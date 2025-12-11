Taylor Swift reveals her favourite Taylor Swift songs

11 December 2025

Taylor Swift shares her favourite Taylor Swift songs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Taylor Swift shares her favourite Taylor Swift songs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Picture: CBS / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift has revealed which songs in her extensive discography are her favourite...

It's the impossible question for someone with 12 albums and a catalogue of nearly 300 tracks, but Stephen Colbert asked Taylor Swift to name her top five Taylor Swift songs.

Ahead of the release of her Disney+ documentary Eras Tour: End of an Era, Taylor appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Stephen put to Taylor a question he's asked other iconic musicians including; Dolly Parton, Elton John, Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen. He asked what her five favourite song is from her own catalog.

Now, Taylor who recently released The Life Of A Show Girl, previously released The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology which had 31 songs (yes, 31!). Plus Taylor has her re-records as well as her vault tracks, so this is a lefty catalog to pick from.

Taylor Swift revealed her number one favourite song from her own discography
Taylor Swift revealed her number one favourite song from her own discography. Picture: Getty

And it turns out, just like your average Swiftie, this is a pretty tough question for Taylor to answer.

"This is so much pressure. Okay I'm going to say I'm going to get back to on all the five... I think I require a little bit of time to appreciate my work," she started.

However, Taylor had a strong number one, revealing: "I will say, I think number one is 'All Too Well' the 'Ten Minute Version'."

She went on: "I'm really loving The Life Of A Showgirl right now, the whole album, so I'm like - I can't really do any of the others.

"Except, I will say, somewhere in this list I think is going to be a song called 'Mirrorball' from the Folklore album.

"It's like, you know, it came on the other day, a friend sent it to me and she was like talking about it. And I put it on and I was just like, 'mmmmm'. You know?"

Taylor Swift ranks her songs

Fans are very happy with 'All Too Well (10-minute version)' being in the top spot.

One fan wrote: "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) is the most obvious answer if you think about it. That era was soooo good it made me romanticize autumn even more."

And others are overjoyed by the 'Mirrorball' mention. One person posted: "not mirrorball mentioned oh mother you have taste."

Another said: "MIRRORBALL IS THAT SONG."

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' 10 minute version was accompanied by a short film starring Sadie Sink, Dylan O’Brien
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' 10 minute version was accompanied by a short film starring Sadie Sink, Dylan O’Brien. Picture: Taylor Swift

Of course, it wouldn't be a Taylor interview without fans thinking there's an easter egg in there.

When the clip was shared, a fan posted: "My friend pointed out that Atw10 being track 30 and mirrorball being track 6!!!! That’s her age she’s turning!"

Another theory came with another post reading: "ok all too well is the 30th track , mirrorball is the 6th track . 30/06 . june 30th ???? what is happening"

This comes after it was reported that Taylor and her fiancé Travis Kelce had secured June 13th for their wedding date due to the significance of the number 13 to Taylor.

Who knows if any of this is true, but with Taylor should know to always expect the unexpected.

Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift - The End of an Era

