about the end of a relationship: "I washed my hands of us at the club / You made a mess of me."

She goes on to sing about how the thought of her ex with other girls led her to 'throw up on the street', something fans are wondering relates to the time she apparently 'boked' (threw up) in Belfast.

Tay references experiencing heartbreak many times before, but 'it hits different' this time around.

Will 'Hits Different' be on the Barbie soundtrack?

In recent months a theory has emerged that Taylor's 'Hits Different' will feature on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Last year the Barbie account commented on one of Taylor's posts with: "It hits different 'cause it's you," and fans are now predicting the track will feature on the soundtrack.

Under one TikTok explainer, a fan wondered: "Like is this why Hits Different still hasn’t been put in streaming?"

The upcoming Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie as the titular character. Picture: Alamy

What are the lyrics to 'Hits Different' by Taylor Swift?

I washed my hands of us at the club

You made a mess of me

I pictured you with other girls in love

Then threw up on the street

Like waiting for a bus that never shows

You just start walkin' on

They say that if it's right, you know

Each bar plays our song

Nothing has ever felt so wrong

Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

It hits different

It hits different this time

Catastrophic blues

Movin' on was always easy for me to do

It hits different

It hits different 'cause it's you



('Cause it's you)



I used to switch out these Kens, I'd just ghost

Rip the band-aid off and skip town likе an asshole outlaw

Freedom felt like summеr then on the coast

Now the sun burns my heart and the sand hurts my feelings

And I never don't cry (And I never don't cry) at the bar

Yeah, my sadness is contagious (My sadness is contagious)

I slur your name 'til someone puts me in a car

I stopped receiving invitations



Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

It hits different

It hits different this time

Catastrophic blues

Movin' on was always easy for me to do

It hits different

It hits different 'cause it's you





[Post-Chorus]

('Cause it's you)



[Bridge]

I find the artefacts, cried over a hat

Cursed the space that I needed

I trace the evidence, make it make some sense

Why the wound is still bleedin'

You were the one that I loved

Don't need another metaphor, it's simple enough

A wrinkle in time like the crease by your eyes

This is why they shouldn't kill off the main guy

Dreams of your hair and your stare and sense of belief

In the good in the world, you once believed in me

And I felt you and I held you for a while

Bet I could still melt your world

Argumentative, antithetical dream girl



[Verse 3]

I heard your key turn in the door down the hallway

Is that your key in the door?

Is it okay? Is it you?

Or have they come to take me away?

To take me away



[Chorus]

Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

It hits different (It hits different)

It hits different this time

Catastrophic blues

Movin' on was always easy for me to do

It hits different (It hits different)

It hits different 'cause it's you



It hits different 'cause it's you

[Outro]

Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

'Cause it's you

Catastrophic blues

Movin' on was always easy for me to do

It hits different (Yeah)



