Did Taylor Swift just tease Gorgeous (Taylor's Version)? Fans spot 'clue' in new video

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift fans think they spotted 'Gorgeous (Taylor's Version)' in this video.

Swifties, it's time again... get out the clown masks. Even though Taylor Swift revealed that Reputation (Taylor's Version) would never be released now that she's brought back her masters, fans think she just teased 'Gorgeous (Taylor's Version)'.

Revealing the cardigan for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor shared a short video to her Instagram story of her wearing the merch while working behind-the-scenes on the album.

Taylor used her iconic Reputation track 'Gorgeous' over the video, but some fans noticed a drastic change to its sound. On TikTok, one fan noted that in the snippet of 'Gorgeous' used over the video, there is guitar in place of where there is usually a synthesiser.

Now, Swifties are theorising that it's a re-recorded Taylor's Version, but is it? Here's what we know.

Taylor Swift shares BTS of Life Of A Showgirl

Has Taylor Swift re-recorded 'Gorgeous'?

Before Taylor had revealed that she wasn't releasing Reputation (Taylor's Version), she had already re-recorded 'Look What You Made Me Do' and 'Delicate'.

On August 4th 2023, Taylor debuted an official snippet of 'Delicate (Taylor's Version)' in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6.

Then, on August 23rd 2023, Taylor dropped an exclusive snippet of 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in the first teaser trailer for Prime Video's drama Wilderness.

A second snippet of 'LWYMMD (TV)' was released in March 2024 in a trailer for The Dynasty: New England Patriots. And in May 2025, a longer version of the song was included in The Handmaid's Tale season 6.

Based on the way in which these snippets have been shared, fans are convinced that the clip of 'Gorgeous', heard in Taylor's video (posted Thursday 18th September 2025), could be a re-recording.

However, Taylor has not confirmed this nor has she hinted at it.

Taylor Swift during her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift release 'Gorgeous (Taylor's Version)'?

If this is a re-recording of 'Gorgeous', it's not known if Taylor will release it as she has only spoken about releasing the Reputation Vault tracks.

In a letter announcing the re-purchase of her masters, Taylor wrote: "What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it.

"The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief.

"To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in the first 6 that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off."

She added: "There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch."

Taylor Swift with her albums after buying back their masters. Picture: Taylor Nation

Some fans have gone back to the original track and heard that a guitar comes in behind the very last chorus. One commented: "Okay I just investigated and the guitar strumming only comes in during the last chorus!!"

Another wrote: "Guys it's unfortunately not [a re-recording]. Skip to 2:40 in the original gorgeous instrumental version and it has a guitar like this."

Others have suggested this is just the karaoke version of the song which is available to stream. "It's not new, it's just the karaoke instrumental version," someone suggested.

But debating that point, another fan wrote: "No it's not, the guitar is not there I even listened to the karaoke version."

Long story short, Taylor said she hasn't re-recorded "a quarter" of Reputation, so until she tells us which ones she didn't do, we won't know for sure - especially now that she has her masters back.

