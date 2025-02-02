What Grammys is Taylor Swift nominated for? All her 2025 nominations

Taylor Swift Grammys nominations 2025: What is she nominated for? Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift is nominated in six different categories (including Album of the Year) at the 2025 Grammys. Here's what she's nominated for.

It's Grammys night, and you know what that means... Taylor Swift will be in attendance and Swifties across the world will be getting ready to clown over easter eggs and potential announcements. (Reputation (Taylor's Version) announcement tonight, queen?!)

Taylor has been nominated for 6 Grammys at this year's award show, with 5 of those nominations focusing on her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. (She's also nominated alongside Gracie Abrams for their duet 'us.')

Taylor is also within touching distance of breaking her own Album Of The Year record, as TTPD is nominated in the all-important category.

For those wondering what categories Taylor has picked up nominations in ahead of the 2025 Grammys ceremony, here's everything you need to know.

How many 2025 Grammys is Taylor Swift nominated for and what are they?

Taylor Swift picked up two Grammys for 'Midnights' back in 2024. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift 2025 Grammy nominations:

Album Of The Year - The Tortured Poets Department

Record Of The Year - 'Fortnight'

Song Of The Year - 'Fortnight'

Best Pop Vocal Album - The Tortured Poets Department

Best Music Video - 'Fortnight'

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - 'us.' (with Gracie Abrams)

Taylor Swift could break her own Grammy's record if she wins Album Of The Year for a fifth time. Picture: Getty

Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department is nominated for two awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album and the coveted Album of the Year.

If Taylor wins AOTY on the night, she will break her own record for the artist with the most Album of the Year wins. Taylor has previously won AOTY four times for Fearless, 1989, Folklore and Midnights.

Taylor has won Best Pop Vocal Album twice before, for 1989 and Midnights. She joins Adele and Kelly Clarkson as the only two-time winners of the award.

'The Tortured Poets Department' is nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Picture: Instagram: @taylorswift

'Fortnight', the lead single from The Tortured Poets Department featuring Post Malone, is also nominated in three separate categories, including Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

Taylor has never won a Grammy in the Record Of The Year or Song Of The Year categories. She does, however, hold the record for the most nominations in the Song Of The Year category, with 'Fortnight' becoming her 8th nomination.

'Fortnight' is also nominated for Best Music Video. The video stars Taylor and Post, alongside Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles from 1989's Dead Poets Society.

And finally, Taylor is nominated alongside Gracie Abrams for their duet 'us.' from Gracie's album The Story of Us.

The track was written by Gracie, Taylor and Aaron Dessner, who also produced the track with Jack Antonoff. Literal dream team!

The duo are nominated in an absolutely stacked category which boasts Beyoncé and Post Malone's 'Levii's Jeans', Charli XCX and Billie Eilish's 'Guess', Ariana's 'The Boy Is Mine' remix with Brandi and Monica, and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 'Die With A Smile'.

